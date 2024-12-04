Groundbreaking Research from UPMC Highlights Opioids’ Suppressive Impact on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and the Potential of Axelopran, an Opioid Antagonist to Reverse It

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Glycyx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing axelopran, a novel solution to improve outcomes for cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy, today spotlighted a significant new publication in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), that underscores the urgent need to address opioid-induced immunotherapy failure (OIIF).

Key Takeaways:

Significant Research: New research published in JITC highlights how opioids can impair immune checkpoint inhibitors, critical for cancer treatment, emphasizing the importance of Glycyx’s drug, axelopran.

Drug Development Progress: Axelopran has achieved IND status and Glycyx has produced a clinical-grade supply, setting the stage for upcoming trials.

Funding Efforts: Glycyx is currently raising capital to fund its human clinical trials, leveraging their recent advancements and regulatory milestones.

About Glycyx

Glycyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing opioid-induced immunotherapy failure (OIIF) in cancer treatment. Axelopran, the company’s lead candidate, is a peripherally restricted antagonist of the mu-opioid receptor designed to restore immune infiltration into tumors and enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors. With an active IND and plans to initiate human clinical trials, Glycyx is committed to improving outcomes for patients and driving meaningful advancements in oncology care.

About the Publication

The article, titled “Morphine treatment restricts response to immunotherapy in oral squamous cell carcinoma”, is available in the latest issue of the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The research was led by - Dr. Nicole Scheff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the University of Pittsburgh. It provides a critical understanding of how opioids influence cancer treatment outcomes and supports the development of therapeutic strategies like axelopran.

