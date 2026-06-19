Ezurio Appoints Isaac Lund as Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen Financial Leadership and Drive Continued Growth

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity and compute, today announces the appointment of Isaac Lund as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. A Certified Public Accountant with over two decades of financial leadership experience, Lund will oversee all financial operations and play a key role in advancing Ezurio's strategic growth agenda.

Lund brings a distinguished record of financial leadership across private equity-backed businesses, healthcare, transportation, and business services. Most recently, he served as CFO at Titan Security Group and previously as CFO at Ohio Medical. Prior to those roles, he served as VP of Corporate Development and M&A at National Express LLC, where he spearheaded a corporate development program for the North America division that resulted in over 30 acquisitions with a combined value of over $625 million. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership positions at Talent Partners, Baxter Healthcare, and Protiviti. He holds a BS and MaCC in Accounting from the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business.

"Ezurio has built an impressive portfolio of connectivity and compute solutions that enable innovation across critical industries," said Isaac Lund, CFO of Ezurio. "I am excited to join this talented team at such a pivotal moment and look forward to supporting the company's strategic and financial objectives as it continues to scale."

In his role as CFO, Lund will partner with CEO Mark Pugerude and the broader leadership team to drive financial strategy, support organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and strengthen Ezurio's position in defense, medical, industrial and commercial IoT markets.

"We are very pleased to welcome Isaac to the Ezurio leadership team," said Mark Pugerude, CEO of Ezurio. "Isaac's depth of financial expertise, his hands-on experience leading complex M&A programs, and his track record of building high-performing finance teams make him an exceptional addition as we execute on our next chapter of growth."

About Ezurio

Ezurio engineers wireless connectivity and embedded compute solutions that power connected devices worldwide, backed by deep expertise in software, security, regulatory compliance, and long-term lifecycle support. Our portfolio includes RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions designed to accelerate development and reduce time to market.

To learn more about Ezurio, visit www.ezurio.com

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For more information, please contact:



Elaine Baxter, Director of Marketing



Phone: +1-800-492-2320



Email: elaine.baxter@ezurio.com

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