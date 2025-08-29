Imbed Biosciences Launches Dual-Action Wound Matrix Integrating Bioburden Management and Pain Relief in a Single Solution

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbed Biosciences Inc., a leader in advanced wound care technology, today announced the launch of SAM™ PainGuard™ with Lidocaine, a groundbreaking addition to its acute care portfolio of fully synthetic, antimicrobial, and biocompatible wound matrices. This innovation introduces two new product brands: Surgaflex™ PainGuard™, designed for surgical wounds, and Pelashield™ PainGuard™, tailored for burn and trauma wound management.

This launch highlights the versatility of Imbed's SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology platform, which uniquely integrates multiple wound care agents into a single matrix composed of bioresorbable polymers. The result is a dual-action solution that delivers both antimicrobial protection and acute pain relief—streamlining wound care and improving patient outcomes.

"Nearly 90% of patients report moderate to severe pain following surgery," said Terry Bromley, CEO of Imbed Biosciences. "Managing this pain effectively from the start is critical—not only to reduce reliance on systemic pain medications, including opioids, but also to prevent long-term complications such as anxiety, PTSD, and delayed healing, which can be a challenge especially in burn care."

"These clinical challenges were the driving force behind the development of SAM™ PainGuard™," added Gaurav Pranami, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development at Imbed. "By incorporating lidocaine alongside antimicrobial silver, we've created a matrix that addresses both bioburden and pain in a convenient, unit-dose format."

The PainGuard™ matrix delivers a controlled release of lidocaine HCl comparable to a 4% ointment, with over 80% released within the first 30 minutes to provide immediate pain relief. It is indicated for a wide range of wound types—including surgical, burn, donor site, trauma, and chronic wounds—and is especially beneficial following painful excisions and also procedures such as dressing changes and debridement.

Pre-launch product evaluations have resulted in strong endorsements from participating physicians, with testimonials such as the following praising its ability to effectively manage patient pain and offer a convenient solution for clinicians.

"This patient stopped taking her hydrocodone on day one, and rates her pain 1/10 since the procedure. This doesn't happen with this type of bunion surgery!" Damian Dauphinee, DPM, Podiatry

"The matrix is easy to use, easy to place, and my patient is pain free." Dr. Aaron Cernero, DO, General Surgery

Product Highlights

Dual-action, ultra-thin matrix combines antimicrobial silver and lidocaine HCl

Porous, bioresorbable polymer conforms to wound micro-textures and does not require removal

Synthetic composition eliminates product-related infection risks associated with animal-derived products

Low, non-toxic levels of ionic and metallic silver provide 72 hours of sustained, 99.99% microbial reduction

Acute pain relief for up to 3 hours

FDA 510(k)-cleared (K211943)

Ready-to-use, unit-dose format for consistent and safe application

"We have successfully engineered and translated our unique multi-agent matrix into a clinically-relevant solution that enables uniform coverage and controlled dosing," explains Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, Supply Chain, "with a design that simplifies clinical workflows and reduces possible side-effects by preventing uneven lidocaine applications, which can occur with gels or ointments."

Surgaflex™ PainGuard™ and Pelashield™ PainGuard™ are now available in the U.S. and join Imbed's expanding portfolio of SAM™-based wound care solutions, which includes Microlyte®, Surgaflex™, and Pelashield™, indicated for chronic, acute, and burn wounds respectively.

About Imbed Biosciences Inc.

Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company pioneering the next generation of wound care with SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology. SAM™ acts as a platform, designed to integrate multiple therapeutic agents into ultra-thin, biocompatible matrices to support skin regeneration and healing while managing bioburden, across a wide range of acute and chronic wounds.

For more information, visit ImbedBio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:



Hillary Rush



Vice President of Marketing



Imbed Biosciences Inc.



📧 media@imbedbio.com



🌐 www.imbedbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imbed-biosciences-launches-dual-action-wound-matrix-integrating-bioburden-management-and-pain-relief-in-a-single-solution-302540265.html

SOURCE Imbed Biosciences