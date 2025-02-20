Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Reach USD 43.09 Bn By 2034 Says Precedence Research

The global pharmacogenomics market size is forecasted to reach approximately USD 43.09 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 17.92 billion in 2024, with a solid CAGR of 9.17% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the pharmacogenomics industry is evaluating at $19.59 billion in 2025, The North America market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. The pharmacogenomics market growth can be linked to the increased emphasis on genetic research, advancements in developing genomic libraries, surging demand for personalized medicine and rise in pharmacogenomics trials.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Pharmacogenomics refer to the studying the role of genes in response to drugs in an individual. It is the combination of two fields namely, pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics tests help in predicting the effectiveness or the side effects of a drug thereby allowing to decide the best suitable and safe medication for the patient. It can also aid in identification of potential new therapeutic targets, for preventing adverse drug reactions and in reformulating new applications for existing drugs.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine, surging use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, increased investments in R&D of innovative targeted therapies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in various pharmacogenomics platforms and devices, growing number of pharmacogenomics testing service providers, increased collaborations and acquisitions among various healthcare and technological industries, active participation of government bodies through patient centric initiatives and policies and rising disposable incomes are driving the market growth.

Pharmacogenomics Market Key Takeaways

• North America dominated the market by holding 42% of market share in 2024.

• The oncology segment accounted for the biggest market share of over 31% in 2024.

• The polymerase chain reaction held a major market share of 36.9% in 2023.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacogenomics

Artificial intelligence integration in pharmacogenomics can assist in enhancing the drug discovery and development processes as well as for monitoring the course of treatment in pharmacogenomics. AI can be utilized for analysing large datasets for detection of genetic markers, in predicting response to drugs and for customizing drug dosage regimens leading enhanced accuracy of diagnostic procedures with minimum risks.

Furthermore, increased use of AI and machine learning tools in pharmacogenomics testing platforms and sequencing technologies along with the growing collaborations among pharmacogenomics experts, AI researchers and healthcare providers is significantly driving the AI in pharmacogenomics market growth.

Major Trends in the Pharmacogenomics Market

Initiatives for Developing Genomic Libraries:

The growing demand for personalized treatment therapies has been encouraging various organizations and governments to develop genomic libraries based on individual patient profiles across diverse demographics for better understanding and enhancing the safety and efficacy of treatments leading to improved patient outcomes.

Furthermore, increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of pharmacogenomics in clinical trials and hospital settings as well as for cancer and other chronic disease research is further expanding the pharmacogenomics market.

For instance, in January 2025, after the successful completion of the GenomeINDIA project, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) and the Framework for Exchange of Data Protocols (FeED) has made 10,000 whole genome samples accessible to researchers in India and across the globe for exploring genetic variations and designing precise genomic tools.

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies:

The increased adoption of pharmacogenomics can be linked to the advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies such as increased accuracy of testing at reduced costs, high-throughput screening, capacity to identify rare variants, long-read sequencing for complex genomic regions, advancements in bioinformatics tools and integration with clinical data.

Pharmacogenomics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 17.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 39.89 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 9.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Applications, End User, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa