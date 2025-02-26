Gene Editing Market Size to Exceed USD 40.10 Billion by 2034

The global gene editing market size was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to exceed over USD 40.10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.74% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide gene editing market has been evaluated at USD 10.77 billion in 2025. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in CRISPR and other gene editing technologies are driving the growth of the gene editing market.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3239

Gene Editing Market Key Highlights

• North America led the market 49% with the largest market share in 2024.

• The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The CRISPR segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The cell line engineering segment held a major market share in 2024.

• The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment led the global market in 2024.

Market Overview and Potential

Gene editing involves the modification of genetic material to correct mutations, treat diseases, and enhance genetic traits. Scientists use gene editing technology to modify genetic codes thus it enables medical treatments of diseases while simultaneously enhancing desired genetic characteristics. Gene editing solutions have revolutionized through the implementation of CRISPR-Cas9 together with TALENs and ZFNs because these technologies deliver precise genetic modifications. Gene editing solutions experience rising global demand, as genetic research expands, genomics advances, and operational requirements for gene therapies increase.

Technologies based on advanced gene editing receive greater acceptance because clinical trials expand and governments increase their support of genetic research activities. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated over USD 140 million in funding in 2023 to advance clinical genome editing research, aiming to accelerate the translation of genome editing technologies from the laboratory to clinical applications.

Casgevy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023 as their first CRISPR technology-based gene therapy to address sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The clinical evaluations of Casgevy demonstrated that 93.5% of sickle cell disease sufferers-maintained pain-free status for twelve months after undergoing treatment. Furthermore, the surge in demand for personalized medicine and regenerative therapies, driven by the need for targeted treatments and disease prevention, is further contributing to market growth.

Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Gene Editing Market

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) improves gene editing by enhancing its precision together with its efficiency and its scalability. The speed and accuracy of gene editing processes increase, as AI algorithms help researchers efficiently find target genes together with prediction tools for genetic modification effects. The technology speeds up both research programs and clinical needs by minimizing human mistakes while improving experimental design effectiveness. The new technologies are expected to boost gene therapy development and enhance the capabilities of gene editing processes.

Emerging Trends in the Gene Editing Market

Advancements in CRISPR Technology

Continuous innovations in CRISPR-Cas9 and next-generation CRISPR systems are enhancing gene editing accuracy, efficiency, and versatility. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of CRISPR-based gene editing products. According to the Innovative Genomics Institute's 2024 report, the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene therapy, Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel), was approved in 2023. This approval marked a significant advancement in making CRISPR-based therapies accessible for clinical use.

The quick advancements in CRISPR technology along with its expanding influence on both healthcare research and clinical patient care represent significant developments.

Rising Demand for Gene Therapies

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapies, which leverage gene editing to correct genetic mutations and restore normal functions. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have long durations due to their development through genetic and physical elements and environmental aspects together with behavioral patterns.

Expansion of Agricultural Gene Editing

Gene editing is gaining traction in agriculture for developing genetically modified crops with improved yield, pest resistance, and nutritional value. This trend is expected to accelerate the adoption of gene editing technologies in the agricultural sector. The Chinese government published biotechnological agricultural advancement guidelines in February 2024 which establish new wheat varieties alongside corn soybeans and rapeseed varieties from 2024 until 2028 through gene-editing tools.

The initiative works to achieve food security through independent seed control systems for fundamental crops that produce resistant and high-yielding varieties. Research and manufacturing of food benefit considerably from the fast-paced advancements in gene editing technologies.

Browse Detailed Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gene-editing-market

Gene Editing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2034 USD 40.10 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 10.77 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 9.30 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 15.74% Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product and Services, Technology, Application, End-user, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa