PharmaTher Collaborates with Craft Health to Evaluate CraftMake(TM) GMP-Ready Pharmaceutical 3D Printing Platform for Personalized Peptides

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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, announced today a collaboration with Craft Health Pte. Ltd. ("Craft Health") to evaluate Craft Health's CraftMake™ GMP-ready pharmaceutical 3D printing platform for PharmaTher's Personaliz3D Peptides™ partner ecosystem.The collaboration will focus on developing novel peptide formulations and evaluating CraftMake™ as a reproducible platform for producing personalized peptide doses, combination formulations, controlled-release designs and differentiated dosage forms.PharmaTher also intends to explore a broader commercial relationship with Craft Health that could support the deployment of CraftMake™ with qualified Section 503A compounding pharmacies and advance PharmaTher's Personaliz3D Peptides™ initiative.The collaboration follows PharmaTher's recently announced launch of Personaliz3D Peptides™, an integrated personalized peptide initiative intended to connect physician oversight, telemedicine, qualified pharmacies, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and proprietary formulations."Personaliz3D Peptides™ is not intended to simply repackage traditional compounding. Our objective is to build a repeatable technology and formulation platform that may give qualified healthcare providers greater control over dose, combination, release profile and dosage format," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "Craft Health offers an integrated platform combining pharmaceutical 3D printer, software and formulations, including CraftMake™'s GMP-ready design and manufacturing standards, which we believe are needed to advance personalized peptide products from concept to practical deployment. Together, we aim to provide qualified pharmacies and healthcare partners a more efficient and high quality pathway to personalized peptide care."Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking treatment options that can be tailored to individual dosing requirements and treatment goals.However, much of today's peptide care market continues to rely on fixed doses, limited dosage formats and fragmented relationships among patients, prescribers, pharmacies, formulation developers and technology providers.PharmaTher believes pharmacies and healthcare providers should not have to independently build every element required to offer personalized peptide products.PharmaTher intends to contribute its personalized medicine strategy, pharmaceutical development experience, peptide product priorities, healthcare relationships, and planned Personaliz3D Peptides™ partner ecosystem.Craft Health brings an integrated pharmaceutical 3D printing platform consisting of:CraftMake™ uses semi-solid paste extrusion at room temperature without heat or ultraviolet-light curing. This processing approach allows the parties to evaluate peptide formulations without introducing heating or UV-curing steps during printing.CraftMake™ can produce different shapes, sizes and geometries and supports single-material, multi-material and pill-in-pill configurations that may be used for taste masking or sequential release.Craft Health's CraftMake™ Production Plus is designed for GMP manufacturing, incorporating an enclosed printing environment, dual printheads capable of printing two materials concurrently, and has reported dosing accuracy of approximately ±1% and repeatability greater than 99%.CraftControl™ is designed to coordinate printing activities across the CraftMake™ platform. Its capabilities include no-code printing, audit trails, dashboard and analytics functions, coordination across multiple printers and optional in-process camera monitoring.CraftBlends™ consists of proprietary 3D printable formulations developed for different release profiles, including immediate, delayed or enteric, sustained-release and orally disintegrating formulations."Craft Health was established to automate mass customization by integrating pharmaceutical 3D printing hardware, software and formulations," said Dr. Wei Jiang Goh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Craft Health. "We believe there is a strong strategic fit between our technology platform and PharmaTher's vision for personalized peptides. This collaboration will allow the parties to systematically evaluate peptide formulations, dosage designs and release profiles while creating a potential pathway for qualified healthcare and pharmacy partners to adopt personalized pharmaceutical manufacturing."PharmaTher and Craft Health intend to evaluate BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax-six peptides recently recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee ("PCAC") for inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List.The evaluation is expected to assess priority peptides and combinations across a range of release profiles and dosage formats. Potential activities may include developing single- and combination-peptide formulations, patient-specific precision-dosing configurations, multi-layer and multi-material products, immediate-, delayed- and sustained-release designs, and unique dosage formats such as oral thin films, gummies and other potential formats.PharmaTher also intends to evaluate a broader commercial relationship with Craft Health to deploy CraftMake™ with qualified Section 503A compounding pharmacies and support PharmaTher's Personaliz3D Peptides™ partner ecosystem.By combining PharmaTher's personalized peptide strategy and partner ecosystem with Craft Health's established 3D printing hardware, software and formulation capabilities, the collaboration is expected to accelerate the development, validation and potential deployment of Personaliz3D Peptides™. Rather than building the underlying manufacturing technology from the ground up, PharmaTher can focus its resources on priority peptide formulations, differentiated dosage forms and adoption by qualified pharmacy and healthcare partners. PharmaTher believes this collaboration represents an important step toward transforming Personaliz3D Peptides™ from a strategic vision into a practical and potentially scalable commercial platform.Craft Health is a Singapore-based pharmaceutical technology company pioneering 3D printing for customized medicine. Its proprietary platform - comprising the CraftMake™ 3D printer, CraftControl™ software, and CraftBlends™ formulation database - uses a gentle, heat- and UV-free semi-solid extrusion process that preserves the integrity of sensitive active ingredients while enabling precise control over dosage, release profile, shape, and combination of actives in a single dose. Founded by pharmacists and formulation scientists, Craft Health was built to solve real-world challenges in compounding and personalized dosing, and its GMP-ready platform is designed to help compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical partners move from lab-scale concept to consistent, on-demand production. This capability makes Craft Health a natural partner for evaluating next-generation therapeutics such as peptides, where formulation stability and dosing precision are critical.For more information, visitPersonaliz3D Peptides™ is focused on developing and commercializing personalized peptide solutions using 3D printing, artificial intelligence and pharmaceutical development technologies.The division intends to create an integrated personalized peptide ecosystem connecting patients, physicians and qualified pharmacies.Personaliz3D Peptides™ plans to develop customized doses, combination formulations, alternative delivery formats, proprietary protocols, software, intellectual property and commercial partnerships.For more information, visitPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics.For more information, visitFOR MORE INFORMATIONFabio ChianelliChairman and Chief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSTo view the source version of this press release, please visit