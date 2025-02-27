Epigenomics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 69.70 Billion By 2034

The global epigenomics market size is expected to reach approximately USD 69.70 billion by 2034, up from USD 19.61 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the epigenomics market was valued at USD 16.98 billion in 2024. The North America market size was estimated at USD 6.49 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 15.19% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others drives the growth of the market.
Epigenomics Market Key Takeaways:
• North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.2% in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is projected to grow the notable CAGR of 18.76% between 2025 and 2034.
• The reagents segment held a major market share in 2024.
• The oncology segment contributed the highest market share of 69.1% in 2024.
• The DNA methylation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.
Epigenomics Market Potential
Epigenomics is the study of changes in epigenetics. It is a field of analysis of how genes are switched on and off without any interface in the actual DNA sequence. This study can identify individuals' risk of disease due to genetics. Environmental impacts are the major factors for the epigenetic changes. Technological advancements in healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical operations, and disease diagnosis technology boost the growth of the market.
The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, which causes the demand for drug manufacturing with government support in the expansion of drug delivery and drug discovery, and the demand for personalized medicine and treatment procedures drives the growth opportunity in the epigenomics market.
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Epigenomics
The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in biotechnology and pharmaceutical operations is transforming the different fields such as treatment, diagnosis, health management, and drug discovery. The AI’s machine learning algorithms are one of the powerful resources for deciphering epigenomic data. AI is an asset and is one of the most important assets in the development of personalized medication and treatment plans according to the patient's requirements.
Epigenomics Market Major Trends
Rise in the Healthcare Sector:
The increasing healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure and the number of research in laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions accelerate the growth of the epigenomics market.
Rising Number of Diseases:
The increasing cases of chronic disease in the population cause the increasing demand for personalized treatment plans, and the growing demand for enhanced technologies for increasing demand from the patient for effective treatment accelerates the growth of the market.
Rising Investment:
The increasing investment by leading private healthcare and biotechnology firms and government initiatives in the expansion of healthcare technologies and the launch of novel strategies are contributing to the growth of the epigenomics market.
DNA Sequencing:
The growing number of DNA sequencing and the demand for innovative technologies in DNA sequencing is driving the growth of the market.
Epigenomics Market Report Coverage
For
Market Segmentation Outlook Product Outlook The
reagents segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The reagents
are one of the important chemical compounds or mixtures which use epigenomics.
The reagents in the pharmaceuticals are used in identification or determining
the presence or absence of the chemical compound or substances in some specific
reactions. It is used in the laboratories and pharmaceutical firms for the
different tests. The kits
segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The kits
segment further includes the chip sequencing kit, whole genomic amplification
kit, bisulfite conversion kit, RNA sequencing kit, and others. The chip
sequencing kit is a widely used technology in epigenomics. The chip sequencing
consists of Chromatin immunoprecipitation with next-generation sequencing
(NGS). Technology Outlook The DNA
methylation segment accounted for the largest epigenomics market share in 2024.
DNA
methylation is one of the leading technologies that is used in gene expression.
It is the process in which methyl groups add DNA molecules. It is significantly
used in drug discovery and development. The
histone methylation segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the
forecast period. Histone
methylation is one of the efficient technologies that is used in the primary
epigenetic regularity mechanism. The rising technological advancements in
biotechnology and continuous research and development activities in healthcare
technology expansion accelerate the growth of the segment. Application Outlook The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024.
The
increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the increasing demand for effective
treatment procedures and medication boosts the demand for the oncology segment.
Epigenomics helps in the diagnostics of cancer. Epigenomics provides the
genomics information for enhanced treatment strategies. It provides
personalized treatment for patients with cancer. The
non-oncology segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast
period. Epigenetics
is used in non-oncology conditions and provides personalized treatment plans
for the specific condition. The rising investment in research and development
activities in the expansion of the treatment for oncology and non-oncology
conditions is contributing to the growth of the epigenomics market. Browse
Market Top Companies • Thermo
Fisher Scientific • Merck KGaA • Illumina,
Inc. • PacBio • Abcam plc • Active
Motif • Bio-Rad
Laboratories • Promega
Corporation • PerkinElmer
• Qiagen • New England
Biolabs • Zymo
Research Corporation • Diagenode • F.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) What is
Going Around the Globe? • In May
2024, Moonwalk
Biosciences launched the Multiplex Epigenetic Engineering Platform, which was
designed for the high-resolution single-cell mapping of the targeted
methylation and methylome modification. • In
October 2024, The
BRAIN Initiative® Cell Atlas Network (BICAN) launched its first major
dataset, offering single-cell and single-nucleus transcriptomic and
epigenomic profiles from mouse, human, and other mammalian brain
cells. The study expands neuroscience research by providing unfinished data
that offers brain cell type and molecular characteristics. • In June 2024, Epigenica, a
startup company taking initiatives in the first multiplex and advanced
technological tools for epigenomic research, launched the EpiFinder™
Platform with a patented multiplexing, high-throughput, quantitative ChIP-seq
(hmqChIP-seq) technology and further introduced EpiFinder Genome
for genome-wide profiling. • In
January 2024,
Moonwalk Biosciences, a genomics medicine company that works in precision
epigenetic medicines, completed its seed funding and Series A financing of USD
57 million from ARCH Venture Partners, Alpha Wave Ventures, GV,
Future Ventures, YK Bioventures, and Khosla Ventures. The research report categorizes the
Epigenomics Market into the following segments and subsegments: By
Product • Reagents • Kits o Chip sequencing kit o
Whole Genomic Amplification Kit o
Bisulfite Conversion kit o
RNA Sequencing Kit o
Others • Instruments • Enzymes • Services By
Technology • DNA
Methylation • Histone
Methylation • Histone
Acetylation • Large
Non-Coding RNA • MicroRNA
Modification • Chromatin
Structures By
Application • Oncology • Nononcology By
Geography • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Thanks
for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise
report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
U.S. Epigenomics Market Size to Worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2034
The U.S. epigenomics market size was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 19.90 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.85% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the global epigenomics market with the largest share in 2024.
The growth of the region is attributed to the rising technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnologies in regional countries such as the United States and Canada, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the population boosts the demand for epigenomics technologies. Moreover, there has been a rise in investment in the healthcare infrastructure in the region and the availability of leading healthcare technology players.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.
The growth of the market is owing to the rising awareness regarding the healthcare and biotechnology infrastructure. The growing investment in research and development activities in the expansion of biotechnology and the drug development and discovery process is driving the growth of the epigenomics market across the region.
Epigenomics Market Segmentation Outlook
Product Outlook
The reagents segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.
The reagents are one of the important chemical compounds or mixtures which use epigenomics. The reagents in the pharmaceuticals are used in identification or determining the presence or absence of the chemical compound or substances in some specific reactions. It is used in the laboratories and pharmaceutical firms for the different tests.
The kits segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
The kits segment further includes the chip sequencing kit, whole genomic amplification kit, bisulfite conversion kit, RNA sequencing kit, and others. The chip sequencing kit is a widely used technology in epigenomics. The chip sequencing consists of Chromatin immunoprecipitation with next-generation sequencing (NGS).
Technology Outlook
The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest epigenomics market share in 2024.
DNA methylation is one of the leading technologies that is used in gene expression. It is the process in which methyl groups add DNA molecules. It is significantly used in drug discovery and development.
The histone methylation segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Histone methylation is one of the efficient technologies that is used in the primary epigenetic regularity mechanism. The rising technological advancements in biotechnology and continuous research and development activities in healthcare technology expansion accelerate the growth of the segment.
Application Outlook
The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024.
The increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the increasing demand for effective treatment procedures and medication boosts the demand for the oncology segment. Epigenomics helps in the diagnostics of cancer. Epigenomics provides the genomics information for enhanced treatment strategies. It provides personalized treatment for patients with cancer.
The non-oncology segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Epigenetics is used in non-oncology conditions and provides personalized treatment plans for the specific condition. The rising investment in research and development activities in the expansion of the treatment for oncology and non-oncology conditions is contributing to the growth of the epigenomics market.
Epigenomics Market Top Companies
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Merck KGaA
• Illumina, Inc.
• PacBio
• Abcam plc
• Active Motif
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Promega Corporation
• PerkinElmer
• Qiagen
• New England Biolabs
• Zymo Research Corporation
• Diagenode
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In May 2024, Moonwalk Biosciences launched the Multiplex Epigenetic Engineering Platform, which was designed for the high-resolution single-cell mapping of the targeted methylation and methylome modification.
• In October 2024, The BRAIN Initiative® Cell Atlas Network (BICAN) launched its first major dataset, offering single-cell and single-nucleus transcriptomic and epigenomic profiles from mouse, human, and other mammalian brain cells. The study expands neuroscience research by providing unfinished data that offers brain cell type and molecular characteristics.
• In June 2024, Epigenica, a startup company taking initiatives in the first multiplex and advanced technological tools for epigenomic research, launched the EpiFinder™ Platform with a patented multiplexing, high-throughput, quantitative ChIP-seq (hmqChIP-seq) technology and further introduced EpiFinder Genome for genome-wide profiling.
• In January 2024, Moonwalk Biosciences, a genomics medicine company that works in precision epigenetic medicines, completed its seed funding and Series A financing of USD 57 million from ARCH Venture Partners, Alpha Wave Ventures, GV, Future Ventures, YK Bioventures, and Khosla Ventures.
The research report categorizes the Epigenomics Market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Product
• Reagents
• Kits
o Chip sequencing kit
o Whole Genomic Amplification Kit
o Bisulfite Conversion kit
o RNA Sequencing Kit
o Others
• Instruments
• Enzymes
• Services
By Technology
• DNA Methylation
• Histone Methylation
• Histone Acetylation
• Large Non-Coding RNA
• MicroRNA Modification
• Chromatin Structures
By Application
• Oncology
• Nononcology
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
