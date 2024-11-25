Niterra Ventures Company Invests $18M Additional Funding in Neoplas Med GmbH

Funding will accelerate international expansion and technology platform development for treating infected and chronic wounds

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREIFSWALD, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VentureCapital--Greifswald-based medical technology pioneer Neoplas Med GmbH is intensifying its strategic collaboration with Niterra Ventures Company, via an $18M capital increase to expand the market further for innovative wound care technology products. With a total investment of $25M, Niterra Ventures Company previously invested in Neoplas Med in 2022 and 2023.









Neoplas Med, which emerged from the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology e.V. (INP), has created the argon cold plasma jet, kINPen® MED, an innovative ‘plasma pen’ that directs a precise plasma jet onto wounds and significantly accelerates wound healing. Clinical studies show that treatment time can be reduced by 50% compared to conventional methods – without side effects or developing resistance. Neoplas Med is almost the only company that uses the inert gas argon for this almost painless and rapid therapy, treating both infected and chronic wounds. With its ‘plasma pen,’ Neoplas Med GmbH is the only manufacturer of cold plasma products in Europe that is European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certified.

“The additional investment by Niterra Ventures Company opens up completely new opportunities for us to tap into further markets, expand our technology platform and develop new products,” said Ulrike Sailer, CEO of Neoplas Med. “We are not only taking a big step forward, but also securing and creating new jobs in the high-tech sector.”

In Germany, 75% of university clinics and numerous medical practices and hospitals utilize Neoplas Med’s patented Argon Jet cold plasma therapy, which has been used in more than 500,000 treatments worldwide, including in leading clinics in the Middle East. This funding will be used to further develop its technology platform and scale operations internationally, focusing primarily on the US, Europe and Middle East.

“Niterra Ventures Company is establishing new business opportunities in the medical, cleantech, energy and IoT sectors to improve quality of life using cutting-edge technologies,” said Dirk Schapeler, president of Niterra Ventures Company. “We have been working closely with Neoplas Med over the last few years and are excited to see the impact of the Kinpen argon cold plasma on patients. Therefore, our follow on investment was a logical step.”

As a part of its effort in medical, Niterra Ventures Company is investing in technology detecting and assessing cardiology, oncology, neurology and hypertension conditions.

About Neoplas Med GmbH

Around two million people in Germany suffer from serious miracle diseases. Neoplas Med GmbH is advancing the fascinating possibilities of argon cold plasma jet therapy in clinical use and is thus working to effectively and sustainably improve the quality of life of people with acute and chronic wounds.

Argon jet plasma has an antibacterial effect and promotes wound healing. The kINPen® MED is the world’s first cold plasma jet with argon. It enables effective and gentle wound therapy with the highest precision and consistent treatment quality - without any evidence of side effects or the development of resistance, right through to possible wound closure.

To ensure that the new cold plasma jet therapy can be reimbursed by the German public health insurances, Neoplas Med submitted an application for the trial study back in April 2021, which was approved by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) in February 2023. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians recently published the decision of the Supplementary Evaluation Committee on the reimbursement of service providers for the trial study ‘Cold plasma for chronic wounds’. The content and form of the decision is currently being reviewed.

The strategic partner for internationalisation and technological development is the Japanese high-tech group Niterra Co. Ltd. Please visit neoplas-med.eu/en.

About Niterra Ventures Company

Niterra Ventures Company is the venture arm of Niterra Co., Ltd. (formerly NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.). Niterra, a coined word combining the Latin words “niteo” (shine) and “terra” (Earth), was introduced in April 2023 to express the reborn company’s commitment to sustainability through an evolving portfolio focused on ceramics and beyond. Under the corporate message “IGNITE YOUR SPIRIT,” Niterra is expanding into the growth fields of mobility, healthcare, environment and energy, and communications. The company’s consolidated revenues in fiscal 2022 (to March 2023) totaled 562.6 billion yen (4,167 million USD). Niterra has 33 bases in Japan and 59 overseas, and more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit https://niterraventures.com.

Contacts



Media contacts:

Michael Behrens

Geschäftsführer

Die HimmelsSchreiber GmbH for Neoplas Med

+49 173 3473934

Michael.Behrens@die-himmelsschreiber.com

Heather Caouette

RAE Communications for Niterra Ventures Company

+1 508-579-3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com