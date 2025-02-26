mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Worth USD 42.64 Billion by 2034

mRNA Therapeutics Market Revenue (USD Million), By End User, 2022-2024



Market Overview and Industry Potential

The growing potential of mRNA-based therapies in advancing treatment options for various chronic diseases such as cancer and incurable conditions such as genetic disorders with targeted strategies drives the market growth. mRNA-based therapeutics refers to production of an immune response in a dose-dependent manner after the successful transfection of mRNA (messenger RNA) in an individual. These therapies are easy to customize and manufacture with improved accuracy and minimum adverse effects which boosts their market demand.

Furthermore, the rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and governments for developing innovative mRNA therapies, improvements in mRNA delivery systems, surging demand for personalized medicine, rapid advancements in clinical trial, increased collaborations among biopharmaceutical companies and research organizations as well as in various healthcare settings such as hospitals and the growing therapeutic applications potential for protein replacement therapy, regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy fosters the growth of the mRNA therapeutics market.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the mRNA Therapeutics Market

In mRNA therapeutics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be applied for enhancing the efficacy and stability of mRNA vaccines. AI used for various applications such as for designing mRNA sequences, optimization of mRNA vaccines, for predicting patient responses, in finding potential new therapeutic targets by analysing complex biological datasets, in personalized medicine and for speeding up the drug discovery process. Additionally, the advancements in bioinformatics tools and increased adoption of AI-based systems by various biopharmaceutical companies and research organizations is driving the market growth.

Major Trends in the mRNA Therapeutics Market

Advancements in Delivery Platforms:

The improvements in delivery systems such as the utilization of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for targeting specific cell types with enhanced stability and low toxicity, incorporation of nanoparticles with functional groups for targeting cell populations and certain tissues as well as the ongoing investigations for using exosomes as a natural delivery vehicle for mRNA-based therapeutics is significantly paving the way for potential applications in various medical fields.

Potential for Personalized Treatments:

With the increased focus on developing genomic data banks by various countries and research organizations across the globe and the demand for advanced pharmacogenomics testing platforms is catering the surging demand for personalized medicine strategies. Additionally, the improved stability and efficacy in targeted therapies observed with the application of mRNA therapeutics in various biomedical applications as well as the ongoing research and rising clinical investigation initiatives for improving patient outcomes drives the potential of mRNA therapeutics for personalized treatments.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Market Key Regional Analysis:

U.S. mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 11.89 Billion by 2034

The U.S. mRNA therapeutics market size was valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.89 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.00% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global market with the largest share in 2024. The market dominance of this region can be attributed to the growing government initiatives and federal programs promoting the adoption of mRNA therapeutics, surge in number of clinical trials, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased accessibility to gene based therapies, rising investments in R&D activities for novel therapies, demand for precision medicine and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies.

Europe held a significant share in the global mRNA therapeutics market in 2024. The growing demand for mRNA-based therapies and vaccines for various diseases, rising approvals by the regulatory bodies, presence of key market players, growing focus on innovative discoveries through commercialization and increased market competition for expanding product portfolios is significantly boosting the market growth of this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the global mRNA therapeutics market over the forecast period. The market growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure in various developing areas in the region, surging demand for precision medicine, government initiatives for providing personalized treatments with the development of genomic libraries, rising investments in biotechnology and the diverse demographics of the region favouring the conduction of large number of clinical trials.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Type Insights

The prophylactic vaccines segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The rising rates of infectious diseases, growing awareness about vaccination among the people, vaccination drives by various governments, surge in global tourism, expansion of immunisation programs, increased R&D activities for innovative vaccines, ongoing clinical trials and advancements in vaccine technologies drive the market growth of this segment.

The therapeutic vaccines segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased research activities for unlocking the potential of mRNA- based therapeutic vaccines such as development of synthetic mRNAs like self-amplifying mRNAs (saRNAs) and circular mRNAs (circRNAs), advancements in delivery techniques and incorporation of peptides and polymers for improving the therapeutic applicability of these vaccines.

Furthermore, rising investments, growing regulatory support and increased collaborations among biopharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

• For instance, in February 2025, CSL, a global biotechnology leader and Arcturus Therapeutics, an American RNA medicines and vaccines biotechnology company received the marketing authorization for KOSTAIVE (ARCT-154) which is a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for individuals of 18 years and older from the European Commission.

Application Insights

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The worldwide cancer cases are expected to reach 35 million by 2050 stated by the American Cancer Society in the Global Cancer Statistics, 2024 report.

The high specificity, flexibility and potential for creating combination therapies is driving the development of various mRNA-based cancer therapies such as mRNA encoding cytokines, mRNA cancer vaccines, chimeric antigen receptor CAR-T cells, tumour suppressing gene therapies and additional combination therapies for targeted and personalized treatment therapies with enhanced accuracy and safety.

Moreover, the ongoing clinical trials for various types of cancers, advancements in delivery platforms such as use of lipid nanoparticles for improved the mRNA stability and targeted delivery and surging demand for personalized medicine for combating cancer is fuelling the market growth of this segment.

The infectious disease segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The rising incidences of infectious diseases, growing number of global outbreaks, development of antibiotic resistance in various populations, surge in clinical trials for improving patient life, active participation of governments and several global organizations for preventing the spread of infectious diseases, increased public awareness and ongoing advancements in mRNA therapeutics for developing safe and effective therapies is anticipated to boost the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

End User Insights

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The increased focus on translational research, rising collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies for testing and developing novel mRNA-based therapies and ongoing clinical investigations in key areas such as cancer immunotherapy, infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for personalized treatments, increased preference of individuals towards hospitals and clinics for safe and effective treatments as well as the availability of advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatments with experts from the healthcare sector is expected to boost the market growth of this segment.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Top Companies

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

• Arcturus Therapeutics

• Argos Therapeutics Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• BioNTech SE

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG

• Curevac AG

• Etherna Immunotherapies

• Ethris GMBH

• GSK plc.

• IN-CELL-ART

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• Moderna Therapeutics

• Nutcracker

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Sanofi AG

• Sarepta Therapeutics

• Tiba Biotech

• Translate Bio, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In January 2025, etherna immunotherapies NV, a technology platform innovating mRNA and lipid-based nanoparticle (LNP) technologies, declared a strategic alliance with Dropshot Therapeutics. The collaboration aims at combining the advanced platforms of both companies for boosting the development of RNA-based therapeutics for several new drug candidates across various indications.

• In October 2024, Waters Corporation, a global leader in analytical instruments and software, launched a comprehensive set of sample preparation enzymes, reagents and waters_connect software for simplifying sequence and modification confirmation of large molecule RNA therapeutics by utilizing liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis method. These bioseparation tools created by Waters assist in accelerating and improving the development of novel large molecule RNA-based pharmaceuticals such as CRISPR sgRNA and mRNA therapeutics, when applied together in a workflow.

• In September 2024, Primrose Bio, a leading biotechnology company and ExPLoRNA Therapeutics, an innovative biotechnology company developing mRNA vaccines, technologies and therapeutics declared a strategic alliance with the goal of development and marketing of mRNA medicines together.

Segments covered in the report:

By Application

• Oncology

• Respiratory Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By Type

• Prophylactic Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Organizations

• Other

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

