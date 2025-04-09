Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size to worth USD 4.60 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Rising preeclampsia cases globally drives growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market from USD 2.32 Bn in 2025
Key Takeaways of the Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market • Treatment Types: Topical
treatments are anticipated to hold the largest market share, estimated at 670.88
• End Users: Hospitals are
expected to be the primary end-users, accounting for USD 705.28 million of the
• Regional Distribution:
North America is projected to lead the market with a USD 914.88 million share
in 2024, attributed to high disease prevalence and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Rising Preeclampsia Cases and Increased Awareness Drive Growth A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in preeclampsia diagnostics market. Rising
preeclampsia cases globally and increasing awareness and screening for
preeclampsia fuels growth of preeclampsia
preeclampsia fuels growth of preeclampsia
diagnostics market. Challenges in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics
challenges, among them low awareness in low-resource settings, thus resulting
in late diagnosis. Additionally, high expenses of sophisticated diagnostic
equipment also make them unavailable for underserved populations. The intricacy
of the diagnosis, whereby preeclampsia overlaps with other conditions related
to pregnancy, and insufficient standardized testing regimens result in variable
outcomes. Inadequate screening programs for some areas and long regulatory approvals
for new tests also slow early detection.
preeclampsia diagnostic market presents a number of growth opportunities,
inspired by technological breakthroughs in diagnostics, including the creation
of more cost-effective, non-invasive, and precise technologies for the early
detection of the condition. Greater awareness and education concerning the
condition, especially in less developed areas, provide the opportunity to
increase screening programs and enhance maternal health outcomes. Government
programs and spending dedicated to the enhancement of maternal health also
present investment opportunities for diagnostic solutions. Also, personalized
medicine using biomarker and genetic profiling could open the door for more
accurate identification. With advancement of healthcare facilities in emerging
nations, there's increased demand for inexpensive diagnostic procedures. Emerging Market Trend Government Programs and Funding: Most emerging market
governments are placing a focus on maternal health and investing in screening
programs and diagnostic technologies. This funding is driving the use of
preeclampsia diagnostics and the rates of early detection. Mobile Health and Point-of-Care Solutions: The
increasing use of mobile health technologies and point-of-care diagnostics in
developing markets is increasing the availability of preeclampsia screening,
particularly in rural and underserved communities. These affordable solutions
are transforming maternal health care by facilitating timely diagnosis and
control. Analyst View: The market for preeclampsia
diagnostics is set to experience tremendous growth as awareness regarding
maternal health improves and the incidence of preeclampsia, especially in
at-risk pregnancies, is on the rise. With improving healthcare infrastructure
all over the world, including emerging economies, the demand for sophisticated
diagnostic equipment is bound to increase. Mobile health and point-of-care
diagnostics are areas with major potential to increase access to preeclampsia
screenings in remote areas. Strategic partnerships among healthcare providers,
diagnostic firms, and government agencies will be critical to break these
barriers and facilitate timely detection and improved maternal health outcomes,
senior analyst Abhijeet Kale says. Competitor Insights Key companies in the global
preeclampsia diagnostics market Key
Developments • In June 2019, two blood
test products, the Elecsys sFlt-1 and PlGF immunoassays by F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Ltd., were approved by NHS England under the 'Innovation and Technology
Payment' program. • In February 2019, Diabetomics,
Inc. released Lumella, the first point-of-care rapid test for preeclampsia
diagnosis in India. Lumella accurately quantifies the protein biomarker,
Glycosylated Fibronectin (GlyFN), in pregnant women with preeclampsia. • In October 2018,
PerkinElmer Inc. formed a partnership with the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF),
Segmentation- By
Test Type By
By
Product Type By
By
End User By
Key Takeaways of the Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market
• Treatment Types: Topical treatments are anticipated to hold the largest market share, estimated at 670.88 million in 2025, due to their non-invasive nature and minimal side effects.
• End Users: Hospitals are expected to be the primary end-users, accounting for USD 705.28 million of the market share in 2025, followed by dermatology clinics and homecare settings.
• Regional Distribution: North America is projected to lead the market with a USD 914.88 million share in 2024, attributed to high disease prevalence and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Rising Preeclampsia Cases and Increased Awareness Drive Growth
A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in preeclampsia diagnostics market. Rising preeclampsia cases globally and increasing awareness and screening for preeclampsia fuels growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market.
Challenges in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Awareness, Accessibility, and Early Detection Barriers
The market for preeclampsia diagnostics has a number of challenges, among them low awareness in low-resource settings, thus resulting in late diagnosis. Additionally, high expenses of sophisticated diagnostic equipment also make them unavailable for underserved populations. The intricacy of the diagnosis, whereby preeclampsia overlaps with other conditions related to pregnancy, and insufficient standardized testing regimens result in variable outcomes. Inadequate screening programs for some areas and long regulatory approvals for new tests also slow early detection.
Market Growth Opportunities
The preeclampsia diagnostic market presents a number of growth opportunities, inspired by technological breakthroughs in diagnostics, including the creation of more cost-effective, non-invasive, and precise technologies for the early detection of the condition. Greater awareness and education concerning the condition, especially in less developed areas, provide the opportunity to increase screening programs and enhance maternal health outcomes. Government programs and spending dedicated to the enhancement of maternal health also present investment opportunities for diagnostic solutions. Also, personalized medicine using biomarker and genetic profiling could open the door for more accurate identification. With advancement of healthcare facilities in emerging nations, there's increased demand for inexpensive diagnostic procedures.
Emerging Market Trend
Government Programs and Funding: Most emerging market governments are placing a focus on maternal health and investing in screening programs and diagnostic technologies. This funding is driving the use of preeclampsia diagnostics and the rates of early detection.
Mobile Health and Point-of-Care Solutions: The increasing use of mobile health technologies and point-of-care diagnostics in developing markets is increasing the availability of preeclampsia screening, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These affordable solutions are transforming maternal health care by facilitating timely diagnosis and control.
Analyst View:
The market for preeclampsia diagnostics is set to experience tremendous growth as awareness regarding maternal health improves and the incidence of preeclampsia, especially in at-risk pregnancies, is on the rise. With improving healthcare infrastructure all over the world, including emerging economies, the demand for sophisticated diagnostic equipment is bound to increase. Mobile health and point-of-care diagnostics are areas with major potential to increase access to preeclampsia screenings in remote areas. Strategic partnerships among healthcare providers, diagnostic firms, and government agencies will be critical to break these barriers and facilitate timely detection and improved maternal health outcomes, senior analyst Abhijeet Kale says.
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market
Key Developments
• In June 2019, two blood test products, the Elecsys sFlt-1 and PlGF immunoassays by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., were approved by NHS England under the 'Innovation and Technology Payment' program.
• In February 2019, Diabetomics, Inc. released Lumella, the first point-of-care rapid test for preeclampsia diagnosis in India. Lumella accurately quantifies the protein biomarker, Glycosylated Fibronectin (GlyFN), in pregnant women with preeclampsia.
• In October 2018, PerkinElmer Inc. formed a partnership with the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF), a non-profit charity dedicated to improving the health of women and newborns.
Detailed Segmentation-
By Test Type
By Product Type
By End User
By Regional:
