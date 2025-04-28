Moss Genomics Launches “Perennial” Genomics Platform, Closes on 130 ETH

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) -(CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (the "Company" or "Moss") is pleased to announce the public launch of its genomics platform "Perennial", and closing on 130 ETH as part of its ongoing private placement.Moss is pleased to announce the public launch of its new genomics platform, "Perennial". The platform allows users to upload standard blood test results and receive deep insights personalized to their own biomarkers. Perennial, which had been in beta testing since March, represents the Company's next step toward unlocking consumer-facing, data-driven health insights. Consumers can try the product by visiting -The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on 130 ETH at a price of $3,500 CAD per ETH as part of its ongoing private placement at $0.18 CAD per share, reflecting gross proceeds to the Company of $455,000 when expressed as a Canadian dollar equivalent. In consideration for the acquisition of 130 ETH, the Company issued 2,527,777 common shares.This financing further supports Moss's strategic Ethereum treasury, which plays a central role in how the Company raises capital and manages its digital assets.All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.The securities issued under the private placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.Moss Genomics is a biotechnology company focused on genomics and microbiome research to develop advanced genetic insights and solutions. The company leverages blockchain technology to enhance security and user control over genomic information. Along with its genomics-focused products, Moss Genomics deploys a crypto accumulation strategy as part of its treasury management, currently holding 290 ETH on its balance sheet.For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's website atand its SEDAR+ profile ator contact us at:Moss Genomics Inc.Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorEmail:Telephone: 604-710-0124To view the source version of this press release, please visit