North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 34.73 Billion by 2033

The North America point of care diagnostics market size was exhibited at USD 18.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 34.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. The North America point of care diagnostics market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile diagnostic devices and rising funding from the government and private institutions.

Key Takeaways:

· The infectious diseases segment accounted for 25.3% of the total market share in 2023.

· The hospitals segment dominated the North America point-of-care diagnostics market in 2023, capturing a revenue share of 37.68%..

· The POC devices that are developed have different medical diagnostic applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, and pregnancy.

· The LDT segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years with a CAGR of 6.2%.

North America point of care diagnostics market deals with sensitive and rapid methods tailored for early infection detection. They offer cost-effective solutions for clinical labs, physicians, outpatients, and home health settings. This approach allows swift medical decisions by facilitating early disease diagnosis, leading to improved health outcomes through prompt initiation of treatment. In addition, increasing emphasis on non-communicable diseases, rising remote patient monitoring, and the rising importance of such diagnostics in public health and environmental monitoring are expected to drive the growth of the point of care diagnostics market in north America.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of north America point of care diagnostics is rising technological advancements. Continuous innovations, such as cutting-edge biosensors, advanced sensors, and miniaturized devices, contribute to accurate and quicker disease detection. These technological strides enable rapid on-the-spot diagnostics and empower healthcare professionals with efficient tools. By addressing the increasing demand for quick and precise diagnostic solutions, the integration of state-of-the-art technologies improves testing accuracy and supports the market's growth, as the point-of-care landscape evolves, which further enhances the market growth.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving point of care diagnostics in the region. AI-generated point of care diagnostics are revolutionizing healthcare by significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of medical testing across various industries. These advancements use AI to help healthcare providers effectively and swiftly diagnose diseases, especially in remote and emergency environments.

In addition, AI-generated diagnostics allow healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes quickly identify diseases, and streamline clinical resource management, further expected to revolutionize the growth of the north America point of care diagnostics market.

Market Trends

· Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote monitoring devices, paired with diagnostic capabilities, promote early detection and proactive management of health conditions and empower patients to conveniently perform tests. This trend contributes to the growth of the North America point of care diagnostics market and fosters patient engagement.

· Growing Emphasis on Non-Communicable Diseases: there is a growing need for rapid and accessible diagnostic tools, as the prevalence of chronic conditions rises. Point-of-care diagnostics offer efficient and quick means of monitoring and detecting NCDs, enabling personalized treatment strategies and timely intervention.

Report Scope of The North America Point Of Care Diagnostics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 20.04 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 34.73 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 6.3% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Segments Covered Product, End-use, Type, Country Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Scope U.S., Canada Key Companies Profiled F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; QIAGEN; Danaher Corporation; BD; bioMérieux SA; Abbott; Siemens Healthineers A.G.; Zoetis, Inc.; Instrumentation Laboratory; Nova Biomedical; Trividia Health, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Trinity Biotech; Sekisui Diagnostics; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; NIPRO, Spectral Medical, Inc.

Segment Insights

By Product Insights

The infectious diseases segment dominated the North America point of care diagnostics market in 2024. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing cases of tuberculosis, syphilis, malaria, enteric, dengue fever, and others. To offer point-of-care solutions to decentralized regions, the significant demand for rapid tests has encouraged market players. In addition, Point-of-care tests are key to preventing and controlling sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

· For instance, HRP has coordinated the largest-ever project on field evaluations of STI diagnostics across 30 sites, 15 countries, and more than 17,000 participants.

The cardiac markers segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The growth in the market is driven by a growing trend toward efficient and value-based healthcare service delivery, along with stringent finances and increasing acceptance of premium-priced and sensitive POC Troponin testing. In addition, many medical professionals prefer point of care cardiac testing to monitor the state of patients experiencing heart illness symptoms and chest discomfort, in emergency care settings.

By End-use Insights

The hospitals segment dominated the north America point of care diagnostics market in 2024. Point of care diagnostics allows patients to reach effectively and provides mobility to the diagnosis system, thereby it is beneficial for healthcare personnel. The development of miniaturized devices and wireless communication is a boon for hospital-based POC diagnostics as these offer single-level access across the hospital, further driving the segment growth.

The laboratories segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing presence of a strong distribution network of companies and a rise in the need for early identification of many diseases.

By Type Insights

The POC devices segment dominated the North America point of care diagnostics market in 2024. The POC devices that are improved have different medical diagnostic applications, such as pregnancy, infectious diseases, and cancer. Patients and physicians use POC tests to design suitable therapeutic approaches, confirm diagnoses, and screen diseases.

The LDT segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Laboratory-developed tests are testing services developed in patient care at hospitals, academics, and clinical laboratories. These services are interpreted, validated, designed, performed, and developed by certified professionals in a laboratory. These are instrumental for early guidance, monitoring, and diagnosis of patient treatment and are used to meet clinical demands.

By Country Insights

The U.S. dominated the North America point of care diagnostics market in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is driven by the increasing presence of market players, such as Quest Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIOMERIEUX, BD, and Abbott.

· For instance, In January 2024, a “Point of Life” diagnostics company, 3EO Health is excited to announce product availability of diagnostics tests for U.S. consumers and physicians. The company focused on the development of high-performing low-cost molecular diagnostics for both community and point-of-care settings.

Canada is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The market growth in the country is attributed to the increasing cases of drug abuse, increasing preference toward self-testing devices, increasing demand for early and rapid monitoring, leading to the presence of a health-conscious population and better treatment alternatives, and the increasing prevalence of target diseases such as infectious diseases and cardio-metabolic disorders.

North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Top Companies

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

· QIAGEN

· Danaher Corporation

· BD

· bioMérieux SA

· Abbott

· Siemens Healthineers A.G.

· Zoetis, Inc.

· Instrumentation Laboratory

· Nova Biomedical

· Trividia Health, Inc.

· Quidel Corporation

· Trinity Biotech

· Sekisui Diagnostics

· OraSure Technologies, Inc.

· NIPRO

· Spectral Medical, Inc.

Recent Developments

· In January 2024, QIAGEN announced the launch of two syndromic testing panels for its QIAstat-Dx instruments as Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel and the Gastrointestinal Panel 2, for accurate and rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases.

· In July 2024, Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator announced the launch of two new College of American Pathologists (CAP)-certified labs and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) intended to accelerate the development of Companion Diagnostics (CDx) and Complementary Diagnostics (CoDx).

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the North America point of care diagnostics market

By Product

· Glucose Testing

· HbA1c Testing

By End-use

· Hospitals

· Laboratories

· Home Care

o Self-testing

o Self-collection

· Clinic

o Physician Office

o Pharmacy & Retail Clinics

o Non-practice Clinics

o Urgent Care Clinics

o Others

o Rural Health Clinic

o Federally Qualified Health Clinic (FQHC)

By Type

· LDTs

· Others

By Country

· U.S.

· Canada

