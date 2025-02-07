Proteomics Market to Reach USD 95.81 Billion to 2034 - Exclusive Report by Nova one advisor

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global Proteomics market is valued at USD 27.95 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 95.81 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

· North America dominated the market and accounted for 46.0% revenue share in 2024.

· The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.29% in 2024.

· The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

· The spectrometry segment captured the largest revenue share in 2024. It is also expected to expand further at the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

· The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is projected to grow at a significant pace from 2024 to 2034.

· The drug discovery segment dominated the proteomics market with the largest revenue share of 53.0% in 2024.

· The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. Proteomics Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2034

The U.S. proteomics market size is evaluated at USD 10.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 32.32 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the market and accounted for 46.0% revenue share in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising government funding for healthcare research and biotechnology, and substantial research and development investments in precision medicine. In addition, increasing demand for advanced disease diagnostics and growing advancements in technology.

The U.S. is dominated the market share in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the increasing presence of key players in the country, rising technological advancements & innovation in mass spectrometry in biotechnology and medicine research, and increasing robust research and development activities in life sciences and biotechnology.

Asia Pacific proteomics market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.97% from 2024 to 2034. The proteomics market growth in the region is driven by the increasingly strong presence of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, favourable government regulations, and an increasing preference for outsourcing proteomics-based projects. In addition, the increasing private and public funding for research and development for proteomics studies and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The market growth in the country is attributed to the rise of government investment in research activities and the increasing presence of biopharmaceutical companies included in drug development and discovery are expected to drive the growth of the proteomics market in India.

· For instance, in November 2024, IIT Bombay hosted a symposium titled “Pioneering the Future of Healthcare and Diagnostics Using 4D Omics”. The event was organized by the Proteomics Lab, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) which showcased groundbreaking advancements in 4D-proteomics and 4D omics. The aim behind this launch was to revolutionize diagnostics and personalized healthcare

Proteomics market deals with the study of large-scale proteomics. Proteomics are a whole complement of proteins expressed by organisms, cells, or tissue. Proteomics aims to interpret the roles of a huge number of proteins made by combining 22 genetically encoded amino acids. Proteomics helps to understand the interactions, function, and structure of the entire protein content in a particular organism. In addition, it is used to investigate protein expression, modification of protein, degradation, and rates of protein production.

The increasing government initiatives to improve research and development in bioinformatics, genomics, and proteomics, rising technological advancements in protein analysis, and increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the proteomics market.

One of the major opportunities driving the market is the adoption of advanced high-throughput technologies, such as multi-omics approaches and next-generation mass spectrometers. These technologies enable more comprehensive studies of protein functions and interactions and allow researchers to conduct high-throughput analysis. Furthermore, developments in software tools and sample analysis methods for data analysis have streamlined workflows, which further transform the growth of the proteomics market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving genomics. AI has emerged as a prediction in proteomics, pattern recognition, and enhancing data processing. AI provides various advantages in interpreting and analyzing proteomics data. AI models analyze structural and sequence data to infer protein functions. AI helps to identify functional domains within proteins and helps in understanding their roles in biological processes. In addition, the adoption of AI in proteomics is rapidly evolving, with promising avenues for future research, which is expected to revolutionize the growth of the proteomics market.

· Rising demand for personalized medicine: By providing insights at the molecular level, proteomics play a vital role in personalized medicine. This makes it possible to implement targeted therapies to support individualized medicine through follow-up of therapy responses, identification of drug targets, and biomarker discovery.

· Increasing emphasis on products: The increasing emphasis on product attributes in clinical diagnostics, biomarker discoveries, and drug design for treating and diagnosing and treating diseases is expected to drive the growth of the proteomics market.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2025 USD 31.61 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 95.81 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.11% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Report updated December 2024 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & Services, Application, Technology, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Illumina, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Waters Corporation; Merck KGaA; Danaher; Standard BioTools Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.