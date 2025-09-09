PhotonPharma Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for Innovative Cancer Immunotherapy

Patent Covers Novel Method for Producing Photosensitizer-Inactivated Cancer Cell with Enhanced Immunogenicity for use in Cancer Immunotherapy

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPharma, a biotechnology company developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,039 B2 titled "Cancer Vaccine Compositions and Methods of Use Thereof." The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 22, 2025, covers the Company's proprietary method for producing cancer immunotherapy products using photochemically-inactivated cancer cells that maintain immunogenic properties.

Novel Approach to Cancer Immunotherapies

The patented technology, Innocell™, represents a significant potential advancement in cancer therapies. Riboflavin (vitamin B2) acts as a photosensitizer that when combined with UV light, inactivates cancer cells while preserving critical tumor antigens. This innovative approach addresses a fundamental challenge in cancer immunotherapy: how to effectively present tumor antigens to the immune system to stimulate immune response specific to the patient's own tumor.

Key advantages of technology include:

Product Profile : Cancer cells are rendered completely incapable of replication while maintaining their antigenic properties. Cancer cells with enhanced antigen presentation are produced and can be used to stimulate a broad immune response to the patient's tumor.









: Cancer cells are rendered completely incapable of replication while maintaining their antigenic properties. Cancer cells with enhanced antigen presentation are produced and can be used to stimulate a broad immune response to the patient's tumor. Preserved Immunogenicity : Critical surface markers and tumor-associated antigens remain intact for immune recognition. Cell metabolism is preserved. These altered cells can stimulate an immune response that has been demonstrated to target tumor cell destruction in pre-clinical studies.









: Critical surface markers and tumor-associated antigens remain intact for immune recognition. Cell metabolism is preserved. These altered cells can stimulate an immune response that has been demonstrated to target tumor cell destruction in pre-clinical studies. Scalable Manufacturing : The photochemical inactivation process is rapid, reproducible, and suitable for clinical-scale production.









: The photochemical inactivation process is rapid, reproducible, and suitable for clinical-scale production. Broad Applicability: The technology can be applied across multiple cancer types and stages.

Compelling Preclinical Data

The patent includes extensive preclinical validation demonstrating the technology's potential:

Tumor Growth Inhibition : Significant reduction in tumor growth rates in multiple animal models









: Significant reduction in tumor growth rates in multiple animal models Enhanced Survival : Extended survival times compared to control groups in efficacy studies









: Extended survival times compared to control groups in efficacy studies Immune System Activation: Robust T-cell responses and immunological memory formation

"This patent issuance validates our innovative approach to cancer immunotherapy and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio as we advance toward clinical trials," said Alan Rudolph, Ph.D., PhotonPharma Inc. board member. "Our technology has the potential to transform recurrent ovarian cancer treatments, offering patients a safer and more effective option."

According to the National Cancer Institute (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/ovary.html), ovarian cancer will impact 20,890 women in the US with 12,730 deaths in 2025 alone. The average five-year relative survival rate is 51.6% (2015-2021).

Strategic Value and Market Opportunity

The global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size is projected to reach between $231-277 billion (CAGR 13.6% - 11.9%) by 2031 driven by increasing cancer incidence and growing adoption of immunotherapy approaches (Statista 2025, BioSpace 2022). This patent positions PhotonPharma at the forefront of next-generation cancer immunotherapy development.

Development Timeline

PhotonPharma is initiating Phase I trials, targeting recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer patients.

About PhotonPharma Inc.

PhotonPharma is dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that leverage the body's immune system to fight disease. With a focus on personalized medicine, the company's lead product, Innocell™, aims to provide a first in class treatment for a wide range of solid organ tumors.

For more information, please visit www.photonpharmaceuticals.com or contact:

Raymond Goodrich, PhD



CEO, CSO



PhotonPharma, Inc.



ray.goodrich@photonpharma.net

Media Contact:

Valerie Ray, DBA, MSME



Vice President of Operations



PhotonPharma, Inc.



valerie.ray@photonpharma.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investigational Product Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Innocell™ is an investigational product that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The safety and efficacy of Innocell™ have not been established. There is no assurance that Innocell™ will receive regulatory approval or prove to be commercially viable.

