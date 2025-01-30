Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size to Reach USD 9,244.2 Million by 2035, Impelled by Escalating Prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major eosinophilic esophagitis market reached a value of USD 1,088.6 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 9,244.2 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.47% during 2025-2035. The eosinophilic esophagitis market is steadily growing, driven by a higher awareness of the condition and improved diagnostic methods. An increase in the number of treatment options, particularly biologics and targeted therapies, is further propelling the market. There is also growing investment in research and development, alongside a deeper understanding of the disease’s causes. As personalized treatment strategies gain traction, the market’s potential continues to rise. Additionally, the focus on early detection and treatment is contributing to the ongoing market expansion.

Escalating Prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Driving the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

The growth of this market is greatly affected by the rising cases of eosinophilic esophagitis. Hence, with increasing incidence rates, the diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis is also on the rise. A growing number of patients and healthcare professionals becoming aware of EoE leads to patients seeking treatments; hence, demand for diagnostic equipment and therapies are escalating as well. Urbanization, environmental triggers, and genetic predisposition are among several factors accounting for the upsurge in EoE cases. Considerable expenses in studies and development for improved therapies have also been encouraged by this increased awareness. As a result, the need for treatments like corticosteroids, biologics, and other targeted drugs is rising dramatically. The latest advances in endoscopy-based diagnostic methods and the creation of biomarkers for identifying this illness have accelerated diagnosis, which in turn has facilitated successful treatment. With an increasing number of patients and a complete lack of fully effective treatments, pharmaceutical companies focus on developing better therapeutic options. A solid platform for growth in the eosinophilic esophagitis market is thus constructed through high healthcare expenses, easier access to health care services, and an increasing patient base.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

There have been advancements in new therapies and pharmacological drugs which are leading to the expansion of the market size of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Emerging mechanistic research studies have created various options to use new forms of therapy against eosinophilic esophagitis. While conventional treatments, such as diet modifications and proton pump inhibitors, continue to be prescribed, biologic drugs that work through the immune system are emerging as the future of treatment. Some of the most promising drugs are monoclonal antibodies that target specific cytokines, including IL-5, which is critical for the activation of eosinophils. Other drugs that target IL-4 and IL-13 are also in development, offering additional options for patients. Other new therapies like oral immunotherapy and specific antigens might lay a long-term way ahead for remission or tolerance in patients with EoE. Beyond the personalization of medicine, the treatments are sure to be far more effective and have fewer side effects as they are now empowered by new discoveries on identification of biomarkers. This plethora of new treatments is attracting strong investment in the EoE treatment market, in turn driving better research and development. As these treatments become commercially available and are approved by regulatory agencies, they will provide essential alternatives to current therapies, further fueling market growth and improving patient outcomes in managing eosinophilic esophagitis.

Marketed Therapies in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

Dupixent (Dupilumab): Regeneron/Sanofi

Dupixent, or Dupilumab, is an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, due to esophageal inflammation. It works on the mechanism of inhibiting IL-4 and IL-13-two dominant cytokines that produce inflammation. By selectively inhibiting these cytokines, Dupixent decreases inflammation and eosinophils in the esophagus, thereby decreasing food impaction and difficulty in swallowing. Hence, Dupixent is an effective alternative for moderate to severe EoE patients who failed with conventional treatment options.

Eohilia (Budesonide oral suspension): Takeda

Eohilia (Budesonide oral suspension) is a corticosteroid approved for the treatment of EoE in patients aged 11 years and older and is a 2 mg/10 mL suspension. EOHILIA ameliorates EoE symptoms and histological findings by reducing esophageal inflammation. Administered orally, it therefore represents targeted effective management for this chronic condition.

Jorveza (Budesonide orodispersible tablets): Dr Falk Pharma

Jorveza, or more appropriately known as budesonide oralodispersible tablets, is a form of corticosteroid primarily prescribed for treatment in patients having eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. It shows action locally through the esophageal region: targeting and regulating immune responses wherein inflammatory mediators release from various types of immunologically active cells including eosinophils in reducing inflammation due to their increased infiltration into these sites. Relief in dysphagia improves esophageal healing. An ideal oral dose preparation for people suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis.

Emerging Therapies in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

ESO101 (Mometasone): EsoCap

EESO-101 is an in-house investigational oral therapy made by EsoCap for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disease. The product operates on key inflammation pathways in relation to EoE, including reducing the level of eosinophils count and associated symptomatology. In clinical studies, ESO-101 has shown promising results in improving esophageal function and reducing inflammation in patients with this condition. It is currently under investigation in ongoing clinical trials.

APT 1011 (Fluticasone propionate): Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

Ellodi Pharmaceuticals created the oral disintegrating tablet version of fluticasone propionate, APT-1011, to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). With little systemic absorption, this tailored medication provides localized anti-inflammatory benefits by delivering fluticasone straight to the esophagus. APT-1011 is intended to alleviate dysphagia and esophageal inflammation, two symptoms of EoE, providing patients with a new therapeutic alternative.

Cendakimab: Bristol Myers Squibb (Formerly Celgene Corporation)

Bristol Myers Squibb, formerly known as Celgene Corporation, is the manufacturer of the monoclonal antibody cendakimab. It precisely targets the main cytokine that causes the inflammation associated with Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), interleukin-13 (IL-13). This medication is intended to lower the eosinophil count in the esophagus, lessen the symptoms of the illness, and improve the ailment’s tissue-based and visual aspects. Clinical studies are being conducted to ascertain its efficacy and safety for people with EoE.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA ESO101(Mometasone) EsoCap Glucocorticoid receptor agonists Oral APT 1011 (Fluticasone propionate) Ellodi Pharmaceuticals Glucocorticoid receptor agonists Oral Cendakimab Bristol Myers Squibb (formerly Celgene Corporation) Interleukin 13 inhibitors Subcutaneous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Eosinophilic Esophagitis is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. In the global eosinophilic esophagitis market, a few topmost companies have paved the way for the integrated platforms designed for better management of eosinophilic esophagitis. Takeda, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, Sanofi, Amgen, and AstraZeneca, among others are some of the key players in this market. Continuing with research, diagnostics, and expansion of marketed products, they are attempting to address the increasing demands of eosinophilic esophagitis, alongside spearheading innovations in the eosinophilic esophagitis market.

In February 2024, Takeda revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension), which becomes the first and only oral treatment approved for use in those aged 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

In January 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals released news that U.S. FDA approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for children 1-11 years with a body weight of at least 15 kilograms, suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis. It became the first treatment option in the US that is approved for patients diagnosed with such condition.

Key Players in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market:

The key players in the eosinophilic esophagitis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Takeda, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, EsoCap, Celldex Therapeutics, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Regeneron, Dr Falk Pharma, Sanofi, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for eosinophilic esophagitis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Based on the reports by IMARC, the United States has the biggest patient pool for this illness and the largest market for its treatment. Recent research on eosinophilic esophagitis has concentrated on improving diagnostic tools, understanding pathogenesis, and creating new therapeutic approaches. Furthermore, new serological tests that identify certain proteins produced by eosinophils have surfaced which has been known to help in early identification of its prevalence. The further elucidation of genetic and environmental factors in EoE contributes to the more personalized approach toward treatment. A number of promising therapies, which include biologics such as dupilumab, affect specific immune pathways that may significantly influence inflammation in EoE. Dietary interventions and the development of less invasive treatments have also become the focus. These are efforts to provide more effective, long-term management strategies for EoE patients.

Recent Developments in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market:

· In December 2024, EsoCap released the full results of the ACESO Phase II study, evaluating ESO-101 as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. The study has great potential in improving outcomes for patients suffering from this chronic inflammatory condition.

· In October 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb, formerly known as Celgene Corporation, announced the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting. It showed that the once-weekly 360 mg dose of cendakimab provided significant sustained symptom improvement and decrease in esophageal eosinophils count through 48 weeks. The safety profile was overall well tolerated.

· In May 2024, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals published the results of its FLUTE-2 study at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW), presenting APT-1011 as an emerging treatment for patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE).

