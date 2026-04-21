Omeza announces closing of $8.5 Million Series A financing co-led by Astanor and BluKap Ventures, with participation from Catalyst Investments

Sarasota, FL - April 21sh, 2026 - Omeza Holdings, Inc. (“Omeza”), a commercial-stage advanced wound care company with an FDA-cleared regenerative product already marketed in the U.S., today announced the closing of an $8.5 million Series A financing round co-led by Astanor and BluKap Ventures, with participation from Catalyst Investments and historical investors including the Florida Opportunity Fund.

Omeza is already generating revenue through a nationwide commercial partnership and is advancing clinical programs to expand reimbursement across major hard-to-heal wounds. The round reflects growing institutional conviction in Omeza’s differentiated clinical and commercial platform.

Proceeds will be used to accelerate clinical trials, expand commercial capabilities, and strengthen the company’s clinical and real-world evidence base to support broader reimbursement coverage.

Advanced wound care represents a multi-billion-dollar market in the United States alone, with significant unmet need for cost-effective, scalable therapies.

Board appointments

Concurrent with the closing, Omeza’s Board of Directors has been strengthened with the appointment of:

Henry Gazay Co-founder & Managing Partner BluKap Ventures Non-executive Director Edouard Cukierman Founder & Managing Partner Catalyst Investments Non-executive Director Eric Archambeau Founder and Managing Partner Astanor Board Observer

These appointments reflect the company’s transition toward institutional governance and its next phase of growth. Henry Gazay brings over 30 years of entrepreneurial and investment experience in South Florida and an extensive international network across the Americas, Europe and Asia in healthcare and life sciences. Edouard Cukierman brings over 30 years of cross-border investment expertise spanning the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and Asia, and a proven track record of building governance structures for high-growth technology and life science companies. Astanor will be represented as a Board Observer.

Company and Product

Omeza’s lead product, OCM™, is an FDA-cleared drug-device wound matrix derived from marine lipids and cold water fish peptides. Applied in various settings, it reduces inflammation, disrupts bacterial biofilm, and supports tissue regeneration, offering a highly effective and cost-efficient alternative to traditional skin grafts.

Leadership and Investor Commentary

“This financing marks a pivotal milestone for Omeza as we advance our clinical development and accelerate our commercial strategy. The caliber and diversity of our Board underscore the strength of the investor syndicate we have assembled. Henry contributes deep global healthcare investor relationships and strategic perspective, Edouard brings a proven track record of scaling technology and life science companies across multiple markets, and Eric’s role as board observer adds the insight of one of Europe’s leading impact investors. Collectively, this positions Omeza with exceptional strength and clarity as we enter our next phase of growth. I would like to personally thank one of Omeza’s founding Board Directors, Alan George “A.G.” Lafley, for his outstanding service. A.G. Lafley is an American business leader, who served twice, as Procter & Gamble’s CEO, eventually retiring in 2016. As CEO, Lafley was called “one of the most lauded CEOs in history”. A.G. is also known as an expert in CEO succession, executive leadership development, and coaching experienced, new, and potential CEOs. His commitment to Omeza and his mentorship while working through the complexities of a start up company, have been invaluable. A.G. will retire from Omeza’s Board, and remains a significant shareholder in Omeza. We wish him well.”

— Cynthia Flowers, Chief Executive Officer, Omeza “Omeza combines compelling clinical validation with a scalable commercial model addressing a large and underserved market. Its use of sustainably sourced, marine-derived biological compounds positions the company at the forefront of a new generation of regenerative wound care solutions. This strategy aligns closely with BluKap’s focus on translating ocean biodiversity into next-generation therapeutics. We are proud to lead this round alongside Astanor, Catalyst, and our co-investors, and to partner with Cynthia and the Omeza team as they scale a truly differentiated platform.” — Henry Gazay, Co-founder & Managing Partner, BluKap Ventures

"Omeza strongly aligns with Astanor's investment thesis at the intersection of technology and nature, and our focus on nature-based solutions for human health. The company's use of sustainably sourced, marine-derived biological compounds in efficient wound care addresses the significant burden of chronic non-healing wounds, a condition that affects millions of patients, particularly older adults and those living with diabetes or vascular disease. This aligns directly with our impact thesis and our Article 9 commitment to investments that deliver measurable planetary and human health outcomes. We look forward to supporting Omeza's growth as it advances its clinical programs and builds a lasting platform in regenerative medicine."

— Eric Archambeau, Founder & Senior Managing Partner, Astanor “Omeza exemplifies the kind of innovative, clinically grounded company that Catalyst seeks to support, one that combines a clear market need with a differentiated scientific approach and a strong management team. I am delighted to join the Board and to contribute to Omeza’s growth through Catalyst’s global network and cross-border investment expertise.”

— Edouard Cukierman, Founder & Managing Partner, Catalyst Investments

The Series A follows a broader effort to streamline Omeza’s capitalization table, align its investor base, and strengthen governance ahead of future institutional financing.

The transaction also reflects the continued emergence of South Florida as a growing hub for life sciences and MedTech innovation, supported by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of investors, operators, and healthcare institutions.

ABOUT OMEZA

Omeza Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced wound care company developing and commercializing marine-derived collagen and lipid products, with an FDA-cleared product already on the market and ongoing clinical programs to expand reimbursement and indications. Its lead product, OCM, incorporates sustainably sourced marine-derived biological compounds, including fish collagen, to accelerate healing in complex wounds, addressing a significant unmet medical need in the U.S. healthcare system. For more information, visit www.omeza.com.

ABOUT BLUKAP VENTURES

BluKap Ventures is a global venture capital firm focused exclusively on ocean biotechnology. The firm backs companies developing next-generation therapeutics and technologies derived from ocean biodiversity, with a clear mission to unlock the medical value of sustainably sourced marine compounds. At the crossroads of human health and the blue economy, BluKap advances innovations that convert marine science into scalable, high-impact healthcare solutions. Founded by Henry Gazay and Jean-François Trecco, BluKap combines deep entrepreneurial and investment experience with a strong transatlantic network across healthcare, biotechnology, and marine science ecosystems. The firm provides portfolio companies with capital, strategic guidance, and access to a global network of investors, industry partners, and scientific experts. For more information, visit www.BluKap.vc.

ABOUT ASTANOR

Astanor is a global impact investment firm with $1B in assets under management, backing seed through growth stage companies at the intersection of healthspan, nature, and physical AI. Founded in 2017, Astanor counts circa 50 investments to date in Europe, North America and beyond. The firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams building scalable solutions across agriculture, food production, and healthcare, applying robotics, AI, and nature-based science to advance human and planetary health. More information is available at www.astanor.com.

ABOUT CATALYST INVESTMENTS

Catalyst Investments is an Israel-based private equity multi-fund firm with over 25 years of experience investing in high-growth technology and life science companies. Founded by Edouard Cukierman, Catalyst focuses on disruptive, internationally scalable companies with an Israel nexus across sectors including enterprise SaaS, cybersecurity, life sciences, climate tech, and smart mobility. The firm leverages a global network spanning the United States, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets to support portfolio companies with capital, strategic guidance, and cross-border expansion. Cukierman & Co. Investment House, the affiliated investment bank, has been engaged in over $10.8 billion of corporate finance transactions since its establishment in 1993. For more information, visit www.catalyst-fund.com.

Media contact

Cynthia Flowers- CEO Omeza Holdings

cflowers@omeza.com

Henry Gazay - Co-founder BluKap ventures

hgazay@blukap.vc

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Omeza’s clinical development programs, commercial strategy, future financing activities, and market opportunity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the outcome of ongoing and planned clinical trials; regulatory review and approval timelines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the availability of reimbursement from government and private payers; the company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; competitive developments in the wound care and regenerative medicine markets; and broader macroeconomic and market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Omeza undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.