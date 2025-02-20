Neurological Biomarkers Market Size to Hit USD 31.82 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global neurological biomarkers market size was estimated at USD 9.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 31.82 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2025 to 2034. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is the key factor driving market growth. Also, technological advancements in the field coupled with the growing funding for R&D of neurological biomarkers can fuel market growth further.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Key Takeaways:

· Proteomic biomarkers accounted for largest share of 30.49% of the neurological biomarkers market in 2024.

· Alzheimer’s disease accounted for the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

· The Parkinson’s disease segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· Research organizations and other end-use areas accounted for a dominant market share 45.0% in 2024.

· Hospital & hospital laboratories segment, meanwhile, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2034.

· North America accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024 and is expected to witness strong growth from 2025 to 2034.

· Asia Pacific is meanwhile expected to advance at the highest CAGR through 2034.

The neurological biomarkers market is witnessing major growth contributed by the increasing flow of funding towards the market from different organizations at many levels of research and the introduction and development of Blood-Based Biomarkers (BMS) for treating and diagnosing traumatic brain injury. Furthermore, surging innovation and research activities can contribute to market expansion shortly.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is a rise in biomarkers adoption for expanded clinical trials and early diagnosis of the disease. Also, increasing partnerships between research organizations and biotech companies to create advanced neurological treatments can propel the market over the forecast period.

Innovations in AI are transforming the field of neurology, opening new avenues for the timely detection of conditions that primarily could only be detected at the last stages. Furthermore, the AI system has the ability to recognize patterns in brainwaves that can detect the presence of Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's Key market players are using AI for brain image process and the development of medical tools for neurodegenerative conditions.

Market Trends

· Rising Prevalence of Cancer: Biomarkers are vital indicators of many diseases and health traits. The cancer travels through a multiple carcinogenesis procedure including many events from different molecular pathways, which makes its prognosis, diagnosis, and therapy more complicated. This factor can lead to further market growth.

· Innovations in Precision Medicine: Research associated with biomarkers in neurodegenerative conditions is an emerging field in individualized medicine. The evolution of precision medicine has impacted the medical & biopharmaceutical sector widely, leading to market expansion soon.

· Rising Funds by Market Players: The extensive presence of market players giving funds at various stages of research is anticipated to boost market growth. Also, many market players from diagnostics to biopharma companies with certain functions like R&D to commercial operations will witness a huge shift that can lead to market growth further.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 10.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 31.82 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.91% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report updated February 2025 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion/million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; India; China; Japan; Australia; Thailand; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait Key companies profiled Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; DiaGenic ASA; Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.; Rules-Based Medicine; Quanterix

Segment Insights

By Type Insights

Proteomic biomarkers accounted for largest share of 30.49% of the neurological biomarkers market in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the recent developments in reproducibility & sensitivity in instruments like microarray technology, LC-MS/MS and the advancement of immunoassay-based single-molecule multiplexing & quantification are propelling the segment expansion further.

The digital biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing use of these biomarkers as they require minimum expenses, optimize better health management and individualized remote caregiving. Moreover, it enables physicians to offer personalized care remotely, enhancing segment growth soon.

By Application Insights

Alzheimer's disease segment led the market in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the increasing awareness and disease prevalence for its early timely diagnosis and real-time treatment. The surge in the growth of the geriatric population who are susceptible to Alzheimer's disease can propel the Segment’s growth over the forecast period.

The Parkinson's disease segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period. The growth of the segment can be driven by rising R&D endeavors in biomarkers which can provide new opportunities for disease therapeutics. Also, the new product launches have significantly enhanced the scope of potential drug targets. Therefore, neurological biomarkers can transform the treatment of Parkinson's disorder.

By End-use Insights

Research organizations and other end-use areas accounted for a dominant market share 45.0% in 2024. The dominance of the segment is due to the research organizations offering substantial funding for biomarker discovery, assessment, and qualification of many neurological conditions. This factor can impact on market growth during the forecast period.

The hospital & hospital laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the study period. The growth of the segment can be linked to the rise in hospitalization rates across the globe. Furthermore, developments in healthcare infrastructure are estimated to improve current hospital facilities. A large quantity of blood-based biomarker assays is acquired by hospitals and are utilized in substantial quantities.

By Regional Insights

Drug Development: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America accounted for a significant revenue share of 42.0% in 2024 and is expected to witness strong growth from 2025 to 2034. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the substantial potential of biomarkers in drug development. Moreover, the presence of strong regulatory bodies in the region can impact market growth positively. Innovations in R&D by key market players will likely contribute to the market expansion soon.

The U.S. Neurological Biomarkers Market Trends

In the North American region, the US led the market owing to the presence of major medical device players in neurobiology along with the well-established research and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

· In July 2023, LucentAD a blood biomarker test by Quanterix Corporation, aimed at helping in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Quanterix launched it for people suspected of having Alzheimer's disease.

Increasing Geriatric Population: Asian Countries to Boom

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the rising disposable income in emerging economies such as India & China coupled with the increasing incidence of neurological disorders in the region. In addition, the growing elderly population who are susceptible to these diseases along with the increasing prevalence of target disease can drive market growth soon.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Top Companies

· Abbott

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

· DiaGenic ASA

· Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.

· Quanterix

· Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

· Rules-Based Medicine

Neurological Biomarkers Market Recent Developments

· In April 2024, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded a grant of USD 1.5 million to Owlstone Medical. This will help in the development of breath-based diagnostics and detect breath biomarkers for tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus.

· In July 2023, Quanterix Corporation introduced LucentAD. This is a blood test using biomarkers to help in identifying Alzheimer's disease in people.

· In October 2023, C2N Diagnostics launched an advanced fluid biomarker targeting neurofibrillary "Tau" tangle pathology in Alzheimer's disease. This provides researchers with a vital tool for monitoring disease progression by identifying Tau protein irregularities.

· In July 2023, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, and Fujirebio, a leader in neurological markers and IVD manufacturing, announced a new partnership combining their respective immunoassay strengths to support therapeutic development, clinical trials, reimbursement, and routine clinical adoption in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type Outlook

· Genomic

· Proteomic

· Metabolomic

· Imaging

· Others

By Application Outlook

· Alzheimer's Disease

· Parkinson's Disease

· Multiple Sclerosis

· Autism Spectrum Disorder

· Others

By End-use

· Hospital & Hospital Laboratories

· Independent clinical diagnostic centers

· Research Organizations and Others

Regional Outlook

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

