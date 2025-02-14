Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size to Reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Personalized Medicine

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major gastroesophageal reflux disease market reached a value of USD 5.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2% during 2025-2035. The market is stimulated by the growing popularity of laparoscopic anti-reflux surgery, where surgical procedures are carried out through minimal incisions with advanced medical instruments to encircle the top portion of the stomach and hence produce minimal scars with quick recovery. In addition, the evolution of targeted therapies and advanced treatments is also driving the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

Technical advances in early detection and diagnosis technology are propelling the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market. One such technology is high-resolution manometry (HRM), which gives detailed assessment of esophageal motility, helps to diagnose GERD, and to recognize other related disorders. HRM, coupled with esophageal pH monitor systems, helps clinicians to quantify acid exposure as well as correlate symptoms further improving diagnosis accuracy. Innovations like the Bravo capsule system have also improved patient comfort during wireless pH monitoring, making more patients amenable to evaluation. Traditional and more recently used in clinical setting for early detection of esophageal injury and Barrett’s esophagus, a precancerous state linked to GERD, are narrow-band imaging (NBI) and confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE). These techniques generate high-resolution images of the esophageal lining to allow early intervention and reduce disease dissemination. Rapid strides are being taken also by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the field of GERD diagnosis. Endoscopic equipment equipped with AI algorithms can accurately observe subtle mucosal changes as well as complications such as esophageal strictures or pre-malignant lesions. These technologies standardize diagnosis, reduce interobserver variability, and improve clinical decision-making. Telemedicine platforms and wearable diagnostic equipment further simplify GERD monitoring. Modern technologies like esophageal impedance measurement gears keep a close tracking of symptoms and remote consultation, making the diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease accessible to the general populace. They increase awareness among patients, develop better diagnostic instruments, and initiate treatment sooner, thereby tending to lower the overall disease burden and the quality-of-life improvement offered by the GERD market.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-market/requestsample

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The growth in the gastroesophageal reflux disease market is driven primarily by the development of new therapies and pharmacological treatment. Additionally, new pharmacological developments are based on potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs) like vonoprazan. These new agents have quicker action onset, sustained acid suppression, and enhanced effectiveness over conventional PPIs, particularly in drug-resistant GERD. Their capacity to treat nocturnal acid breakthrough and their efficacy within Helicobacter pylori eradication regimes makes them particularly appealing. Biological agents, such as monoclonal antibodies acting against inflammatory cascades, are becoming increasingly attractive as therapeutic possibilities. These agents work to temper immune reactions and minimize esophageal inflammation and provide relief in those patients resistant to conventional acid suppression. In addition, the study of gut microbiome modulation presents a very promising direction to treat GERD-associated dysbiosis. Less invasive operations like transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) and radiofrequency ablation are complemented by pharmacological add-ons to further optimize long-term effectiveness and limit surgery. Another such innovative product under evolving therapeutic lines for treating mild and moderate GERD includes alginate-based products that create a physical barrier to acid reflux. Besides, personalized medicine is enhanced by biomarkers and new diagnostic devices that further optimize treatments with reduced side effects, maximizing effectiveness. Pharmaceutical organizations are funding clinical studies to examine combination therapies to increase patient benefit and fill treatment gaps in existing therapy regimens. All of these innovations will further enhance the range of therapies but also improve the process of managing illness and life for the patients, making the GERD market register healthy growth.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=8331&method=809

Marketed Therapies in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

Prilosec (Omeprazole): AstraZeneca/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Prilosec (Omeprazole) is a proton pump inhibitor that is prescribed to treat disorders caused by GERD like heartburn and gastric acid hypersecretion, as well as for healing tissue damage and ulcers induced by gastric acid and H. pylori infection. Omeprazole is a class of antisecretory drugs called substituted benzimidazoles, which inhibit gastric acid secretion through selective inhibition of the H+/K+ ATPase enzyme system. Omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor, covalently binds to cysteine residues on the alpha subunit of the H+/K+ ATPase pump, inhibiting stomach acid secretion for as long as 36 hours. This dose-dependent antisecretory effect suppresses basal and induced acid secretion, independent of the stimulus.

Protonix (Pantoprazole): Takeda

Protonix (Pantoprazole) is a drug employed for the treatment of stomach ulcers and short-term treatment of erosive esophagitis due to gastroesophageal reflux disease. Pantoprazole acts by inhibiting the last step of acid production in the stomach. Gastric acid secretion and basal acid secretion are inhibited by pantoprazole through covalent binding with the H+/K+ ATP pump within the gastric parietal cells of the stomach. Covalent binding blocks acid output for 24 hours or more.

Prevacid (Lansoprazole): Takeda

Prevacid (Lansoprazole) is a proton pump inhibitor prescribed to cure gastrointestinal ulcers and treat gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms. Lansoprazole is a prodrug that must be protonated in acidic conditions to activate it. Once protonated, Lansoprazole can act on cysteine residues, specifically Cys813 and Cys321, on parietal H+, K+-ATPase to produce stable disulfides. Proton pump inhibitors, overall, can have long-term acid secretion suppression owing to their tendency to covalently bind to their target.

Nexium (Esomeprazole): AstraZeneca

Nexium (Esomeprazole) is a proton pump inhibitor drug employed for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Esomeprazole suppresses gastric acid secretion by acting on the H+/K+ ATPase of the gastric parietal cell. The S- and R-isomers of omeprazole are protonated and converted in the acidic compartment of the parietal cell to produce the active inhibitor, the achiral sulphenamide. Esomeprazole suppresses the proton pump, reducing stomach acidity. The action is dose-related and suppresses the secretion of stomach acid up to a daily dosage of 20-40 mg.

Aciphex (Rabeprazole): Eisai

Aciphex (Rabeprazole) is a proton pump inhibitor for the treatment of symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Rabeprazole is an antisecretory agent (substituted benzimidazole proton-pump inhibitor) that is not an anticholinergic or histamine H2-receptor antagonist. Rather, it inhibits gastric acid secretion by blocking the gastric H+/K+ATPase (hydrogen-potassium adenosine triphosphatase) at the secretory surface of the gastric parietal cell. The medication blocks the last step in stomach acid secretion. Rabeprazole is protonated in parietal cells of the stomach, where it accumulates and is reduced to an active sulfenamide. When tested in vitro, rabeprazole is chemically activated at pH 1.2 with a half-life of 78 seconds.

Leading Companies in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Throughout the global gastroesophageal reflux disease market, a number of prominent firms are leading the way in creating integrated platforms to improve the management of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Some of the top players are AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Takeda. These firms are pushing innovation within the gastroesophageal reflux disease market by ongoing research, diagnostic equipment, and increasing their product lines to accommodate the increased demand for the disease.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8331&flag=E

Key Players in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market:

The key players in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda, Eisai, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for gastroesophageal reflux disease include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Based on estimates by IMARC, the United States boasts the biggest patient pool for gastroesophageal reflux disease and is also the largest market for its treatment. This is due to the increasing rate of lifestyle alterations, such as high-fat diet consumption, increasing obesity levels, and physical inactivity, that lead to a higher number of people suffering from acid reflux and its complications.

In addition, progress in diagnostic devices, including wireless pH monitoring and high-resolution manometry, have facilitated more reliable and patient-convenient diagnosis and fueled market growth. Pharmacologic treatment innovations like potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs) and alginate treatments provide better relief of symptoms and meet unmet clinical needs.

Apart from this, good healthcare infrastructure, high research funding, and the presence of big pharma in the U.S. also favor the evolution and uptake of new GERD therapies, enhancing the market even further.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the gastroesophageal reflux disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the gastroesophageal reflux disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current gastroesophageal reflux disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-market/toc

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Adult Myopia Market: The 7 major adult myopia markets reached a value of USD 183.2 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 266.6 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% during 2025-2035.

Multiple Myeloma Market: The 7 major multiple myeloma markets reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 38.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2034.

Dyspepsia Market: The 7 major dyspepsia markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.49% during 2024-2034.

Barrett Esophagus Market: The 7 major Barrett esophagus markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during 2024-2034.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market: The 7 major eosinophilic esophagitis markets reached a value of US$ 896.3 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 7,604.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.46% during 2024-2034.

Gastritis Market: The 7 major gastritis markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.69% during 2024-2034.

Helicobacter Pylori Market: The 7 major helicobacter pylori markets reached a value of US$ 3,480.9 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 3,891.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.02% during 2024-2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800