Pulmongene Appoints Hunter C. Gillies, M.B.Ch.B, as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Global Clinical Development in Fibrotic and Pulmonary Diseases

Beijing, China, 07/06/2026 — Pulmongene Ltd. (“Pulmongene” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for severe fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Hunter C. Gillies, M.B.Ch.B, as Chief Medical Officer, effective [start date]. Dr. Gillies will oversee all aspects of the Company’s global clinical development strategy, including the advancement of its lead program in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), currently in a global Phase 2b clinical trial, as well as the Company’s broader pipeline of novel anti-fibrotic and pulmonary therapeutics.

Dr. Gillies is a physician-scientist and executive leader with over 25 years of experience in clinical research, regulatory strategy, and medical leadership across pulmonary, cardiopulmonary, and fibrotic diseases. He brings deep domain expertise in interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension, and heart failure—therapeutic areas directly aligned with Pulmongene’s pipeline and long-term development strategy.

Most recently, Dr. Gillies served as Chief Medical Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics, where he built and led the clinical development, operations, and medical affairs organization from the ground up. At Aerovate, he designed and executed the IMPAHCT study, the first operationally seamless Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and chaired an international steering committee aligning clinical innovation with patient-centric outcomes. He also served as a strategic advisor to the executive board and investors, translating complex pulmonary science into actionable development and regulatory strategy.

Prior to Aerovate, Dr. Gillies served as Senior Director of Clinical Research in the Cardiovascular Therapeutics Area at Gilead Sciences, where he led the landmark AMBITION study in PAH—a pivotal trial that resulted in a major label change and updated international clinical guidelines, published in The New England Journal of Medicine. At Gilead, he managed a complex multi-company alliance spanning Gilead, GSK, and Eli Lilly to deliver high-impact clinical programs, and spearheaded pivotal regulatory filings with direct FDA engagement.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Gillies spent over a decade at Pfizer Group Research and Development, where he held progressively senior roles leading global clinical development strategies in pulmonary vascular disease. His work at Pfizer included designing and conducting clinical studies on PDE5 inhibition in COPD-associated pulmonary hypertension, negotiating regulatory approvals for expanded indications, and leading the cardiovascular safety strategy for one of the world’s most widely prescribed therapies. His foundational research on PDE5 inhibition and hemodynamics has been widely published and cited.

In addition to his industry leadership roles, Dr. Gillies has served as an independent R&D consultant to multiple clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies developing novel therapies for IPF, PPF, and pulmonary hypertension, bringing hands-on development expertise across a range of modalities and mechanisms of action.

Dr. Gillies received his M.B.Ch.B from the University of Cape Town, holds a Master of Science in Medicine (Exercise Science) from the University of Cape Town, and earned a Diploma in Sports and Exercise Medicine from Queen Mary University of London. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in leading journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, the European Respiratory Journal, the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and Pulmonary Circulation.

Leadership Commentary

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gillies to Pulmongene at this pivotal moment in our Company’s development,” said Nan Tang, Executive Chairman of Pulmongene. “Hunter’s exceptional track record—from leading the landmark AMBITION trial at Gilead to building and executing Aerovate’s clinical organization from the ground up—demonstrates exactly the caliber of clinical leadership we need as we advance our IPF/PPF program through a global Phase 2b trial and prepare our broader pipeline for clinical entry. His deep expertise in pulmonary and fibrotic diseases, combined with his proven ability to design and deliver complex global trials, positions Pulmongene to execute at the highest level across our multi-asset platform.”

“Pulmongene has assembled a truly differentiated pipeline of first-in-class anti-fibrotic therapeutics built on a deep understanding of fibrosis biology and pulmonary disease,” said Dr. Gillies. “The early clinical data in IPF are encouraging, and I am drawn to the opportunity to lead the Phase 2b program through to data readout—a potentially transformative milestone for patients living with IPF and PPF who have limited treatment options today. Beyond the lead program, the breadth of the pipeline spanning pulmonary fibrosis, renal fibrosis, COPD, and immunology reflects a platform with significant potential to address some of the most challenging unmet needs in medicine. I look forward to bringing my experience in global trial design and regulatory strategy to bear as we advance these programs toward patients.”

About Pulmongene

Pulmongene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pulmonary, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases, dedicated to discovering and developing novel medicines. The company has built multiple pipelines of first-in-class candidates across clinical and preclinical stages, leveraging cutting-edge science to translate research into meaningful therapies for patients worldwide.