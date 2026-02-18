Marvel Biosciences Secures Funding to Develop Child-Friendly Liquid Formulation for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) -), is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support research and development of a pediatric-friendly liquid formulation of its lead compound, MB-204.The NRC IRAP-supported project will focus on creating a small-volume oral liquid formulation designed for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, Rett syndrome, and Fragile X syndrome. Many patients in these populations experience significant challenges swallowing pills or rely on feeding tubes, making standard solid oral dosage forms difficult or impractical to administer."Developing medicines that children can actually take is a very important, yet many times an overlooked part of drug development," said Rod Matheson, CEO at Marvel Biosciences. "This support will allow us to directly address a clinical barrier faced by patients and caregivers and prepare MB-204 dosing to be aligned with future pediatric clinical development."The project will evaluate multiple liquid formulation approaches to ultimately identify a stable and reproducible dosing format suitable for pediatric use. Pediatric-appropriate drug formulations remain limited in Canada, particularly for neurodevelopmental conditions. By prioritizing a child-friendly dosage format now, Marvel hopes to improve treatment accessibility, support adherence, and reduce the burden on families and caregivers. The goal is to develop a formulation that can be administered in very small volumes - such as by oral syringe or feeding tube - without compromising drug exposure or consistency.NRC IRAP's support will enable Marvel to carry out this work with Canadian research partners and service providers, keeping high-value pharmaceutical R&D activities in Canada while generating data to support future clinical trials and regulatory engagement.This pediatric formulation program builds on MB-204's existing preclinical validation and reflects Marvel's broader strategy to expand its intellectual property portfolio and advance patient-centric therapies for neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions.Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer orDr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science OfficerTel: 403 770 2469To view the source version of this press release, please visit