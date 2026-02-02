PharmaTher Launches Strategic Initiative to Pursue Health Canada Approval for Generic Semaglutide in Canada, Building on FDA-Approved Ketamine Success

Clear near-term milestone: pursuing Health Canada approval in 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a new strategic initiative to pursue Health Canada approval for generic semaglutide in Canada and, subject to regulatory approval, its commercialization. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic® and Wegovy®. The initiative builds on PharmaTher's demonstrated regulatory and partnering execution, including its U.S. FDA approval of ketamine and the monetization of U.S. rights with potential proceeds exceeding US$25 million.In January 2026, regulatory exclusivity for semaglutide in Canada expired, creating a pathway for regulated generic competition and drawing global attention to Canada as an early major market for generic semaglutide.Ozempic® was estimated to have generated approximately C$2.9 billion in Canadian sales in 2025 (Source: IQVIA Canada). Industry estimates suggest the broader GLP-1 receptor agonist opportunity in Canada could grow to approximately US$6.5 billion by 2033 (Source:), reflecting increasing demand and broader adoption.PharmaTher's initiative is designed to position the Company among the early suppliers of generic semaglutide in Canada following regulatory approval, supported by:"Canada's semaglutide market is entering a pivotal transition: demand is growing, and affordable access and reliable supply will matter," said Fabio Chianelli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PharmaTher. "We've already proven we can execute on FDA approval of injectable drugs and structure a meaningful pharma partnership in ketamine. We are now applying that same execution playbook to pursue Health Canada approval for generic semaglutide and build a scalable sterile injectable platform for the obesity and diabetes market."Ozempic® and Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Use of these trademarks is for identification purposes only and does not imply affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies.