SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Global Actinic Keratosis Market to Hit USD 13.01 Billion By 2032

April 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities surges global actinic keratosis market from USD 9.18 Bn in 2025 

Get a Sample Report of Actinic Keratosis Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1006

Global Actinic Keratosis Market Key Takeaways

• By treatment Type: The topical therapy sub-segment is expected to represent USD 2.655 billion market share in 2025 This is because people find it more convenient to apply lotions or gels to the affected area rather than undergo particular procedures.

• By End User: The hospital subsegment is expected to account for USD 3.05 billion of the market in 2025. This is due to hospitals' improved diagnosis and treatment infrastructure, which allows them to handle the condition more effectively.

• North America is expected to have the biggest market share, accounting for nearly USD 3.62 billion of global revenue in 2024, due to high illness prevalence rates and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific area is developing as the fastest-growing market, driven by rising healthcare investments and an ageing population.

Actinic Keratosis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$9.18 billion

Estimated Value by 2032

$13.01 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%

Historical Data

2020 To 2024

Forecast Period

2025 To 2032

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Treatment Type: Topical Treatment, Surgical Procedure (Chemical peels, Cryosurgery, Curettage and desiccation, Others), Photodynamic Therapy, and Others

By End User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Spas and Rejuvenation Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Product Approvals by Regulatory Authorities

• Increasing Research and Development Activities by Key Market Players

Restraints & Challenges

• Side Effects of the Drugs Prescribed

• High Cost of Advanced Treatment Options

Regulatory Approvals and R&D Advancements Driving Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in actinic keratosis market. Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities, increasing research and development activities by key market players fuels market growth for this market.

Challenges Impacting Growth in the Actinic Keratosis Market

The Actinic Keratosis market faces several challenges, including high treatment costs, which can limit access, especially in emerging markets. Side effects from treatments like cryotherapy and photodynamic therapy, such as pain or scarring, may deter patients from opting for these options. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness about the condition in certain regions, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. The market also contends with competition from alternative skin care treatments and the complexity of regulatory approval processes that can delay the introduction of new therapies.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Actinic Keratosis Market Analysis & Outlook 2025-2032@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1006

Market Opportunities

Rising awareness and early diagnosis can drive market growth, while the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets presents a significant opportunity. There is also increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, such as photodynamic therapy, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions can accelerate new therapies, while the aging global population and regulatory support for new approvals further contribute to market expansion.

Emerging Market Trend

Enhanced Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets:

With the improving healthcare systems in countries such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, access to high-level treatments for actinic keratosis is increasing. The trend is aiding in fulfilling the increasing need for dermatological services. The growing number of healthcare facilities and professionals is likely to fuel market growth.

Increasing Incidence Due to UV Exposure

Growing exposure to UV radiation, particularly in sun-prone areas, is contributing to a rising incidence of actinic keratosis. This situation is fueling demand for early detection and effective treatments. As awareness increases, a growing number of individuals are turning to proactive skin care measures.

Analyst View:

The market for actinic keratosis is growing because of the growing incidence of the disease, enhanced awareness of skin health, and technological progress in treatment. As more emphasis is given to early diagnosis, customized treatment methods, and minimally invasive interventions, the market is moving towards improved management solutions like photodynamic therapy and targeted treatments. But despite the high demand for affordable and accessible treatment, challenges such as high treatment prices, side effects, and low awareness in emerging markets remain. Strategic partnerships, regulatory assistance, and technological advancements will be key drivers of the market, given the increasing demand for affordable and accessible treatment, said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global actinic keratosis market include

  • Almirall, S.A
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Perrigo Company plc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
  • Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Bioforntera AG
  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Vidac
  • Athenex, Inc.
  • GALDERMA

Key Developments

• In August 2023, Novartis has bought Chinook Therapeutics for USD 3.2 billion with the objective of expanding its pipeline of renal disease therapies. The acquisition indirectly benefits Novartis in tackling intricate skin disorders such as actinic keratosis, since systemic illnesses tend to be related to dermatological health.

• In June 2024, Sun Pharma finalized its merger with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a step aimed at strengthening its dermatological product portfolio. This merger may include new drugs for diseases like actinic keratosis, fitting into Sun Pharma's plan to increase its foothold in the dermatology market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1006

Related Reports:

The topical drug delivery market is estimated to be valued at USD 136.53 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 254.59 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The Photodynamic Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.32 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.48 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2032. 

Global dermatology lasers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.78 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.31 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032.

About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362
UK: +442039578553
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter