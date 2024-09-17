Invenra Welcomes Three Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Saira Ramasastry, Heather Preston, MD, and William Hinshaw. Together, these leaders bring decades of expertise in life sciences, encompassing clinical development, biotherapeutic commercialization, and strategic growth within the biotechnology industry.





Saira Ramasastry has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences, successfully building companies as an advisor, board member, and operational executive. She is the Managing Partner of Life Sciences Advisory, a firm she founded to provide strategic advice to life sciences companies. Previously, she was an investment banker with Merrill Lynch & Co., where she helped establish the biotech practice to support capital market and strategic transactions. Ms. Ramasastry is a guest lecturer for the Bioscience Enterprise Program at the University of Cambridge and a Health Innovator Fellow at the Aspen Institute. She earned her B.A. in Economics with Honors and Distinction from Stanford University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and holds advanced degrees in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford and in Management Studies from the University of Cambridge.

Heather Preston, MD is an experienced healthcare venture capitalist and company builder with more than 30 years of industry experience. She currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG Biotech and sits on the Boards of Oxford Biomedica (OXB; LSE), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT; LSE), Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS; Nasdaq), and Azura Ophthalmics. Previously, she was a Managing Partner of Pivotal Bioventures and a Firm Partner and Managing Director of TPG Biotech. Dr. Preston also held investing roles at JP Morgan Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Before her investing career, she spent five years at McKinsey & Co., where she led the pharmaceutical and medical products consulting practice. Dr. Preston holds an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of London and a medical degree from the University of Oxford. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship in molecular biology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard University, and trained in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, and subspecialized in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at UCSF. During her academic medical career, she received a Fulbright Scholarship, a Fulbright Cancer Research Scholarship, a Harlech Scholarship, and a Science and Engineering Research Council Post-Doctoral Fellowship Award.

William Hinshaw brings over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as CEO of Fore Biotherapeutics, a precision oncology company. His prior roles include President and CEO of Axcella Therapeutics, where he spearheaded the development of novel therapies for complex diseases. At Novartis, he led the U.S. Oncology business, overseeing flagship products such as Tasigna®, Gleevec®, and Kymriah®, and played a key role in integrating the GSK oncology portfolio. He also led the oncology business in 33 European countries and global infectious disease and transplant business as well as all Novartis businesses across 90 countries. Mr. Hinshaw began his career at Schering-Plough Corporation in various commercial roles, eventually serving as Head of U.S. Oncology. He holds a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin.

“We are excited to welcome Saira, Heather, and Bill to our Board,” said Roland Green, CEO and Chairman of Invenra. “Their remarkable achievements in biotherapeutics development, commercialization, and strategic leadership align perfectly with Invenra’s mission to advance novel bispecific antibody-based therapeutics. Their insights and guidance will be pivotal as we forge new strategic partnerships and expand our therapeutic portfolio.”

About Invenra

Invenra is a leading bispecific antibody technology company, committed to delivering groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide. Our proprietary B-Body® Platform offers significant advantages in discovery, manufacturing, and formulation, with true “Plug & Play” performance for rapid therapeutic engineering. Invenra’s portfolio of wholly owned and partnered molecules positions us at the forefront of therapeutic innovation.

Contacts



Bryan Glaser

Senior Vice President, Business Development

Invenra Inc.

608-441-8319

bglaser@invenra.com