Partial Epilepsy Market Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 9.8% during 2025-2035, Impelled by Escalating Prevalence of Epilepsy

Partial Epilepsy Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major partial epilepsy market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during 2025-2035. The partial epilepsy market has grown on account of the increasing prevalence of the disease, advanced diagnostic equipment, and an increasing awareness of early treatments. The partial epilepsy market is also driven forward by new AEDs with better efficacy and fewer side effects. Precise medicine and personalized treatment approaches are additionally revolutionizing patient outcomes. This is also boosting the penetration of this market further through the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, new opportunities are expected to be developed in the coming future via ongoing research in neurostimulation therapies and gene-based treatments.

Escalating Prevalence of Epilepsy: Driving the Partial Epilepsy Market

The escalating cases of epilepsy directly stimulate the growth in the partial epilepsy market, where genetic pre-disposition, brain injuries, infections, and lifestyle-related diseases are factors contributing to its growth. An increase in effective treatments has also met the growing demand parallel with the rising diagnosis of epilepsy. Among other aspects, medical technological advancement has been a major influencer to market growth. Early detection of epilepsy is known to be favored by improved diagnostic methods that may detect genetic anomalies, such as EEG, MRI, and molecular imaging. Accordingly, businesses have also made expenditures in research and development in an effort to find new antiepileptic medications (AEDs) with better efficacies and fewer adverse effects. Interest in solutions other than medicines is mounting for procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical (MIS) cure and therapy through neuromodulation. The uptake of these advanced solutions across most healthcare facilities has made the treatment of epilepsy far more accessible than has normally been the case. Governments and health organizations are now working to ensure awareness, financing research, and better access to treatment in developing areas. Digital health technologies, from wearables to seizure monitoring devices to automated AI diagnostic tools, are revolutionizing the treatment of epilepsy. As an outcome of rising prevalence, medical advances, and increasing accessibility, the partial epilepsy market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory in the near future, enhancing the lives of the affected.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

New drug development and therapy efforts have gone a long way toward expanding the partial epilepsy therapy market. Newer anti-seizure medications are becoming more efficacious and meanwhile decreasing side effects so patients continue their use. Drug companies have focused on precision medicine and treatments specific to particular epilepsy subtypes and genetic profiles. Newer drug formulations, such as extended-release or combination approaches, help minimize the activity of seizure while maximizing both efficacy and ease of administration. Neuromodulation technologies include responsive neurostimulation (RNS) and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) as other options available for drug-resistant epilepsy. Also of great interest today are the disease-modifying therapies, which are more directed at the protection of brain cells and completely eradicating seizures. An increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for new ASMs, especially those with novel mechanisms of action, are further stimulating market growth. Moreover, the partnerships among biotech companies and research institutions are accelerating rapid development of breakthrough treatments. As the incidence of partial epilepsy increases and access to healthcare continues to improve, so does the demand for innovative solutions, further fueling the growth of the partial epilepsy therapeutic market.

Marketed Therapies in Partial Epilepsy Market

Lamictal (Lamotrigine): GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline created Lamictal (Lamotrigine), an anticonvulsant drug used to treat partial epilepsy. It regulates neuronal activity by blocking voltage-sensitive sodium channels, which reduces excessive electrical activity in the brain. To manage seizures in epileptic patients, Lamictal is recommended as monotherapy or supplementary medication.

Trileptal (Oxcarbazepine): Novartis

Novartis produced Trileptal (Oxcarbazepine), an antiepileptic medication used to treat partial epilepsy. It works by regulating hyperactive nerve impulses in the brain via sodium channel regulation, so preventing seizures. Trileptal is used as monotherapy or supplementary medication to treat partial-onset seizures in both adults and children.

Vimpat (Lacosamide): UCB

UCB created the anticonvulsant drug Vimpat (Lacosamide), which is used to treat epilepsy patients who have partial-onset seizures. It helps control excessive electrical activity in the brain by specifically encouraging the gradual inactivation of voltage-gated sodium channels. Vimpat is used to lower the frequency of seizures in both adults and children, either by itself or in conjunction with other therapies.

Carbatrol (Carbamazepine controlled release): Shire Pharmaceuticals

Shire Pharmaceuticals created Carbatrol (Carbamazepine controlled release), which is used to treat partial epilepsy. The drug is released gradually by the controlled-release formulation, which keeps blood levels constant and helps avoid seizures. Carbatrol is commonly used to treat partial-onset seizures in both adults and children by controlling erratic brain activity. It can be used alone or in conjunction with other treatments.

Aptiom (Eslicarbazepine acetate): Bial

Aptiom (Eslicarbazepine acetate), developed by Bial, is an anticonvulsant medication used to manage partial epilepsy. It helps to regulate excessive electrical activity in the brain by modulating sodium channels. Aptiom is typically prescribed as an add-on treatment for both adults and children with partial-onset seizures, reducing their frequency and intensity.

Fycompa (Perampanel): Eisai

Fycompa (perampanel) developed by Eisai is an anticonvulsant medication used for the treatment of partial epilepsy. It works by selectively inhibiting AMPA receptors in the brain, which helps to reduce excessive neuronal activity and prevent seizures. Fycompa is prescribed as adjunctive therapy for adults and children with partial-onset seizures, offering effective seizure control when used alongside other antiepileptic treatments.

Emerging Therapies in Partial Epilepsy Market

ONO-2017 (Cenobamate): SK Biopharmaceuticals/Ono Pharmaceutical

ONO-2017 (Cenobamate) is an investigational anticonvulsant medication being studied for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy. It works by modulating sodium channels and enhancing GABAergic neurotransmission to reduce seizure frequency and improve seizure control. The dual mechanism of cenobamate helps stabilize neuronal activity and restore balance in brain excitability. This study is being conducted exclusively in Japan.

XEN 1101: Xenon Pharmaceuticals

XEN1101 is an investigational drug developed by Xenon Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of partial epilepsy. It is a novel, oral small molecule designed to selectively target and modulate specific ion channels involved in neuronal excitability, aiming to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in patients with focal-onset epilepsy. XEN1101 has shown promise in early clinical trials for its ability to effectively control seizures with a favorable safety profile.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA ONO-2017 (Cenobamate) SK Biopharmaceuticals/Ono Pharmaceutical GABA A receptor modulators; Sodium channel antagonists Oral XEN 1101 Xenon Pharmaceuticals KCNQ potassium channel agonists Oral

Leading Companies in the Partial Epilepsy Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms in the global partial epilepsy market that will enhance partial epilepsy management. Some of these major players are GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, UCB, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical, and others. These companies lead innovation in partial epilepsy market development through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and by expanding their offerings to meet rising demand for partial epilepsy.

In April 2024, Eisai said that it will introduce Fycompa (perampanel hydrate), an intravenous infusion formulation created internally for the antiepileptic medication AED, to the Japanese market. The injectable formulation was added to Japan’s National Health Insurance Drug Price List after receiving clearance for production and commercialization on January 18, 2024.

Key Players in Partial Epilepsy Market:

The key players in the partial epilepsy market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Eisai, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Shire Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Bial, UCB, Novartis, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Engrail Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for partial epilepsy include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. As per IMARC projections, the U.S. has the largest pool of patients suffering from partial epilepsy and thus also represents the largest treatment market. One recent advancement in treating partial epilepsy involves the emergence of new antiseizure medications allowing for better seizure control. Personalized treatment may see marked improvements through genetic testing with a focus on more individualized therapies. Novel neuromodulation methods such as responsive neurostimulation (RNS) and deep brain stimulation (DBS) are also proving successful in drug-refractory cases. Accurate diagnosis and surgical planning are made easier by imaging advancements including high-resolution MRI and PET scans. In an effort to slow the progression of the illness, gene therapies and molecular medicines are also being researched. AI-based seizure prediction models are also improving early detection and management techniques.

Recent Developments in Partial Epilepsy Market:

· In December 2024, SK Biopharmaceuticals presented positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for cenobamate in patients with epilepsy from Northeast Asia at the 2024 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, Los Angeles, USA. These encouraging results pave the way for the company’s partners in Asia to start making NDA submissions in their markets. The positive clinical outcomes also point to the efficacy and safety of cenobamate in treating epilepsy patients, especially in Japan, where the drug is slowly becoming a promising option for partial-onset seizure management. With these positive results, SK Biopharmaceuticals will look to expand the availability of cenobamate across Northeast Asia, including further distribution in Japan.

· In April 2024, Xenon presented interim data from the ongoing open-label extension of the X-TOLE study at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting. Data showed that the efficacy and safety of XEN1101 continued to be well maintained in patients with partial epilepsy, also known as focal epilepsy, for an extended period.

· In January 2024, Xenon reported the close of patient enrollment for the XEN1101 Phase 3 X-TOLE2 clinical trial in patients with focal onset seizures. Results are expected to be available in the second half of 2024.

· In October 2023, Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported that the peer-reviewed efficacy and safety results from the X-TOLE Phase 2b randomized clinical trial of XEN1101, a novel potassium channel opener, were published in the medical journal JAMA Neurology. The trial conducted on adults with focal epilepsy, which is also called partial epilepsy.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the partial epilepsy market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the partial epilepsy market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current partial epilepsy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

