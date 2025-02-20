SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Reach USD 43.09 Bn By 2034 Says Precedence Research

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global pharmacogenomics market size is forecasted to reach approximately USD 43.09 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 17.92 billion in 2024, with a solid CAGR of 9.17% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the pharmacogenomics industry is evaluating at $19.59 billion in 2025, The North America market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. The pharmacogenomics market growth can be linked to the increased emphasis on genetic research, advancements in developing genomic libraries, surging demand for personalized medicine and rise in pharmacogenomics trials.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Pharmacogenomics refer to the studying the role of genes in response to drugs in an individual. It is the combination of two fields namely, pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics tests help in predicting the effectiveness or the side effects of a drug thereby allowing to decide the best suitable and safe medication for the patient. It can also aid in identification of potential new therapeutic targets, for preventing adverse drug reactions and in reformulating new applications for existing drugs.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine, surging use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, increased investments in R&D of innovative targeted therapies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in various pharmacogenomics platforms and devices, growing number of pharmacogenomics testing service providers, increased collaborations and acquisitions among various healthcare and technological industries, active participation of government bodies through patient centric initiatives and policies and rising disposable incomes are driving the market growth.

Pharmacogenomics Market Key Takeaways

 •  North America dominated the market by holding 42% of market share in 2024.

 •  The oncology segment accounted for the biggest market share of over 31% in 2024.

 •  The polymerase chain reaction held a major market share of 36.9% in 2023.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacogenomics

Artificial intelligence integration in pharmacogenomics can assist in enhancing the drug discovery and development processes as well as for monitoring the course of treatment in pharmacogenomics. AI can be utilized for analysing large datasets for detection of genetic markers, in predicting response to drugs and for customizing drug dosage regimens leading enhanced accuracy of diagnostic procedures with minimum risks.

Furthermore, increased use of AI and machine learning tools in pharmacogenomics testing platforms and sequencing technologies along with the growing collaborations among pharmacogenomics experts, AI researchers and healthcare providers is significantly driving the AI in pharmacogenomics market growth.

Major Trends in the Pharmacogenomics Market

Initiatives for Developing Genomic Libraries:

The growing demand for personalized treatment therapies has been encouraging various organizations and governments to develop genomic libraries based on individual patient profiles across diverse demographics for better understanding and enhancing the safety and efficacy of treatments leading to improved patient outcomes.

Furthermore, increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of pharmacogenomics in clinical trials and hospital settings as well as for cancer and other chronic disease research is further expanding the pharmacogenomics market.

For instance, in January 2025, after the successful completion of the GenomeINDIA project, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) and the Framework for Exchange of Data Protocols (FeED) has made 10,000 whole genome samples accessible to researchers in India and across the globe for exploring genetic variations and designing precise genomic tools.

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies:

The increased adoption of pharmacogenomics can be linked to the advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies such as increased accuracy of testing at reduced costs, high-throughput screening, capacity to identify rare variants, long-read sequencing for complex genomic regions, advancements in bioinformatics tools and integration with clinical data.

Pharmacogenomics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Key Statistics

Market Size in 2025

USD 17.92 Billion

Market Size by 2034

USD 39.89 Billion

CAGR 2025 to 2034

9.3%

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Segments Covered

Technology, Applications, End User, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Hit USD 13.24 Billion by 2034

The U.S. pharmacogenomics market size was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 13.24 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global pharmacogenomics market with the largest share in 2024.

The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine, huge number of major pharmaceutical companies, innovations in genetic sequencing and PCR techniques, increased use of point-of-care (POC) testing services, regulatory support and rising investments for adoption of pharmacogenomics testing services are the factors fuelling the market growth of this region.

The European pharmacogenomics market held a significant share in the global market in 2024. The market expansion of this region is driven by rising disposable incomes, demand for precision medicine, increased awareness towards targeted drug therapies on the basis of individual genetic profiles, ongoing advancements and expansion of pharmacogenomics trials in the region and the presence of genetic testing companies and research institutions foster the market growth of this region. Moreover, the active participation of European Medicines Agency (EMA) by incorporation of pharmacogenomics information in drug labels is supporting the adoption of pharmacogenomics testing among the population.

For instance, in February 2025, an ongoing pharmacogenomics clinical trial, the PROGRESS trial which began in June 2023 with more than 250 participants is further aiming to expand across England and is expecting to recruit 1,450 participants for the second phase till 31 December 2025. The preliminary results of phase I showed change in prescription of 28% participants after receiving pharmacogenomics recommendations.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth of this region is fostered by increased government initiatives for developing genomic datasets to provide personalized treatments, rising investments in advancing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient volume and surge in disposable incomes.

Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation Outlook:

Technology Outlook

Polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the continuous improvements and surging demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique across the globe as well as its enhanced accuracy and sensitivity at lower costs for genetic analysis and diagnostics. Additionally, increased implementation of PCR for genetic testing and antibiotic resistance, advancements in PCR-based assays applied for genotyping, growing use of real-time PCR in clinical diagnostics and implementation of microfluidic platform in PCR for gene amplification are significantly driving the growth of this segment in the pharmacogenomics market.

For instance, in January 2025, Visby Medical, a leading innovator in rapid PCR diagnostics, received an additional funding of $3.9 million building over the previous funding grant of $1.8 million awarded in December 2023 from the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) supported by the federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and others. The funding will boost the fight against antibiotic resistance with PCR-based mutation detection at point-of-care (POC) and advancing Visby Medical Sexual Health Test for detection of gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and chlamydia.

Application Outlook

Oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The worldwide rising prevalence of cancer, growing preference for precision medicine, integration of pharmacogenomics data in clinical trials, widespread acceptance of next-generation sequencing technology for comprehensive genetic analysis, increased application of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies and ongoing advancements in reimbursement policies for pharmacogenomics testing are the factors fuelling the market growth of this segment. The American Cancer Society released the Global Cancer Statistics, 2024 report which predicts that the global cancer cases will reach 35 million by 2050.

Furthermore, the utilization of liquid biopsies for analysing circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), progress in extensive multi-gene panels for cancer profiling and increased emphasis on developing combination therapies for targeting multiple genetic alteration in a tumour is enhancing the application of pharmacogenomics in oncology creating opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

End User Outlook

Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024. The growing investments and increasing healthcare expenditure by various countries across the globe for developing advanced infrastructure for hospitals providing direct access to pharmacogenomics testing promotes the market dominance of this segment.

Additionally, large number of hospitals are adopting advanced genomic sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools for offering personalized treatment strategies and mandatory screening for genetic disorders in neonates, rising collaborations of hospitals with pharmacogenomics experts for better interpretation of complex genomic data and clinical guidance on medication management, utilization of clinical decision support systems for seamless integration of pharmacogenomics test results in electronic medical records and advancements in molecular diagnostics techniques are the factors promoting the market growth of this segment.

For instance, in February 2024, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital became the first paediatric hospital in South Florida to provide in-house pharmacogenomics testing as a part of its growing precision medicine program. The hospital aims to enhance treatment efficiency by providing complete patient information to clinicians with the Applied Biosystems PharmacoScan Solution and GeneTitan MC Fast Scan Instrument.

Pharmacogenomics Market Key Players

• Abbott (US)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Allergan (Ireland)

• AbbVie Inc (US)

• GmBH (Germany)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India)

• Natco Pharma Limited (India)

• Lupin (India)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (India)

• Merck & Co Inc (Germany)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Squiib Company (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Mylan N.V. (US)

• Ferndale Pharma Group Inc, (US)

• f. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

• Pfizer Inc (US)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Industries ltd (Japan)

What is Going Around the Globe?

In December 2024, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a Chinese biotechnology company, declared partnership with the Universidad de San Martín de Porres for the implementation of NGS technologies in the university’s laboratory of Genetic and Molecular Biology Research Center for advancing human genetics research.

 In October 2024, Agilus Diagnostics, an Indian multinational diagnostics company launched their Pharmacogenomics Testing Service for offering patients with a personalized approach to treatments.

The research report categorizes the Pharmacogenomics Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

  • DNA Sequencing

  • Microarray

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction

  • Electrophoresis

  • Mass Spectrometry

By Applications

  • Drug Discovery

  • Pain management

  • Neurology

  • Oncology

  • Cardiovascular diseases

  • Infectious diseases

  • Psychiatry

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Research institute

  • Medical, academic institute

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

