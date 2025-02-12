JuliaHub Doubles Investment in Advanced Pharmaceutical Modeling Platform

JuliaHub is doubling its investment in the pharmaceutical sector, leveraging JuliaHub’s new-and-improved CFR Part 11-compliant pharmaceutical platform. This latest release introduces advanced capabilities that further streamline workflows, improve compliance, and drive innovation across pharmacometrics, modeling, and analytics. With this update, JuliaHub continues to redefine efficiency and impact in pharmaceutical innovation, supporting organizations from preclinical research to regulatory submissions.

A Unified Solution for Pharma Workflows

JuliaHub simplifies complex pharmaceutical workflows by integrating analytics such as modeling and simulation in pharmacometrics. Unlike fragmented systems, it ensures seamless transitions between stages, boosting efficiency and collaboration. JuliaHub's capabilities are further strengthened by its strong partnership with Pumas-AI, a joint venture company with JuliaHub since 2019.

Deepak Vinchhi, Co-founder and COO of JuliaHub, emphasized the value of this partnership:

“Our collaboration with Pumas-AI brings an unparalleled advantage in pharmaceutical development. By integrating advanced pharmacometric modeling with JuliaHub's scalable, high-performance platform, we empower teams to achieve faster, more reliable outcomes – accelerating the delivery of life-saving treatments to patients. This partnership reflects a shared vision: to advance drug development through innovative, scalable, and compliant solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and groundbreaking discoveries across every stage of the pharmaceutical lifecycle.”

JuliaHub Board Member and ex-CEO of Snowflake, Bob Muglia, highlighted the platform's transformational capabilities:

“The JuliaHub platform provides a suite of tools and features for pharma customers to effortlessly carry out analyses at each stage of the drug development process – supporting pre-clinical, clinical, post-marketing as well as regulatory submissions. Features such as Time Capsule greatly reduce the effort to meet regulatory requirements, making it faster and easier to bring new products to market and leading to tremendous savings in time and money. We are heavily investing in JuliaHub to establish it as a best-in-class solution for the pharmaceutical industry.”

Vijay Ivaturi, CEO of Pumas-AI, talked about JuliaHub’s impact on pharmaceutical development:

“Pumas-AI has successfully developed and submitted 26 drugs to the FDA using JuliaHub’s powerful platform. The scalability, performance, and compliance capabilities of JuliaHub have played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless drug development and regulatory success. JuliaHub is setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Seamless Interoperability and Compliance

JuliaHub seamlessly integrates with industry-standard tools such as Pumas, RStudio, SAS, Nonmem, Monolix, and Phoenix, ensuring pharmaceutical teams can adopt the platform without disrupting existing workflows. It fosters collaboration through shared workspaces, built-in version control, and granular access controls while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Features like Time Capsule support traceability by retaining job information for years, and detailed audit logs enhance transparency and adherence to FDA 21 CFR Part-11 regulations, making regulatory submissions faster and more efficient.

Redefining Drug Development

20 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies are using JuliaHub, revolutionizing drug development from research to regulatory submissions.

For more information, visit https://juliahub.com/industries/pharma or contact sales@juliahub.com.

About JuliaHub: JuliaHub, founded by the creators of Julia, is a fast and easy-to-use code-to-cloud platform that accelerates the development and deployment of Julia programs, including artificial intelligence (AI) and scientific machine learning (SciML). JuliaHub users include innovative companies in a range of industries including aviation, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, automotive, energy, manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacture.

About Julia: Julia is a high performance, open source programming language that powers computationally demanding applications in modeling and simulation, drug development, design of multi-physical systems, electronic design automation, big data analytics, scientific machine learning and artificial intelligence. Julia solves the two language problem by combining the ease of use of Python and R with the speed of C++. Julia provides parallel computing capabilities out of the box and unlimited scalability with minimal effort. Julia has been downloaded by users at more than 10,000 companies and is used at more than 1,500 universities. Julia co-creators are the winners of the prestigious James H. Wilkinson Prize for Numerical Software and the Sidney Fernbach Award.

About PumasAI: PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas® suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle, and Lyv, a clinical decision support system that leverages patient history and targeted medical data for personalized healthcare delivery. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more. For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai.