SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size to worth USD 4.60 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

April 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

Rising preeclampsia cases globally drives growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market from USD 2.32 Bn in 2025 

Get a Sample Report of Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4606

Key Takeaways of the Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

• Treatment Types: Topical treatments are anticipated to hold the largest market share, estimated at 670.88 million in 2025, due to their non-invasive nature and minimal side effects. ​

• End Users: Hospitals are expected to be the primary end-users, accounting for USD 705.28 million of the market share in 2025, followed by dermatology clinics and homecare settings. ​

• Regional Distribution: North America is projected to lead the market with a USD 914.88 million share in 2024, attributed to high disease prevalence and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Rising Preeclampsia Cases and Increased Awareness Drive Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in preeclampsia diagnostics market. Rising preeclampsia cases globally and increasing awareness and screening for preeclampsia fuels growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market.

Challenges in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Awareness, Accessibility, and Early Detection Barriers

The market for preeclampsia diagnostics has a number of challenges, among them low awareness in low-resource settings, thus resulting in late diagnosis. Additionally, high expenses of sophisticated diagnostic equipment also make them unavailable for underserved populations. The intricacy of the diagnosis, whereby preeclampsia overlaps with other conditions related to pregnancy, and insufficient standardized testing regimens result in variable outcomes. Inadequate screening programs for some areas and long regulatory approvals for new tests also slow early detection.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Preeclampsia Diagnostic Market Analysis & Outlook 2025-2032@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4606

Market Growth Opportunities

The preeclampsia diagnostic market presents a number of growth opportunities, inspired by technological breakthroughs in diagnostics, including the creation of more cost-effective, non-invasive, and precise technologies for the early detection of the condition. Greater awareness and education concerning the condition, especially in less developed areas, provide the opportunity to increase screening programs and enhance maternal health outcomes. Government programs and spending dedicated to the enhancement of maternal health also present investment opportunities for diagnostic solutions. Also, personalized medicine using biomarker and genetic profiling could open the door for more accurate identification. With advancement of healthcare facilities in emerging nations, there's increased demand for inexpensive diagnostic procedures.

Emerging Market Trend

Government Programs and Funding: Most emerging market governments are placing a focus on maternal health and investing in screening programs and diagnostic technologies. This funding is driving the use of preeclampsia diagnostics and the rates of early detection.

Mobile Health and Point-of-Care Solutions: The increasing use of mobile health technologies and point-of-care diagnostics in developing markets is increasing the availability of preeclampsia screening, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These affordable solutions are transforming maternal health care by facilitating timely diagnosis and control.

Analyst View:

The market for preeclampsia diagnostics is set to experience tremendous growth as awareness regarding maternal health improves and the incidence of preeclampsia, especially in at-risk pregnancies, is on the rise. With improving healthcare infrastructure all over the world, including emerging economies, the demand for sophisticated diagnostic equipment is bound to increase. Mobile health and point-of-care diagnostics are areas with major potential to increase access to preeclampsia screenings in remote areas. Strategic partnerships among healthcare providers, diagnostic firms, and government agencies will be critical to break these barriers and facilitate timely detection and improved maternal health outcomes, senior analyst Abhijeet Kale says.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market

  • Roche Diagnostic
  • Thermo Fisher Giving Inc.
  • PerkinElmer
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • bioMérieux
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd
  • Diabetomics, Inc.
  • Quidel Corporation

Key Developments

• In June 2019, two blood test products, the Elecsys sFlt-1 and PlGF immunoassays by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., were approved by NHS England under the 'Innovation and Technology Payment' program.

• In February 2019, Diabetomics, Inc. released Lumella, the first point-of-care rapid test for preeclampsia diagnosis in India. Lumella accurately quantifies the protein biomarker, Glycosylated Fibronectin (GlyFN), in pregnant women with preeclampsia.

• In October 2018, PerkinElmer Inc. formed a partnership with the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF), a non-profit charity dedicated to improving the health of women and newborns.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4606

Detailed Segmentation-

By Test Type

    • Blood Tests
    • Urine Analysis
    • Others

By Product Type

    • Instruments
    • Consumables

By End User

    • Hospital
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Diagnostic Centers
    • Others

By Regional:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

Related Reports:

The Global Exosomes Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market is estimated to be valued at USD 92.8 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 308.4 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2025 to 2032. 

The Global diagnostic imaging services market is estimated to be valued at USD 565.55 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 845.34 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032.

The Global Diagnostic Radioisotopes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.74 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.32 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2025 to 2032. 

The Global Physician Office Diagnostic Market is estimated to be valued at USD 135.3 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 334.42 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2025 to 2032.

The Global Pcos Diagnostic Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.49 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 to 2032.

About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362
UK: +442039578553
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter