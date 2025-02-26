Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size to Exceed USD 22.79 Billion by 2034

The global gene delivery technologies market size was estimated at USD 5.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed over USD 22.79 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 15.60% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide gene delivery technologies market has been evaluated at USD 6.19 billion in 2025. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for gene therapies, and advancements in viral and non-viral gene delivery systems are driving the growth of the gene delivery technologies market.

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Key Highlights

• North America generated more than 42% of the revenue share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the upcoming period.

• By delivery system, the viral gene delivery system segment is observed to hold the largest share of the market.

• By application, the gene therapy segment has accounted for 34% revenue share in 2024.

• By method, the ex-vivo segment dominated the market with the highest share of 43% in 2024.

• By mode, the biological vectors segment has accounted for 59% of revenue share in 2024.

Market Overview and Potential

Gene delivery technologies involve the use of vectors and carriers to introduce genetic material into cells for therapeutic purposes, genetic modification, and research applications. The introduction of genetic material into cells through vectors along with carriers constitutes essential technology for advances in gene therapies, genetic engineering, and vaccine development. CASGEVY established itself as the initial cell-based gene therapy to treat transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia when approved by the biotherapeutics industry in 2024.

The global market has experienced significant growth in gene delivery technologies, as expanding interest in precision medicine combined with the need for targeted therapies. Non-viral delivery systems experience increasing adoption because they demonstrate better safety characteristics together with enhanced delivery efficiency. Research in 2024 confirmed through a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Notice of Special Interest the necessity for superior RNA-based therapeutic delivery methods enabled by non-viral technologies.

Additionally, the development of advanced vectors, including lipid nanoparticles and exosomes, is enhancing delivery efficiency and promoting the adoption of next-generation gene delivery systems.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Gene Delivery Technology Market

Scientists utilize RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) along with microarrays as high-throughput sequencing technologies to study gene activity while identifying disease-specific biomarkers. Chronic illnesses which primarily involve cancer and neurological disorders now demand extensive gene expression analysis to create treatment strategies because their occurrence rates continue to increase. Public and private funding dedicated to genomic studies has expanded rapidly thus fueling the introduction of modern gene expression technologies.

Emerging Trends in the Gene Delivery Technologies Market

Advancements in Non-Viral Delivery Systems

Continuous innovations in non-viral delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles, exosomes, and polymer-based carriers, are enhancing delivery efficiency, safety, and specificity. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of non-viral gene delivery technologies. The new delivery systems solve technical barriers of viral vectors by resolving problems with immunogenicity and constrained carrying capacity.

Non-viral vector lipid-based nanoparticles gained prominence because their effective genetic material encapsulation enables targeted delivery and controlled release mechanisms. Additionally, academic and industrial progress indicates that non-viral gene delivery approaches popularize safer and more effective treatments for genetic disorders.

Rising Demand for Gene Therapies

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapies, which utilize gene delivery technologies to introduce therapeutic genes and restore normal functions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Casgevy and Lyfgenia as the first cell-based gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease among patients aged 12 or older in 2024.

Casgevy stands as a pioneer in FDA history because it makes use of a breakthrough genome editing method. The therapy uses CRISPR/Cas9 as a leading-edge gene-editing technology that represents an important development in the field. New breakthroughs in gene delivery systems generate greater acceptance of gene therapies for genetic disease management because of enhanced knowledge of genetic conditions.

Expansion of mRNA-Based Therapies and Vaccines

The growing focus on mRNA-based therapies and vaccines, driven by their success in COVID-19 vaccine development, is accelerating the adoption of advanced gene delivery systems for mRNA delivery. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave an approval for an mRNA-LNP vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in May 2024 which demonstrated the broad capabilities of mRNA technology in medical applications after COVID-19. Scientists study self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and circular RNA (circRNA) to improve vaccine effectiveness alongside stability improvement.

The future of mRNA vaccines includes formulations that create extended protection while decreasing adverse reactions to vaccines. The U.S. government started Project Next Gen in April 2023 through a USD 5 billion funding program to build advanced COVID-19 vaccines that achieve enduring protection alongside broad strain immunity and prevention of transmission. The fast growth and extensive utility of mRNA-based treatment and vaccine technologies become evident through these recent advancements.

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.19 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 22.79 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 15.60% Leading Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Delivery System, Application, Method, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa