Novel Antimicrobial Compound Expands IP Portfolio

T3Bioscience announces expansion of its RejuAgro IP portfolio outside the US

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CAGR--T3Bioscience (T3), the US-based company built upon powerful and novel microbial technology for managing agricultural bacterial and fungal pathogens, announced an expansion to its IP portfolio. Taiwan has issued the company's first patent outside the United States for the startup's initial product, RejuAgro, a nature-derived antimicrobial solution poised to help farmers manage debilitating crop pathogens while also combating abiotic resistance.

RejuAgro is a novel natural metabolite produced by Pseudomonas species that utilizes an entirely new mode of action to deliver unprecedented product efficacy and stability to a market in dire need of innovative solutions. Pressure for new antimicrobial solutions in agriculture is escalating, driven by the designation of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) by the World Health Organization as one of the top global threats across public health and development, the failing efficacy of older synthetic chemicals in crop production systems globally, and the risk of severe crop losses in times of diminishing food security.

"RejuAgro is a unique and stable bactericide and fungicide, but it is also a proof of concept for T3’s discovery platform PROMISA," said Dr. Ching-Hong Yang, Distinguished Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), who led the development of RejuAgro. "PROMISA is T3’s proprietary extraction and screening technology that we developed over multiple years, and the platform that we anticipate will yield more novel products in the future."

A US patent for RejuAgro was granted in 2023. T3 has since filed patents for the technology on a global scale. Yang says the product delivers on T3's core mission to transform crop protection by delivering novel, nature-derived solutions that match the efficacy of traditional inputs while avoiding their associated environmental and human health costs.

"Independent trials have proved that RejuAgro supports plant and yield growth on par with agrochemicals," Yang said. "The novel mode of action is also both curative and protective, allowing it to deliver unprecedented value in the field."

The first RejuAgro target crops and diseases are apples (fire blight, apple scab), citrus (with focus on Huanglongbing and citrus canker), as well as key diseases in walnuts, grapes and strawberries. All EPA required environmental toxicity tests for the product were completed in late 2025, and are now being prepared for EPA submission.

Up next from the T3 pipeline is RejuPrime a plant biostimulant that uses the same core technology to precipitate plant growth and yield under abiotic stress conditions such as drought and salinity.

About T3

T3 BioScience, Inc. (T3) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company at the vanguard of agricultural innovation. Our mission is to transform crop protection by reducing the need for conventional chemicals and antibiotics with novel, nature-derived solutions that match the efficacy of traditional inputs without their environmental or human health costs. By leveraging a never-before-discovered natural metabolite, T3 provides a sustainable path to preserving global resources while significantly improving farmer economics and yield.

Daniel Burgin

CEO, T3BioScience

dburgin@t3biosci.com