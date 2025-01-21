Mevion Delivers First-Ever FIT Compact Proton Therapy System to Stanford Health Care

Revolutionary Compact Proton Therapy System Begins Installation in a Conventional Linear Accelerator Vault at a Leading NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.









LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MevionFIT--Mevion Medical Systems, the leader in compact proton therapy solutions, proudly announces the delivery of its first MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™* to Stanford Health Care. This marks a significant milestone in the development of proton therapy, as it is the first time a full proton therapy system is to be installed in a room like a conventional linear accelerator (LINAC) vault. The new system represents a new frontier in proton therapy, integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes.

Manufactured in the United States at Mevion’s headquarters in Littleton, Massachusetts, the compact accelerator is the only proton accelerator built domestically. Its journey from Boston to Palo Alto was seamlessly completed via standard highway transport, further demonstrating the practicality and accessibility of the technology.

The system is paired with the revolutionary MARIE™ upright patient positioning system from Leo Cancer Care, which integrates a diagnostic CT scanner. This novel approach to treatment offers potential benefits in improving patient comfort and better managing organ motion during therapy.

The system will be powered by RayStation, the advanced treatment planning system from RaySearch Laboratories. RayStation is widely recognized as the leader in proton therapy treatment planning, offering robust features that enable precision and efficiency in patient care.

Stanford Health Care, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the birthplace of the modern radiation therapy LINAC, has a legacy of innovation in cancer care.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mevion Medical Systems on this groundbreaking project,” said Sridhar Seshadri, DBA, Stanford Health Care’s SVP and the President of the Cancer Center. “This innovation reflects our commitment to advancing cancer treatment and improving patient care. The ability to integrate this system into an existing LINAC vault will enable us to expand access to proton therapy. We continually seek to provide our patients with more precise, comfortable, and effective treatment options.”

“This achievement underscores Mevion’s commitment to advancing proton therapy accessibility by developing systems that seamlessly integrate into existing radiation oncology workflows,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems. “Stanford’s leadership in cancer care and innovation makes it ideal for this groundbreaking project.”

Mevion continues to redefine proton therapy, having partnered with leading institutions such as BayCare, Atlantic Health System, and Nebraska Medicine to deliver the MEVION S250-FIT system.

About Mevion Medical Systems:

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

Contacts



Media:

Jacqueline Abner-Pongratz

Mevion Medical Systems

Jacqueline.Pongratz@mevion.com