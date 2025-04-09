Global Acupuncture Market to Hit USD 78.21 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Increasing prevalence of back, muscle pain drives acupuncture market from USD 48.10 Bn in 2025

Key Takeaways of the Acupuncture Market:

• In terms of treatment, the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) acupuncture segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market with USD 14.0 billion in 2025.

• In terms of application, the pain management segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market with USD 12.65 billion in 2025.

• In terms of age group, the children segment is expected to contribute the highest share with USD 11.7 billion in 2025

• North America is expected to top the global market with USD 15.5 billion share, followed by Asia Pacific with USD 12.3 billion share in 2025.

Growing Demand for Acupuncture: Pain Management and Research Boost

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in acupuncture market. Increasing prevalence of back, muscle, and neck pain and Increased research supporting the efficacy of acupuncture fuel this market growth.

Challenges in Acupuncture: Lack of Standardization and Regulatory Inconsistencies

One of the greatest challenges facing the market for acupuncture is the issue of standardization. With no universally accepted protocols and guidelines, outcomes are usually inconsistent, giving rise to suspicion of its efficacy. Moreover, practices of acupuncture are not equally regulated in all countries, and this makes it a challenge to provide consistent quality control, ensure safety levels, and confirm practitioners' qualifications. This inconsistency in regulation can erode confidence in acupuncture as a trusted form of treatment.

Opportunities for Growth

The market for acupuncture offers great opportunities for growth fueled by various factors. Rising awareness of alternative and holistic treatments is broadening the scope for demand for acupuncture, especially in the treatment of chronic pain disorders such as back, neck, and muscle pain. Further, increasing acceptance of acupuncture in mainstream healthcare helped by mounting research pointing out its effectiveness is creating new horizons for inclusion in traditional treatment regimens. The rise in wellness and preventive healthcare trends, along with a shift towards natural pain management methods, also provides a robust foundation for market growth.

Emerging Market Trends

Integration into Traditional Healthcare: Acupuncture is being increasingly incorporated into mainstream medical care, and more healthcare professionals are coming to understand its merits in pain management and general health.

Technological Developments: The application of technology in acupuncture, including digital acupuncture devices and virtual appointments, is becoming more popular, allowing treatments to be more accessible and efficient for patients

Analyst’s View

The global acupuncture market is expected to witness significant growth, fuelled by the increasing consumer demand for alternative and holistic therapies, particularly for pain management and overall wellness, according to senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. "As more people seek natural, non-invasive treatments for chronic pain conditions like back, neck, and muscle pain, acupuncture is gaining popularity, especially with growing scientific support highlighting its efficacy. However, the market faces challenges like a lack of standardization and regulatory inconsistencies, which could hinder its widespread acceptance and growth."

Key Players Insights

• ARC Acupuncture & Physical Therapy

• Ayush Ayurved

• GC Biopharma Corporation

• NatureKue, Inc.

• Columbia Nutritional

• Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

• LKK Health Products Group Limited

• Nordic Neutraceuticals

• Helio USA, Inc.

• Seirin Corporation

Key Developments

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Acupuncture



Needle Acupuncture



Electroacupuncture



Moxibustion



Cupping Therapy



Laser Acupuncture



Acupressure

By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pain Management



Psychological Disorders



Gynecological Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Digestive Disorders



Others

By Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Children



Adults



Geriatric

By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals



Clinics



Home Care Settings



Wellness Centers

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

