Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size to Exceed USD 22.79 Billion by 2034

The global gene delivery technologies market size was estimated at USD 5.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed over USD 22.79 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 15.60% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide gene delivery technologies market has been evaluated at USD 6.19 billion in 2025. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.
The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for gene therapies, and advancements in viral and non-viral gene delivery systems are driving the growth of the gene delivery technologies market.
Gene Delivery Technologies Market Key Highlights
• North America generated more than 42% of the revenue share in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the upcoming period.
• By delivery system, the viral gene delivery system segment is observed to hold the largest share of the market.
• By application, the gene therapy segment has accounted for 34% revenue share in 2024.
• By method, the ex-vivo segment dominated the market with the highest share of 43% in 2024.
• By mode, the biological vectors segment has accounted for 59% of revenue share in 2024.
Market Overview and Potential
Gene delivery technologies involve the use of vectors and carriers to introduce genetic material into cells for therapeutic purposes, genetic modification, and research applications. The introduction of genetic material into cells through vectors along with carriers constitutes essential technology for advances in gene therapies, genetic engineering, and vaccine development. CASGEVY established itself as the initial cell-based gene therapy to treat transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia when approved by the biotherapeutics industry in 2024.
The global market has experienced significant growth in gene delivery technologies, as expanding interest in precision medicine combined with the need for targeted therapies. Non-viral delivery systems experience increasing adoption because they demonstrate better safety characteristics together with enhanced delivery efficiency. Research in 2024 confirmed through a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Notice of Special Interest the necessity for superior RNA-based therapeutic delivery methods enabled by non-viral technologies.
Additionally, the development of advanced vectors, including lipid nanoparticles and exosomes, is enhancing delivery efficiency and promoting the adoption of next-generation gene delivery systems.
Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Gene Delivery Technology Market
Scientists utilize RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) along with microarrays as high-throughput sequencing technologies to study gene activity while identifying disease-specific biomarkers. Chronic illnesses which primarily involve cancer and neurological disorders now demand extensive gene expression analysis to create treatment strategies because their occurrence rates continue to increase. Public and private funding dedicated to genomic studies has expanded rapidly thus fueling the introduction of modern gene expression technologies.
Emerging Trends in the Gene Delivery Technologies Market
Advancements in Non-Viral Delivery Systems
Continuous innovations in non-viral delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles, exosomes, and polymer-based carriers, are enhancing delivery efficiency, safety, and specificity. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of non-viral gene delivery technologies. The new delivery systems solve technical barriers of viral vectors by resolving problems with immunogenicity and constrained carrying capacity.
Non-viral vector lipid-based nanoparticles gained prominence because their effective genetic material encapsulation enables targeted delivery and controlled release mechanisms. Additionally, academic and industrial progress indicates that non-viral gene delivery approaches popularize safer and more effective treatments for genetic disorders.
Rising Demand for Gene Therapies
The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapies, which utilize gene delivery technologies to introduce therapeutic genes and restore normal functions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Casgevy and Lyfgenia as the first cell-based gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease among patients aged 12 or older in 2024.
Casgevy stands as a pioneer in FDA history because it makes use of a breakthrough genome editing method. The therapy uses CRISPR/Cas9 as a leading-edge gene-editing technology that represents an important development in the field. New breakthroughs in gene delivery systems generate greater acceptance of gene therapies for genetic disease management because of enhanced knowledge of genetic conditions.
Expansion of mRNA-Based Therapies and Vaccines
The growing focus on mRNA-based therapies and vaccines, driven by their success in COVID-19 vaccine development, is accelerating the adoption of advanced gene delivery systems for mRNA delivery. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave an approval for an mRNA-LNP vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in May 2024 which demonstrated the broad capabilities of mRNA technology in medical applications after COVID-19. Scientists study self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and circular RNA (circRNA) to improve vaccine effectiveness alongside stability improvement.
The future of mRNA vaccines includes formulations that create extended protection while decreasing adverse reactions to vaccines. The U.S. government started Project Next Gen in April 2023 through a USD 5 billion funding program to build advanced COVID-19 vaccines that achieve enduring protection alongside broad strain immunity and prevention of transmission. The fast growth and extensive utility of mRNA-based treatment and vaccine technologies become evident through these recent advancements.
Gene Delivery Technologies Market Report Coverage
2034
U.S. gene delivery technologies market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in
2024 and is predicted to achieve USD 6.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
15.84% from 2025 to 2034. North America dominated the gene delivery technologies
market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption
of innovative genetic technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The
National Institutes of Health dedicates ongoing funding to develop gene
delivery methods through non-viral vectors as well as CRISPR-based therapeutic
research to improve both treatment efficiency and safety measures. The FDA released guidelines for gene therapy
development during March 2024 that combined safety surveillance with
simplified clearance procedures specifically for rare disease therapies. The
Biden Administration through ARPA-H provides funding to develop future gene
delivery technologies that enhance precise medical treatments. Furthermore,
the growing investment in gene therapy research, increasing prevalence of
genetic disorders, and rising demand for precision medicine are further driving
growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments,
increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and growing demand for personalized
medicine. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are
contributing significantly to regional market growth due to their advanced
biotechnology sectors and expanding research capabilities. A total of multiple
investigational gene-based treatments obtained approval from the National
Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China during 2023 and 2024
for clinical trials. The 14th Five-Year Plan of China selected genetic medicine
advancement as a priority thus spurring increased funding for gene delivery
technologies. Japanese regenerative medicine stays at the forefront
as the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) speeds up gene and
cell therapy assessments through its Sakigake fast-track system. The year 2024
saw Japanese authorities introduce new measures to build non-viral gene
delivery systems into their precision medicine system. The Ministry of Food and
Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea supports the development of regulatory pathways
both for gene therapy approaches based on mRNA and for mRNA vaccine products.
The Bio-Health Strategy 2024 launched by the government focuses on
developing gene delivery innovation which enhance Asia Pacific’s position in
worldwide gene therapy markets. Gene Delivery Technologies Market
Segmentation Outlook Delivery System Outlook The viral gene delivery system segment dominated the
market in 2024 due to their high transduction efficiency and ability to
integrate genetic material into host cells. Gene therapy development heavily relies on these vectors
since they constitute the dominant segment including both adenoviral and
lentiviral delivery systems plus adeno-associated viral (AAV) systems. Moreover, the non-viral vectors delivery system is another
lucrative segment of the market, due to their better safety qualities along
with reduced immunologic reactions while being easier to scale. The innovation
frontier of gene delivery relies on three main technologies: lipid
nanoparticles (LNPs), polymer-based vectors, and exosome-mediated delivery for
enabling mRNA-based therapeutics and gene-editing applications Application Outlook The gene therapy segment acquired the largest revenue
share of the market during the forecast period, as it offers greater control
over genetic modifications before reinfusing engineered cells into patients.
This method is widely used in CAR-T cell therapy, stem cell engineering, and
personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, the research segment is another
attractive segment in the market, driven by improvements in vector engineering
and targeted delivery mechanisms. The use of nanoparticles and viral vectors to
deliver therapeutic genes directly into patient tissues is transforming
treatments for genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and
neurodegenerative conditions. Method Outlook The ex-vivo method segment had the largest market
share. The market leads with ex vivo gene delivery since this method provides a
higher level of control when modifying genes before cells are returned to
patients. Scientists widely employ this method in CAR-T cell therapy in combination with stem
cell engineering and personalized medicine strategies. On the other hand, in-vivo segment is expected to hold major market share
in the coming years. The segment of in vivo gene delivery shows promising
growth potential because of advancing vector engineering together with improved
delivery techniques. The ability to use nanoparticles and viral vectors for
delivering therapeutic genes into patient tissues has started producing better
Dyno Therapeutics' engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid platform to
develop next-generation AAV vectors for gene therapies targeting unspecified
neurological diseases. This collaboration generate over $1 billion for Dyno and
marks their second partnership, enhancing Roche's access to in vivo gene
delivery technologies. • In August 2024, a study funded by the National
Institutes of Health introduced a new method for delivering genes across the
blood-brain barrier by utilizing a human protein to transport genetic material
to brain cells. While not yet tested in humans, this approach advances
potential life-saving treatments. • In April 2024, Nvelop Therapeutics launched,
aiming to improve gene therapy delivery. Founded in 2022 with $100 million in
funding, it is based on innovations from researchers at the Broad Institute and
Massachusetts General Hospital. • In April 2024, India's President Smt. Droupadi
Murmu launched the country's first home-grown anti-cancer CAR-T cell therapy at
IIT Bombay, dedicating it to the nation with contributions from key academics
and health professionals. • In January 2025, 23andMe launched Discover23,
allowing authorized researchers to securely access a vast research cohort and
analysis-ready genome-wide association studies through a Trusted Research
Environment. This platform enables biopharma collaborators to analyze data
while safeguarding participant privacy. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Segments
Covered in the Report By Process • Sample Collection • Purification • Data Analysis and Interpretation • PCR Analysis • cDNA Synthesis By Product • Instruments • Reagents and Consumables • Services By Capacity • Low- to Mid-Plex • High-Plex By End User • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies • Diagnostic Laboratories • Academic Research Centers By Geography • North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa Thanks for reading you can also get
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
Gene Delivery Technologies Market Key Regions Outlook
U.S. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size to Achieve USD 6.83 Bn by 2034
The U.S. gene delivery technologies market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2024 and is predicted to achieve USD 6.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.84% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the gene delivery technologies market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative genetic technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The National Institutes of Health dedicates ongoing funding to develop gene delivery methods through non-viral vectors as well as CRISPR-based therapeutic research to improve both treatment efficiency and safety measures.
The FDA released guidelines for gene therapy development during March 2024 that combined safety surveillance with simplified clearance procedures specifically for rare disease therapies. The Biden Administration through ARPA-H provides funding to develop future gene delivery technologies that enhance precise medical treatments. Furthermore, the growing investment in gene therapy research, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and rising demand for precision medicine are further driving market growth in this region.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are contributing significantly to regional market growth due to their advanced biotechnology sectors and expanding research capabilities. A total of multiple investigational gene-based treatments obtained approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China during 2023 and 2024 for clinical trials. The 14th Five-Year Plan of China selected genetic medicine advancement as a priority thus spurring increased funding for gene delivery technologies.
Japanese regenerative medicine stays at the forefront as the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) speeds up gene and cell therapy assessments through its Sakigake fast-track system. The year 2024 saw Japanese authorities introduce new measures to build non-viral gene delivery systems into their precision medicine system. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea supports the development of regulatory pathways both for gene therapy approaches based on mRNA and for mRNA vaccine products. The Bio-Health Strategy 2024 launched by the government focuses on developing gene delivery innovation which enhance Asia Pacific’s position in worldwide gene therapy markets.
Gene Delivery Technologies Market Segmentation Outlook
Delivery System Outlook
The viral gene delivery system segment dominated the market in 2024 due to their high transduction efficiency and ability to integrate genetic material into host cells. Gene therapy development heavily relies on these vectors since they constitute the dominant segment including both adenoviral and lentiviral delivery systems plus adeno-associated viral (AAV) systems.
Moreover, the non-viral vectors delivery system is another lucrative segment of the market, due to their better safety qualities along with reduced immunologic reactions while being easier to scale. The innovation frontier of gene delivery relies on three main technologies: lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), polymer-based vectors, and exosome-mediated delivery for enabling mRNA-based therapeutics and gene-editing applications
Application Outlook
The gene therapy segment acquired the largest revenue share of the market during the forecast period, as it offers greater control over genetic modifications before reinfusing engineered cells into patients. This method is widely used in CAR-T cell therapy, stem cell engineering, and personalized medicine approaches.
Additionally, the research segment is another attractive segment in the market, driven by improvements in vector engineering and targeted delivery mechanisms. The use of nanoparticles and viral vectors to deliver therapeutic genes directly into patient tissues is transforming treatments for genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative conditions.
Method Outlook
The ex-vivo method segment had the largest market share. The market leads with ex vivo gene delivery since this method provides a higher level of control when modifying genes before cells are returned to patients. Scientists widely employ this method in CAR-T cell therapy in combination with stem cell engineering and personalized medicine strategies.
On the other hand, in-vivo segment is expected to hold major market share in the coming years. The segment of in vivo gene delivery shows promising growth potential because of advancing vector engineering together with improved delivery techniques. The ability to use nanoparticles and viral vectors for delivering therapeutic genes into patient tissues has started producing better treatments for genetic disorders in combination with cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative conditions.
Gene Expression Market Key Players
• Agilent Technologies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Fluidigm Corp
• GE Healthcare
• Illumina, Inc.
• Interpace Biosciences, Inc.
• Luminex Corp.
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Promega Corp.
• QIAGEN
• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
• Takara Bio, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, Roche use Dyno Therapeutics' engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid platform to develop next-generation AAV vectors for gene therapies targeting unspecified neurological diseases. This collaboration generate over $1 billion for Dyno and marks their second partnership, enhancing Roche's access to in vivo gene delivery technologies.
• In August 2024, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health introduced a new method for delivering genes across the blood-brain barrier by utilizing a human protein to transport genetic material to brain cells. While not yet tested in humans, this approach advances potential life-saving treatments.
• In April 2024, Nvelop Therapeutics launched, aiming to improve gene therapy delivery. Founded in 2022 with $100 million in funding, it is based on innovations from researchers at the Broad Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
• In April 2024, India's President Smt. Droupadi Murmu launched the country's first home-grown anti-cancer CAR-T cell therapy at IIT Bombay, dedicating it to the nation with contributions from key academics and health professionals.
• In January 2025, 23andMe launched Discover23, allowing authorized researchers to securely access a vast research cohort and analysis-ready genome-wide association studies through a Trusted Research Environment. This platform enables biopharma collaborators to analyze data while safeguarding participant privacy.
Gene Delivery Technologies Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Process
• Sample Collection
• Purification
• Data Analysis and Interpretation
• PCR Analysis
• cDNA Synthesis
By Product
• Instruments
• Reagents and Consumables
• Services
By Capacity
• Low- to Mid-Plex
• High-Plex
By End User
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Academic Research Centers
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
