In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market worth $18.9 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 18.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Global in vitro toxicity testing market growth is driven by the increased demand for economical alternatives to animal testing and increased investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). The treatment standards based on chemical and pharmaceutical safety evaluations also boost market growth. The searching for new, non-animal-based techniques for the safety evaluation of drugs and chemicals is increasing the demand for in vitro toxicity testing methods.

Market Trends:

Organ-on-chip microfluidic platforms are increasingly being preferred for testing and conducting research. There is a growth in the application of 3D cell cultures as well as micro physiological systems in the process of toxicity screening. High-throughput screening assays have become commonplace, notably among many academic research and CRO facilities.

Automated high-content screening systems for cancer treatment and developmental toxicity studies are becoming crucial, because drug discovery and development are under such pressure to be quick and inexpensive. Studies into omics technologies and their advancement include transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics, which are influencing the mechanism-based studies.

Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $7.8 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $18.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2020–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End User: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing inorganic activities among market players and research institute. Restraints & Challenges • Limitations of in vitro toxicity testing

Market Opportunity:

In 2023, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicity testing market. This segment has a large share due to growing research activities in vitro toxicity testing, wide applicability of the assay kits in the determination of the toxicity in the drug discovery and development processes. Increasing growth of the reagents and kits increases demand for analytical testing for cosmetic & household products.

Services segment is expected to hold largest share of the market as several pharmaceutical firms are outsourcing these in vitro testing projects. Also, there is an increase in CROs as well as research labs that provide toxicity screening services. Increasing complexity of in vitro tests and the high capital investment needed for in-house testing also favors the services segment.

Key Market Takeaways

Absorption segment will hold the largest share of the market owing to its wide application in determining gastrointestinal absorption and distribution of test substances.

By end user, pharmaceutical industry sector leads the market owing to the stricter safety norms in the development of drugs as well as the increased R&D spending on the in vitro techniques for toxicity screening.

The services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a rising trend of outsourcing in vitro testing projects and an expanding array of toxicity screening services offered by Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

North America is projected to be the leading region during the forecast period due to supportive regulatory policies and concentration of key market players in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

- Cyprotex

- Convance Inc.

- LifeNet Health LifeSciences

- Creative Bioarray

- Charles River Laboratories

- Intertek Group plc.

- LGC Limited

- Preffered Cell Systems

- Microbac Laboratories Inc.

- Creative Biolabs

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Charles River Laboratories launched a new suite of in vitro toxicity testing services. These services aimed at enhancing drug safety assessments, enabling pharmaceutical companies to streamline their research processes.

In March 2023, Cyprotex introduced advanced predictive toxicology models that utilize machine learning algorithms to improve the accuracy of toxicity assessments during drug development.

In February 2023, Intertek Group plc expanded its in vitro testing capabilities by adding new assays for assessing skin sensitization, providing clients with comprehensive toxicity testing options.

In April 2023, Creative Bioarray announced the launch of a novel 3D cell culture model specifically designed for in vitro toxicity testing, allowing for more physiologically relevant results in drug safety evaluations.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type:

Absorption



Toxic Substances



Dose

By End User:

Cosmetics Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Food Industry



Chemicals Industry

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

