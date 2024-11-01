SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results

November 1, 2024 
1 min read

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of market trading on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results starting at 5PM Eastern Time on the same day.


To participate in the company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (800) 715-9871, or (646) 307-1963 for international participants, using conference code number 7404611, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Balaji Gandhi
Phreesia, Inc.
investors@phreesia.com
(929) 506-4950

Media:
Nicole Gist
Phreesia, Inc.
nicole.gist@phreesia.com
(407) 760-6274

Earnings Delaware
