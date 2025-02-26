Gene Editing Market Size to Exceed USD 40.10 Billion by 2034

The global gene editing market size was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to exceed over USD 40.10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.74% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide gene editing market has been evaluated at USD 10.77 billion in 2025. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in CRISPR and other gene editing technologies are driving the growth of the gene editing market.
Gene Editing Market Key Highlights
• North America led the market 49% with the largest market share in 2024.
• The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.
• The CRISPR segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• The cell line engineering segment held a major market share in 2024.
• The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment led the global market in 2024.
Market Overview and Potential
Gene editing involves the modification of genetic material to correct mutations, treat diseases, and enhance genetic traits. Scientists use gene editing technology to modify genetic codes thus it enables medical treatments of diseases while simultaneously enhancing desired genetic characteristics. Gene editing solutions have revolutionized through the implementation of CRISPR-Cas9 together with TALENs and ZFNs because these technologies deliver precise genetic modifications. Gene editing solutions experience rising global demand, as genetic research expands, genomics advances, and operational requirements for gene therapies increase.
Technologies based on advanced gene editing receive greater acceptance because clinical trials expand and governments increase their support of genetic research activities. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated over USD 140 million in funding in 2023 to advance clinical genome editing research, aiming to accelerate the translation of genome editing technologies from the laboratory to clinical applications.
Casgevy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023 as their first CRISPR technology-based gene therapy to address sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The clinical evaluations of Casgevy demonstrated that 93.5% of sickle cell disease sufferers-maintained pain-free status for twelve months after undergoing treatment. Furthermore, the surge in demand for personalized medicine and regenerative therapies, driven by the need for targeted treatments and disease prevention, is further contributing to market growth.
Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Gene Editing Market
The application of artificial intelligence (AI) improves gene editing by enhancing its precision together with its efficiency and its scalability. The speed and accuracy of gene editing processes increase, as AI algorithms help researchers efficiently find target genes together with prediction tools for genetic modification effects. The technology speeds up both research programs and clinical needs by minimizing human mistakes while improving experimental design effectiveness. The new technologies are expected to boost gene therapy development and enhance the capabilities of gene editing processes.
Emerging Trends in the Gene Editing Market
Advancements in CRISPR Technology
Continuous innovations in CRISPR-Cas9 and next-generation CRISPR systems are enhancing gene editing accuracy, efficiency, and versatility. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of CRISPR-based gene editing products. According to the Innovative Genomics Institute's 2024 report, the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene therapy, Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel), was approved in 2023. This approval marked a significant advancement in making CRISPR-based therapies accessible for clinical use.
The quick advancements in CRISPR technology along with its expanding influence on both healthcare research and clinical patient care represent significant developments.
Rising Demand for Gene Therapies
The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapies, which leverage gene editing to correct genetic mutations and restore normal functions. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have long durations due to their development through genetic and physical elements and environmental aspects together with behavioral patterns.
Expansion of Agricultural Gene Editing
Gene editing is gaining traction in agriculture for developing genetically modified crops with improved yield, pest resistance, and nutritional value. This trend is expected to accelerate the adoption of gene editing technologies in the agricultural sector. The Chinese government published biotechnological agricultural advancement guidelines in February 2024 which establish new wheat varieties alongside corn soybeans and rapeseed varieties from 2024 until 2028 through gene-editing tools.
The initiative works to achieve food security through independent seed control systems for fundamental crops that produce resistant and high-yielding varieties. Research and manufacturing of food benefit considerably from the fast-paced advancements in gene editing technologies.
Gene Editing Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 40.10 Billion
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 10.77 Billion
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 9.30 Billion
|
CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
15.74%
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Fastest Growing Region
|
Asia-Pacific
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Product and Services, Technology, Application, End-user, and Regions
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
U.S. gene editing market size was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2024 and is expected
to be worth around USD 13.99 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.93% from 2025 to
2034. North America held the largest share in the global
gene editing market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure,
high adoption of innovative genetic technologies, and supportive regulatory
frameworks. Market expansion in this area obtains support through three major
factors including increased interest in personalized treatments and climbing
genetics disease frequencies together with expanding genomic science funding. Gene editing technology leadership in this region
results from dedicated investment into product development alongside strong biotechnology capabilities as well as
supportive regulatory conditions which accelerate gene editing technology
advancement and commercialization. • In 2023, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) approved several gene therapies, including treatments
for sickle cell disease, aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency, and
Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Gene editing in North America
continues to advance due to advanced infrastructure combined with regulatory
backing and substantial investment into genetic research. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial
growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments,
increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and growing demand for personalized
medicine. The market expansion in this region owes much to China, Japan, and
South Korea because these nations excel in biotechnology development along with
their growing research infrastructure. Food security enhancement involves this
plan which creates independent seed supply systems for critical crops so
farmers obtain seeds they control. China is working on increasing its agricultural yield
production to lower imports, as expected trade issues with the United States.
Through the plan, China works to develop precision gene-editing tools and
enhance critical cultivation technologies while conducting research on these
fields. These breakthroughs in gene editing signify quick technological
advancement which affects food science and agricultural studies across the Asia
Pacific. Gene Editing Market Segmentation
Analysis Product and Service Analysis The reagents and consumables segment dominated the
gene editing market in 2024, driven by their essential role in research and
development processes. The products serve as integral tools for gene
modification due to their broad application in DNA extraction as well as
amplification and sequencing activities. Market growth in this sector advances due to rising
requirements for precise reagents that enhance both experiment consistency and
reliability in gene editing processes. The market adoption of gene editing
technologies receives support from improved reagent formulations and consumables
that work with CRISPR and TALEN. Technology Insights Analysis The CRISPR segment held the leading share in the gene
editing market owing to its simplicity, precision, and cost-effectiveness. CRISPR
makes targeted gene modifications possible with precise accuracy so researchers
and scientists use it for biomedical studies and therapeutic applications as
well as agricultural biotechnology. On the other hand, the transcription activator-like
effector nuclease (TALEN) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate
during the forecast period. TALEN benefits from being able to perform exact DNA
targeting and enhance the editing capabilities of complex genomes thus driving
its rising usage. Researcher interest in TALEN continues to rise because of its
ability to work with different cell types and its reduced chance of causing
unintended effects within the genetic sequence Application Analysis The cell line engineering segment is anticipated to
dominate the gene editing market during the forecast period due to its critical
role in biological research, drug development, and biopharmaceutical
production. Cell line engineering allows the creation of genetically modified
cell lines for functional studies, protein production, and disease modeling.
The growing focus on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies is
boosting the demand for engineered cell lines. Meanwhile, the drug discovery and development segment
is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
Gene editing technologies are revolutionizing drug discovery by enabling target
validation, disease modeling, and high-throughput screening, leading to faster
and more accurate therapeutic development. End-User Analysis Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment
dominated the gene editing market in 2024. Gene editing serves these
pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop modern therapeutic solutions
such as gene therapies in addition to personalized medicines and cell
therapies. The market expansion of these companies results from growing genomic
research investment and their strategic university collaborations and research
organization partnerships. Furthermore, academic and research institutes
represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by their active role in basic
research, functional genomics, and CRISPR-based gene studies. Government research
grants combined with funding for genetic studies by authorities strengthen
Worldwide • In January 2025, Penn
researchers introduced mvGPT, a multifunctional gene editing tool successfully
tested on cells with Wilson’s disease. It edits DNA, activates genes, and
represses gene expression simultaneously, offering a more efficient approach to
treating complex genetic diseases. • In November 2023, Vertex
Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics received conditional marketing
authorization from the UK's MHRA for CASGEVY (exa-cel), a CRISPR/Cas9 therapy
for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). • In December 2023, the FDA
approved two cell-based gene therapies for SCD in patients 12 and older, with
Casgevy being the first to use novel genome editing technology. • In April 2024, India's
President, Smt Droupadi Murmu, launched the country’s first home-grown gene
therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay. Named “CAR-T cell therapy,” this affordable
treatment is seen as a major breakthrough in cancer care, offering new hope for
patients. Segments Covered in the Report: By Product & Services • Reagents & Consumables • Software & Systems • Services By Technology • Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic
Repeats (CRISPR) • Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN) • Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN) • Antisense • Other technologies By Application • Cell Line Engineering • Genetic Engineering • Drug Discovery & Development • Other Applications By End-user • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies • Academic and Research Institutes By Regions • North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa Thanks for reading you can also get
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth
data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a
comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research
tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry
trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription
Gene Editing Market Segmentation Analysis
Product and Service Analysis
The reagents and consumables segment dominated the gene editing market in 2024, driven by their essential role in research and development processes. The products serve as integral tools for gene modification due to their broad application in DNA extraction as well as amplification and sequencing activities.
Market growth in this sector advances due to rising requirements for precise reagents that enhance both experiment consistency and reliability in gene editing processes. The market adoption of gene editing technologies receives support from improved reagent formulations and consumables that work with CRISPR and TALEN.
Technology Insights Analysis
The CRISPR segment held the leading share in the gene editing market owing to its simplicity, precision, and cost-effectiveness. CRISPR makes targeted gene modifications possible with precise accuracy so researchers and scientists use it for biomedical studies and therapeutic applications as well as agricultural biotechnology.
On the other hand, the transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. TALEN benefits from being able to perform exact DNA targeting and enhance the editing capabilities of complex genomes thus driving its rising usage. Researcher interest in TALEN continues to rise because of its ability to work with different cell types and its reduced chance of causing unintended effects within the genetic sequence
Application Analysis
The cell line engineering segment is anticipated to dominate the gene editing market during the forecast period due to its critical role in biological research, drug development, and biopharmaceutical production. Cell line engineering allows the creation of genetically modified cell lines for functional studies, protein production, and disease modeling. The growing focus on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies is boosting the demand for engineered cell lines.
Meanwhile, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Gene editing technologies are revolutionizing drug discovery by enabling target validation, disease modeling, and high-throughput screening, leading to faster and more accurate therapeutic development.
End-User Analysis
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the gene editing market in 2024. Gene editing serves these pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop modern therapeutic solutions such as gene therapies in addition to personalized medicines and cell therapies. The market expansion of these companies results from growing genomic research investment and their strategic university collaborations and research organization partnerships.
Furthermore, academic and research institutes represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by their active role in basic research, functional genomics, and CRISPR-based gene studies. Government research grants combined with funding for genetic studies by authorities strengthen academic institutions to adopt state-of-the-art gene editing methods.
Gene Editing Market Key Players
• Agilent Technologies
• Bean Therapeutics
• Beren Therapeutics
• Bluebird Bio
• Creative Biogene
• Horizon Discovery Group plc.
• Integrated DNA Technologie
• Intellia Therapeutics
• Lonza
• Synthego
• Tecan Life-Sciences
• Thermo Fisher-Scientific
Global Buzz: What's Making Headlines Worldwide
• In January 2025, Penn researchers introduced mvGPT, a multifunctional gene editing tool successfully tested on cells with Wilson’s disease. It edits DNA, activates genes, and represses gene expression simultaneously, offering a more efficient approach to treating complex genetic diseases.
• In November 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics received conditional marketing authorization from the UK's MHRA for CASGEVY (exa-cel), a CRISPR/Cas9 therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).
• In December 2023, the FDA approved two cell-based gene therapies for SCD in patients 12 and older, with Casgevy being the first to use novel genome editing technology.
• In April 2024, India's President, Smt Droupadi Murmu, launched the country’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay. Named “CAR-T cell therapy,” this affordable treatment is seen as a major breakthrough in cancer care, offering new hope for patients.
Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product & Services
• Reagents & Consumables
• Software & Systems
• Services
By Technology
• Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)
• Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN)
• Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)
• Antisense
• Other technologies
By Application
• Cell Line Engineering
• Genetic Engineering
• Drug Discovery & Development
• Other Applications
By End-user
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
By Regions
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
