GT Medical Technologies Announces Launch of GammaTile® Center of Excellence Program and First Designation, USC Brain Tumor Center

Company recognizes leaders in patient care and education for patients with operable brain tumors

TEMPE, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company focused on improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced the launch of the GammaTile® Center of Excellence Program. The program recognizes leaders in patient care dedicated to advancing brain tumor treatment. Physicians and their institutions who receive this designation have demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise in the GammaTile procedure by meeting specific clinical criteria, annual operable brain tumor case minimums, and ongoing education requirements.

GT Medical Technologies is thrilled to announce the USC Brain Tumor Center as the Inaugural Center of Excellence designation. The following physicians are now recognized as part of the COE Program:

Dr. Frank Attenello , Neurosurgery

, Neurosurgery Dr. Eric Chang , Radiation Oncology

, Radiation Oncology Dr. Thomas Chen , Neurosurgery

, Neurosurgery Dr. Frances Chow , Neuro-Oncology

, Neuro-Oncology Dr. Adam Garsa , Radiation Oncology

, Radiation Oncology Dr. Aram Modrek , Radiation Oncology

, Radiation Oncology Dr. David Tran , Neuro-Oncology

, Neuro-Oncology Dr. Jason Ye , Radiation Oncology

, Radiation Oncology Dr. Gabriel Zada , Neurosurgery

“GT Medical Technologies is proud to announce the launch of the GammaTile Center of Excellence Program and designate USC Brain Tumor Center as the first COE, as a result of their physicians’ unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Per Langoe, Chief Executive Officer at GT Medical Technologies. “Together, we will continue to elevate the standard of care for patients and pave the way for the future of brain tumor treatment.”

GammaTile is an innovative form of radiation therapy placed at the time of tumor removal surgery, delivering immediate, targeted radiation to the tumor site when cancer cells are at their lowest numbers. Unlike conventional approaches, which often require a delay between surgery and radiation therapy to allow for wound healing, GammaTile eliminates this treatment gap. By delivering immediate, localized radiation directly at the tumor site, it is designed to maximize the treatment’s effectiveness against remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of regrowth.1

“Being recognized as a GammaTile Center of Excellence reflects our commitment to advancing care for patients with operable brain tumors,” said Eric Lin Chang, a Radiation Oncologist at USC Brain Tumor Center located in Los Angeles, California. “GammaTile enables us to deliver immediate, localized radiation at the time of surgery, targeting remaining cancer cells while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy tissue. We’re proud to offer GammaTile as a vital tool in our mission to improve outcomes for our brain tumor patients.”

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth, while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Dawn Fallon

New Dawn Communications LLC

Dfallon@newdawncomms.com

(732) 771-7808

References

Garcia MA, Turner A, Brachman DG. The role of GammaTile in the treatment of brain tumors: A technical and clinical overview. J Neurooncol. 2024;166:203-212.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-medical-technologies-announces-launch-of-gammatile-center-of-excellence-program-and-first-designation-usc-brain-tumor-center-302424130.html

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies