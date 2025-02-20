Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Reach USD 43.09 Bn By 2034 Says Precedence Research

The global pharmacogenomics market size is forecasted to reach approximately USD 43.09 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 17.92 billion in 2024, with a solid CAGR of 9.17% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the pharmacogenomics industry is evaluating at $19.59 billion in 2025, The North America market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. The pharmacogenomics market growth can be linked to the increased emphasis on genetic research, advancements in developing genomic libraries, surging demand for personalized medicine and rise in pharmacogenomics trials.
This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmacogenomics-market
Market Overview and Industry Potential
Pharmacogenomics refer to the studying the role of genes in response to drugs in an individual. It is the combination of two fields namely, pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics tests help in predicting the effectiveness or the side effects of a drug thereby allowing to decide the best suitable and safe medication for the patient. It can also aid in identification of potential new therapeutic targets, for preventing adverse drug reactions and in reformulating new applications for existing drugs.
The growing adoption of personalized medicine, surging use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, increased investments in R&D of innovative targeted therapies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in various pharmacogenomics platforms and devices, growing number of pharmacogenomics testing service providers, increased collaborations and acquisitions among various healthcare and technological industries, active participation of government bodies through patient centric initiatives and policies and rising disposable incomes are driving the market growth.
Pharmacogenomics Market Key Takeaways
• North America dominated the market by holding 42% of market share in 2024.
• The oncology segment accounted for the biggest market share of over 31% in 2024.
• The polymerase chain reaction held a major market share of 36.9% in 2023.
Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacogenomics
Artificial intelligence integration in pharmacogenomics can assist in enhancing the drug discovery and development processes as well as for monitoring the course of treatment in pharmacogenomics. AI can be utilized for analysing large datasets for detection of genetic markers, in predicting response to drugs and for customizing drug dosage regimens leading enhanced accuracy of diagnostic procedures with minimum risks.
Furthermore, increased use of AI and machine learning tools in pharmacogenomics testing platforms and sequencing technologies along with the growing collaborations among pharmacogenomics experts, AI researchers and healthcare providers is significantly driving the AI in pharmacogenomics market growth.
Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting
Major Trends in the Pharmacogenomics Market
Initiatives for Developing Genomic Libraries:
The growing demand for personalized treatment therapies has been encouraging various organizations and governments to develop genomic libraries based on individual patient profiles across diverse demographics for better understanding and enhancing the safety and efficacy of treatments leading to improved patient outcomes.
Furthermore, increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of pharmacogenomics in clinical trials and hospital settings as well as for cancer and other chronic disease research is further expanding the pharmacogenomics market.
For instance, in January 2025, after the successful completion of the GenomeINDIA project, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) and the Framework for Exchange of Data Protocols (FeED) has made 10,000 whole genome samples accessible to researchers in India and across the globe for exploring genetic variations and designing precise genomic tools.
Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies:
The increased adoption of pharmacogenomics can be linked to the advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies such as increased accuracy of testing at reduced costs, high-throughput screening, capacity to identify rare variants, long-read sequencing for complex genomic regions, advancements in bioinformatics tools and integration with clinical data.
View Full Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmacogenomics-market
Pharmacogenomics Market Report Coverage
|
Report Attributes
|
Key Statistics
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 17.92 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 39.89 Billion
|
CAGR 2025 to 2034
|
9.3%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Technology, Applications, End User, Distribution Channel, and Regions
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Hit USD 13.24 Billion by 2034 The
U.S. pharmacogenomics market size was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is
predicted to hit around USD 13.24 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025
to 2034. North America dominated the global pharmacogenomics market with the
largest share in 2024. The
presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized
medicine, huge number of major pharmaceutical companies, innovations in genetic
sequencing and PCR techniques, increased use of point-of-care (POC) testing services, regulatory
support and rising investments for adoption of pharmacogenomics testing
services are the factors fuelling the market growth of this region. The
European pharmacogenomics market held a significant share in the global market
in 2024. The market expansion of this region is driven by rising disposable
incomes, demand for precision medicine, increased awareness
towards targeted drug therapies on the basis of individual genetic profiles,
ongoing advancements and expansion of pharmacogenomics trials in the region and
the presence of genetic testing companies and research institutions foster the
market growth of this region. Moreover, the active participation of European
Medicines Agency (EMA) by incorporation of pharmacogenomics information in drug
labels is supporting the adoption of pharmacogenomics testing among the
population. For
instance, in February 2025, an ongoing pharmacogenomics clinical trial, the
PROGRESS trial which began in June 2023 with more than 250 participants is
further aiming to expand across England and is expecting to recruit 1,450
participants for the second phase till 31 December 2025. The preliminary
results of phase I showed change in prescription of 28% participants after
receiving pharmacogenomics recommendations. Asia
Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast
period. The growth of this region is fostered by increased government
initiatives for developing genomic datasets to provide personalized treatments,
rising investments in advancing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient
volume and surge in disposable incomes. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation Outlook: Technology Outlook Polymerase
chain reaction segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The
market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the continuous
improvements and surging demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique
across the globe as well as its enhanced accuracy and sensitivity at lower
costs for genetic analysis and diagnostics. Additionally, increased
implementation of PCR for genetic testing and antibiotic resistance,
advancements in PCR-based assays applied for genotyping, growing use of real-time
PCR in clinical diagnostics and implementation of microfluidic platform in PCR for
gene amplification are significantly driving the growth of this segment in the
pharmacogenomics market. For
instance, in January 2025, Visby Medical, a leading innovator in rapid PCR
diagnostics, received an additional funding of $3.9 million building over
the previous funding grant of $1.8 million awarded in December 2023 from the
Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X)
supported by the federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) and others. The funding will boost the fight against antibiotic
resistance with PCR-based mutation detection at point-of-care (POC) and
advancing Visby Medical Sexual Health Test for detection of gonorrhoea,
trichomoniasis and chlamydia. Application Outlook Oncology segment accounted for the
largest market share in 2024. The worldwide rising prevalence of cancer,
growing preference for precision medicine, integration of pharmacogenomics data
in clinical trials, widespread acceptance of
next-generation sequencing technology for comprehensive genetic analysis,
increased application of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies and
ongoing advancements in reimbursement policies for pharmacogenomics testing are
the factors fuelling the market growth of this segment. The American Cancer
Society released the Global Cancer Statistics, 2024 report which predicts that
the global cancer cases will reach 35 million by 2050. Furthermore,
the utilization of liquid biopsies for analysing circulating tumour DNA
(ctDNA), progress in extensive multi-gene panels for cancer profiling and
increased emphasis on developing combination therapies for targeting multiple
genetic alteration in a tumour is enhancing the application of pharmacogenomics
in oncology creating opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years. End User Outlook Hospitals
segment held the largest market share in 2024. The growing investments and
increasing healthcare expenditure by various countries across the globe for
developing advanced infrastructure for hospitals providing direct access to
pharmacogenomics testing promotes the market dominance of this segment. Additionally,
large number of hospitals are adopting advanced genomic sequencing platforms
and bioinformatics tools for offering personalized treatment strategies and
mandatory screening for genetic disorders in neonates, rising collaborations of
hospitals with pharmacogenomics experts for better interpretation of complex
genomic data and clinical guidance on medication management, utilization of
clinical decision support systems for seamless integration of pharmacogenomics
test results in electronic medical records and advancements in molecular
diagnostics techniques are the factors promoting the market growth of this
segment. For
instance, in February 2024, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital became the first
paediatric hospital in South Florida to provide in-house pharmacogenomics
testing as a part of its growing precision medicine program. The hospital aims
to enhance treatment efficiency by providing complete patient information to
clinicians with the Applied Biosystems PharmacoScan Solution and GeneTitan MC
Fast Scan Instrument. Browse More Insights: 🔹Genetic Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genetic-testing-market 🔹 Genotyping Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genotyping-market 🔹Bioinformatics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/bioinformatics-market 🔹 Small Molecule Drug
Discovery Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/small-molecule-drug-discovery-market 🔹Wellness Genomics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/wellness-genomics-market 🔹Genetic Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genetic-testing-market 🔹DNA Sequencing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-sequencing-market 🔹Digital Genome Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/digital-genome-market 🔹Critical Care Devices
Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/critical-care-devices-market 🔹Microarray Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/microarray-market Pharmacogenomics Market Key Players •
Abbott (US) •
Bayer AG (Germany) •
Allergan (Ireland) •
AbbVie Inc (US) •
GmBH (Germany) •
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India) •
Natco Pharma Limited (India) •
Lupin (India) •
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India) •
Merck & Co Inc (Germany) •
Eli Lilly and Company (US) •
Squiib Company (US) •
Novartis AG (Switzerland) •
Mylan N.V. (US) •
Ferndale Pharma Group Inc, (US) •
f. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) •
Pfizer Inc (US) •
Takeda Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (Japan) What is Going Around the Globe? • In
December 2024, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a Chinese biotechnology company, declared
partnership with the Universidad de San Martín de Porres for the implementation
of NGS technologies in the university’s laboratory of Genetic and Molecular
Biology Research Center for advancing human genetics research. The research report categorizes the Pharmacogenomics
Market into the following segments and subsegments: By Technology
• DNA Sequencing
• Microarray
• Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Electrophoresis
• Mass Spectrometry By Applications
• Drug Discovery
• Pain management
• Neurology
• Oncology
• Cardiovascular diseases
• Infectious diseases
• Psychiatry
• Others By End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Research institute
• Medical, academic institute By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy By Region • North America •
Europe •
Asia Pacific •
Latin America •
Middle East & Africa (MEA) Thanks for reading you can also get
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2073 You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact
at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 Precedence
Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth
data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a
comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research
tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry
trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription
plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information. Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About Us Precedence
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Blogs: Towards
Healthcare | Towards
Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor For Latest Update Follow Us:
• In October 2024, Agilus Diagnostics, an Indian multinational diagnostics company launched their Pharmacogenomics Testing Service for offering patients with a personalized approach to treatments.
For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Hit USD 13.24 Billion by 2034
The U.S. pharmacogenomics market size was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 13.24 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the global pharmacogenomics market with the largest share in 2024.
The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine, huge number of major pharmaceutical companies, innovations in genetic sequencing and PCR techniques, increased use of point-of-care (POC) testing services, regulatory support and rising investments for adoption of pharmacogenomics testing services are the factors fuelling the market growth of this region.
The European pharmacogenomics market held a significant share in the global market in 2024. The market expansion of this region is driven by rising disposable incomes, demand for precision medicine, increased awareness towards targeted drug therapies on the basis of individual genetic profiles, ongoing advancements and expansion of pharmacogenomics trials in the region and the presence of genetic testing companies and research institutions foster the market growth of this region. Moreover, the active participation of European Medicines Agency (EMA) by incorporation of pharmacogenomics information in drug labels is supporting the adoption of pharmacogenomics testing among the population.
For instance, in February 2025, an ongoing pharmacogenomics clinical trial, the PROGRESS trial which began in June 2023 with more than 250 participants is further aiming to expand across England and is expecting to recruit 1,450 participants for the second phase till 31 December 2025. The preliminary results of phase I showed change in prescription of 28% participants after receiving pharmacogenomics recommendations.
Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth of this region is fostered by increased government initiatives for developing genomic datasets to provide personalized treatments, rising investments in advancing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient volume and surge in disposable incomes.
Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation Outlook:
Technology Outlook
Polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the continuous improvements and surging demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique across the globe as well as its enhanced accuracy and sensitivity at lower costs for genetic analysis and diagnostics. Additionally, increased implementation of PCR for genetic testing and antibiotic resistance, advancements in PCR-based assays applied for genotyping, growing use of real-time PCR in clinical diagnostics and implementation of microfluidic platform in PCR for gene amplification are significantly driving the growth of this segment in the pharmacogenomics market.
For instance, in January 2025, Visby Medical, a leading innovator in rapid PCR diagnostics, received an additional funding of $3.9 million building over the previous funding grant of $1.8 million awarded in December 2023 from the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) supported by the federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and others. The funding will boost the fight against antibiotic resistance with PCR-based mutation detection at point-of-care (POC) and advancing Visby Medical Sexual Health Test for detection of gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and chlamydia.
Application Outlook
Oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The worldwide rising prevalence of cancer, growing preference for precision medicine, integration of pharmacogenomics data in clinical trials, widespread acceptance of next-generation sequencing technology for comprehensive genetic analysis, increased application of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies and ongoing advancements in reimbursement policies for pharmacogenomics testing are the factors fuelling the market growth of this segment. The American Cancer Society released the Global Cancer Statistics, 2024 report which predicts that the global cancer cases will reach 35 million by 2050.
Furthermore, the utilization of liquid biopsies for analysing circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), progress in extensive multi-gene panels for cancer profiling and increased emphasis on developing combination therapies for targeting multiple genetic alteration in a tumour is enhancing the application of pharmacogenomics in oncology creating opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.
End User Outlook
Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024. The growing investments and increasing healthcare expenditure by various countries across the globe for developing advanced infrastructure for hospitals providing direct access to pharmacogenomics testing promotes the market dominance of this segment.
Additionally, large number of hospitals are adopting advanced genomic sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools for offering personalized treatment strategies and mandatory screening for genetic disorders in neonates, rising collaborations of hospitals with pharmacogenomics experts for better interpretation of complex genomic data and clinical guidance on medication management, utilization of clinical decision support systems for seamless integration of pharmacogenomics test results in electronic medical records and advancements in molecular diagnostics techniques are the factors promoting the market growth of this segment.
For instance, in February 2024, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital became the first paediatric hospital in South Florida to provide in-house pharmacogenomics testing as a part of its growing precision medicine program. The hospital aims to enhance treatment efficiency by providing complete patient information to clinicians with the Applied Biosystems PharmacoScan Solution and GeneTitan MC Fast Scan Instrument.
Browse More Insights:
🔹Genetic Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genetic-testing-market
🔹 Genotyping Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genotyping-market
🔹Bioinformatics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/bioinformatics-market
🔹 Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/small-molecule-drug-discovery-market
🔹Wellness Genomics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/wellness-genomics-market
🔹Genetic Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genetic-testing-market
🔹DNA Sequencing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-sequencing-market
🔹Digital Genome Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/digital-genome-market
🔹Critical Care Devices Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/critical-care-devices-market
🔹Microarray Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/microarray-market
Pharmacogenomics Market Key Players
• Abbott (US)
• Bayer AG (Germany)
• Allergan (Ireland)
• AbbVie Inc (US)
• GmBH (Germany)
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India)
• Natco Pharma Limited (India)
• Lupin (India)
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India)
• Merck & Co Inc (Germany)
• Eli Lilly and Company (US)
• Squiib Company (US)
• Novartis AG (Switzerland)
• Mylan N.V. (US)
• Ferndale Pharma Group Inc, (US)
• f. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
• Pfizer Inc (US)
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (Japan)
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In
December 2024, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a Chinese biotechnology company, declared
partnership with the Universidad de San Martín de Porres for the implementation
of NGS technologies in the university’s laboratory of Genetic and Molecular
Biology Research Center for advancing human genetics research.
The research report categorizes the Pharmacogenomics Market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Technology
• DNA Sequencing
• Microarray
• Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Electrophoresis
• Mass Spectrometry
By Applications
• Drug Discovery
• Pain management
• Neurology
• Oncology
• Cardiovascular diseases
• Infectious diseases
• Psychiatry
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Research institute
• Medical, academic institute
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2073
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.
Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com
Our Blogs:
Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor
For Latest Update Follow Us: