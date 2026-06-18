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Press Releases

Lupin Launches Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets in the United States

June 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and Naples, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40mg and 80mg in the United States following the approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi® of Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults to lower blood pressure. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180-day generic drug exclusivity.

Lupin logo

Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets (RLD Edarbi®) had estimated annual sales of USD 53.5 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT APRIL 2026)

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. 

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Edarbi® is a registered trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/Lupin_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-launches-azilsartan-medoxomil-tablets-in-the-united-states-302803320.html

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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