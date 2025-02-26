Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Exceed USD 12.61 Billion by 2034

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is evaluated at USD 8.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit approximately USD 12.61 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% between 2025 and 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the worldwide point-of-care molecular diagnostics market revenue was valued at $8.65 billion in 2024. The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing demand for rapid diagnostic results, growing miniaturization of diagnostic devices, and rapid technological innovation are expected to propel the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

• North America has held the highest revenue share of 46% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By application, the infectious disease segment has held a major market share of 31% in 2024.

• By application, the oncology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the projected period.

• By technology, the PCR-based segment has held the maximum market share of 59% in 2024.

• By technology, the genetic sequencing-based segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

• By location, the OTC segment had the largest market share of 57% in 2024.

• By location, the point of care test location segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

• By end-use, the decentralized labs segment generated more than 45% of revenue share in 2024.

• By end-use, the home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the predicted period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The point-of-care molecular diagnostic market has been rapidly expanding over the years. Molecular diagnostics point of care (POC) allows for the quick detection and characterization of genetic material from pathogens, cancer cells, and other biological markers directly at the site of patient care rather than in centralized laboratories. These tests generate rapid results, allowing immediate clinical decision-making and assisting in improving overall patient management. In recent years, several technologies have been developed for DNA detection and amplification, majorly to detect pathogens. This market is experiencing an increasing demand for immediate and on-site diagnosis, especially in remote or resource-limited settings.

The rising development of miniaturization of diagnostic devices significantly fuels the market demand in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics industry. In addition, the rising number of new product introductions in point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for rapid and on-site diagnostics

The surging demand for rapid and on-site diagnostics is expected to fuel the expansion of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. PoC testing is conducted at or near the site of patient care rather than in centralized laboratories. These tests are capable of generating rapid results, allowing for immediate clinical decision-making, particularly in emergencies and remote locations, and improving treatment outcomes.

These tests are generally performed using portable devices or simple test kits, which makes them ideal in various settings, including emergency rooms, clinics, and even in patients’ homes. Such factors are contributing to the overall growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in the coming years.

Major Trends in the Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Rising burden of chronic diseases

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics offers significant contributions to revolutionizing infectious disease management. Molecular diagnostics can identify certain strains and resistance genes, which guide appropriate antimicrobial therapy and reduce antibiotic misuse, crucial for combating antibiotic resistance. Traditional diagnostic methods, such as culture-based techniques, often take more time to yield results, which results in delayed treatment and poorer patient outcomes.

Molecular diagnostic tools, including PCR and isothermal amplification techniques, assist in detecting pathogens with high sensitivity and specificity within minutes. For instance, the use of rapid molecular tests allowed for the immediate isolation and treatment of infected individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. This quick response aids in effectively controlling the spread of infectious diseases. In addition, the molecular diagnostics point-of-care molecular diagnostics is rapidly advancing the field of personalized medicine.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

