Organoids Market Size Expected to Hit USD 381.7 Million, Rising at 18.5% CAGR by 2034

The global organoids market was estimated at US$ 59 million in 2023 and is projected to reach about US$ 381.7 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Organoids Market: An Overview and Industry Potential

The market is undergoing revolutionary change due to several developments in biomedical research, personalized medicine, and drug discovery. Organoids, which mimic the functions of real organs, are becoming imperative in various fields, such as experimental biology, toxicology, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising focus on drug discovery.

Moreover, with the growing prevalence of cancer, investments in cancer research are increasing to develop targeted therapies, contributing to the growth of the market. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), organoid models have recently drawn attention, as cancer is becoming one of the most critical health issues worldwide, and the incidence volume is expected to increase annually by 60% 2040. The National Cancer Institute reported that there were almost 20 million new cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2021.

Major Trends in the Organoids Market

Increasing Demand for Personalized Treatments: The rising need for personalized treatments is expected to boost the use of organoids in research and clinics. These 3D tissues provide a platform to study the progression of diseases and test drug responses tailored to individual patients. Cancer organoids are currently being used to determine the effectiveness of novel cancer drugs for a given patient, raising the effectiveness of treatments. Furthermore, organoids are becoming essential in drug discovery for rare and genetic diseases.

Ongoing developments in technology and capacities, including CRISPR-Cas9 and 3D bioprints, are revolutionizing the manufacturing and use of organoids. According to National Institute of Health (NIH), CRISPR/Cas9 technology has become the most examined gene editing technology in recent years due to its simple design, low cost, and high efficiency. These innovations allow for mass production of organoids. Gene-editing by CRISPR has enabled the development of genetically engineered organoids that are vital in the study of genetic diseases and gene therapies. Support from Government and Nonprofit Organizations: Government entities and nonprofit institutions are funding organoid projects, allowing researchers to innovate and advance organoid technologies. In August 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation invested USD 14 million in seven interdisciplinary research projects through the Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation (EFRI) Biocomputing through EnGINeering Organoid Intelligence program. This investment fosters fundamental and ethically responsible research and development of organoid intelligence systems while also broadening participation in biocomputing research .

Insights from Key Regions

Well-established R&D Facilities Contributed to North America’s Dominance

North America dominated the market in 2023 and is projected to sustain its dominance in the near future. This is mainly due to the presence of well-established research and development facilities and the rising government funding in research programs. Moreover, the region boasts many biotechnology companies that are focusing on pioneering developments in organoids. As stated by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), federal funding for organoid research has been steadily rising from the past few years and is expected to change the entire landscape of healthcare.

Furthermore, certain bodies such as the FDA have been instrumental in enhancing how organoid-based therapies are approved. In 2022, the NIH identified a total of 672 patents related to organoid technology. The rising investments in drug discovery and personalized medicine further contribute to regional market growth.

Strong Emphasis on Stem Cell Research to Support Market in Asia Pacific

The organoids market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years due to the increasing focus on stem cell research. The rapid expansion of the biotechnology industry also contributes to market expansion in the region. China and Japan are at the forefront in investing in organoids and stem cell research.

The Stem Cell Institute reports that the Japanese government invests heavily in research of adult stem cells and organoids, revolutionizing regenerative medicine and drug testing. Additionally, the rising cases of cancer and the increasing demand for precision medicines contribute to growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Organoids Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the stem cell source segment led the market in 2023, as stem cell-derived three-dimensional organoid cultures provide new opportunities for regenerative medicine and transplantation. These organoids are critical in mimicking human tissues for therapeutic applications, offering significant potential for the development of personalized treatments. On the other hand, the tumor cell source segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is primarily due to its extensive use in drug sensitivity studies and situ malignancy research. Moreover, it plays a key role in cancer drug development.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical R&D segment accounted for the largest share of the organoids market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased investments in pharmaceutical

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Market

Key players competing in the organoids market include Hub Organoids, Definigen, Cellesce Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Sanofi, NeyroblastGX, StemCell Technologies, Organoid Therapeutics, Bio-Techne, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3Dnamics Inc., PeproTech Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, Merck KGaA, Corning Inc., and CN Bio Innovations Ltd. These companies are focusing on bringing innovations to the market.

HUB Organoids B.V. Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Transforming Drug Development with Highly Advanced Organoid Technology. HUB Organoids is a global leader in patient-derived organoid (PDO) technology that enables drug developers to identify and validate clinical candidates in a patient-relevant in vitro system.

Recent Developments

In June 2024 , Molecular Devices opened a custom-built facility in Cardiff, UK, dedicated to scaling patient-derived organoid (PDO) manufacturing. This multi-million-pound site supports the company’s proprietary bioprocess technology, offering reproducible PDOs in assay-ready format.

In June 2024 , Molecular Devices opened a custom-built facility in Cardiff, UK, dedicated to scaling patient-derived organoid (PDO) manufacturing. This multi-million-pound site supports the company's proprietary bioprocess technology, offering reproducible PDOs in assay-ready format.

In July 2023 , Molecular Devices, LLC expanded its organoid line services, utilizing proprietary bioreactor and bioprocess technology to scale up the production of standardized, assay-ready organoids from customer-supplied or patient-derived xenografts (PDX). This service follows the company's 2022 acquisition of Cellesce.

In March 2023 , MIMETAS introduced its Adult Stem Cell (ASC)-derived tubular organoids in an assay-ready format. Part of its OrganoReady® product line, these include ASC-derived Colon1 and Kidney2 Organoid tubules, advancing organ-on-a-chip disease modeling.

In February 2023, TheWell Bioscience introduced the VitroGel® Organoid Recovery Solution, designed to harvest organoids more efficiently. It recovers organoids from both animal-based ECM and synthetic VitroGel hydrogels in just 15 minutes, significantly faster than current market solutions.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Stem Cell Source

Tumor Cell Source

By Application

Pharmaceutical R & D

Precision Medicine

Academic & Research Institute

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

