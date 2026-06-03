PrecisionLife strengthens leadership team with appointments of Dr Pradip Banerjee and Dr Kam Pooni

Appointments bring deep commercial, scaling, life science, healthcare, and diagnostics expertise to accelerate growth and delivery of clinical impact

Oxford, UK – 3 June 2026 – PrecisionLife, a leader in AI-driven precision medicine for chronic diseases, today announced the appointments of Dr Pradip Banerjee, PhD, MBA, as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Dr Kam Pooni, PhD, as Chief Product Officer. These strategic hires further strengthen the company’s leadership as it scales from a pioneering technology innovator to a commercial organization delivering real-world healthcare impact.

Dr Banerjee joins the board following his participation in PrecisionLife’s Series A funding round. A highly accomplished C-suite leader, investor, and board director, Dr Banerjee brings more than 30 years of experience building, scaling, and exiting companies across life sciences, SaaS, and healthcare technology. Most recently, he led Xybion Digital from a niche provider to a global market leader, culminating in a landmark exit delivering more than 40x return on investment.

Dr Banerjee was the Founding Managing Partner of Accenture’s Global Life Sciences R&D consulting business, which has grown into a $1+ billion global practice. He later served as CEO of the University City Science Center in Philadelphia, with a mission to commercialize science and innovations from the academic research where he created a biotechnology incubation laboratory, a seed fund, and invested in six start-ups. His extensive network and proven ability to align boards, investors, and executive teams will be instrumental as PrecisionLife continues its global expansion. Dr Banerjee holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Pooni joins PrecisionLife as Chief Product Officer, bringing more than two decades of international leadership experience spanning diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and health innovation. He has held senior commercial roles at Astellas Pharma, Thomson Reuters, Eli Lilly, and Glyconics. He also serves as an Executive Board member of the British In Vitro Diagnostic Association (BIVDA), is a Science, Industry, and Translation Committee Member for the Royal Society, and was previously an Entrepreneur in Residence for the Royal Society. Dr Pooni holds a PhD in Economics from University of Reading.

At PrecisionLife, Dr Pooni will lead the development, team build, and commercialization of the company’s Mechanostics® portfolio – first-in-class, non-invasive genetic tests leveraging PrecisionLife’s proprietary AI-driven combinatorial analytics to identify the underlying biological mechanisms driving disease in patients. These solutions enable a broad range of precision medicine applications across chronic diseases, from disease risk and treatment response prediction to high-resolution patient stratification, improving drug development and healthcare outcomes.

Dr Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Pradip and Kam to PrecisionLife at such a pivotal moment in our growth. Pradip brings exceptional experience in scaling global life sciences and technology businesses and Kam adds critical product leadership and commercial insight. Together, they significantly strengthen our ability to deliver precision medicine solutions capable of transforming how chronic diseases are understood, managed, and prevented across healthcare systems.”

Dr Pradip Banerjee, commented:

“PrecisionLife has developed a truly differentiated platform that addresses one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today – driving precision medicine in complex chronic diseases. I’m excited to join the board at this stage and support the company as it scales its commercial capabilities and brings its transformational innovations to patients and healthcare systems worldwide.”

Dr Kam Pooni, added:

“Having spent years working to close the gap between strong science and routine clinical use, PrecisionLife stands out in being able to deliver this vision. The biological insights are genuinely differentiated, and the Mechanostics portfolio is close enough to clinic, consumer and pharma partnerships to deliver commercial impact within a realistic horizon. That combination is rare, and it's exactly the build I want to lead.”

These appointments mark an important step in PrecisionLife’s growth as it accelerates its transition to a commercial-stage organization, advancing its position as the world’s leading precision medicine company for chronic diseases.

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About PrecisionLife ®

PrecisionLife is driving a new era of precision medicine to predict, treat, and prevent chronic diseases which account for over 80% of healthcare costs. Its world-leading AI and combinatorial analysis platform reveals the deepest biological insights into complex diseases and translates them into next generation precision medicine solutions. With these innovations, PrecisionLife is enabling healthcare providers, payors, and pharmaceutical companies to improve outcomes, reduce waste, and build more sustainable models of care for the billions of people affected by chronic diseases.