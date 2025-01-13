Optimi Health Reports First Patients Dosed in Landmark Natural Psilocybin Study in New Zealand

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of psychedelic pharmaceuticals specializing in natural psilocybin and MDMA, is proud to announce that its natural psilocybin extract has been successfully exported to New Zealand. The shipment has enabled the dosing of the first participants using Optimi’s natural psilocybin extract in a groundbreaking clinical trial supported by Tū Wairua, and the Mātai Medical Research Institute, based in Gisborne, New Zealand.

The study is the first of its kind, combining indigenous Māori knowledge systems (mātauranga Māori) with cutting-edge clinical methodologies to address methamphetamine addiction. The inaugural cohort of participants has completed preparatory sessions and received psilocybin-assisted therapy in a culturally grounded, marae-based setting using Optimi’s natural psilocybin extract.

Key Highlights

First Participants Dosed : Optimi’s natural psilocybin extract was administered to participants at Rangiwaho Marae, marking a historic step in combining traditional healing frameworks with modern therapeutic approaches.

: Optimi’s natural psilocybin extract was administered to participants at Rangiwaho Marae, marking a historic step in combining traditional healing frameworks with modern therapeutic approaches. Innovative Collaboration : The Tū Wairua initiative unites indigenous leaders, health researchers, and industry partners, including Rua Bioscience (NZX:RUA) Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)

: The Tū Wairua initiative unites indigenous leaders, health researchers, and industry partners, including Rua Bioscience Cultural Integration: The trial emphasizes tikanga (cultural protocols) and collective reflection to ensure the safety, feasibility, and long-term well-being of participants and their communities.

Supporting Indigenous Leadership in Psychedelic Therapies

“This is an incredible moment for Optimi and for the field of psychedelic medicine,” said Dane Stevens, CEO of Optimi. “We are deeply honored to see our natural psilocybin extract being utilized in such a meaningful and culturally significant study. The Tū Wairua initiative is a testament to how modern science and indigenous knowledge can come together to address some of the world’s most pressing mental health challenges. We look forward to continuing our support for groundbreaking programs like this, which have the potential to transform lives and inspire global change.”

Dr. Patrick McHugh, lead investigator for the study and researcher at Mātai Medical Research Institute, stated, “The successful dosing of our first participants marks an important milestone in our work to address methamphetamine addiction through culturally grounded interventions. By integrating mātauranga Māori and tikanga into the clinical framework, we’re not only exploring the therapeutic potential of psilocybin but also honoring the mana and well-being of the participants and their communities.”

Building a Framework for Global Psychedelic Innovation

The study, supported by Rua Bioscience and other New Zealand-based organizations, is a testament to the global collaboration required to advance psychedelic medicine responsibly. Optimi’s involvement underscores the Company’s mission to make high-quality, natural psilocybin accessible to researchers and patients worldwide.

Learnings from this clinical trial will inform future trial phases and contribute to the broader understanding of psilocybin-assisted therapies.

