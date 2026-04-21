Izotropic Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) -("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "") with a lender (the "") to settle a portion of the principal balance pursuant to a promissory note originally issued by the Company.The Company previously entered into a promissory note dated April 1, 2022, with the Lender in the principal amount of $2,000,000 (the "").Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will settle $100,000 of the principal balance through the issuance of 500,000 units (each, a "") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Unit, in full settlement of the portion of the principal balance. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "") and one share purchase warrant (each, a ""), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.All securities to be issued in connection with the Interest Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day, in accordance with applicable securities laws.Completion of the Interest Settlement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website atand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR atThis document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.Robert Thast, Interim Chief Executive OfficerTelephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 1Email:General and Corporate InquiriesTelephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 3Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit