Endometrial Cancer Market Size to Reach USD 31.2 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Increasing Rates of Obesity and Hormonal Imbalances

Endometrial Cancer Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major endometrial cancer market reached a value of USD 21.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 31.2 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.52%% during 2025-2035. This market for endometrial cancer is increasing with rising cases, growing awareness on the issue as well as newer diagnostic methods. The elderly and obesity, both important risk factors, will only increase the demand for available treatment options. Breakthroughs in targeted therapies and immunotherapy are increasing patient care, with clinical trials continuing to drive innovation. Government initiatives along with healthcare investments are improving the access to advanced treatments. Pharmaceutical companies will continue to invest in research and development, inventing new therapies to meet these growing needs. The rise of precision medicine and companion diagnostics is potentially shaped in endometrial cancer treatment.

Increasing Rates of Obesity and Hormonal Imbalances: Driving the Endometrial Cancer Market.

The growing cases of obesity and disorders of endocrine systems are driving this market for endometrial cancer. Here, obesity constitutes an important risk factor due to chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and high levels of estrogen. High-level estrogen occurs when fat mass increases, causing endometrial stimulation and leading to an increase in cancer risk. Increased hormonal imbalance-specifically estrogen, which is overproduced without adequate levels of progesterone-is supportive to irregular endometrial growth that directly raises the risk for carcinoma of the endometrium. This is fast becoming more rampant as the numbers of obese rise, particularly within industrialized nations where there are widespread lifestyles like poor diets and lack of regular physical activities. As a result, there is a call to market early diagnosis, targeted treatment, and modalities for care. This cancer is on the rise and ensures funding for therapeutic agents, including hormone therapy and immunotherapy. Moreover, public health campaigns have emerged which advocate for an anti-obesity and pro-hormonal balance agenda, thus increasing market demand even more.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Surge of new treatment options and drugs is affecting the development of endometrial cancer treatment. For example, new discoveries in targeted therapy and advancements in immunotherapy, either alone or in combination, are affecting the paradigm of patient care and greatly improving survival outcomes. On the other side, immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab and dostarlimab have benefited patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, particularly those with dMMR or MSI-H; they enable the immune system to recognize and eradicate the cancer cells, allowing for long durable responses. Targeted therapies such as lenvatinib (a tyrosine kinase inhibitor) in combination with pembrolizumab have exhibited potential in endometrial cancer patients who are not fit for standard chemotherapy. Selective progesterone receptor modulators and any novel hormone-based therapies are being explored for improving outcomes in the hormone receptor-positive setting. With the emergence of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and personalized medicine, the attenuation of treatment options is on track. Genomics now enable the identification of vital biomarkers leading to targeted and much more tailored therapeutic regimens. There are also major investments into the next-gen therapies with an outlook for improved efficacy with minimal side effects, including rigorous backing from the pharma firms for research and clinical trials. FDA and EMA regulatory approvals are speeding the launch of these new treatments. The global increase in endometrial cancer cases due to obesity and aging keeps the demand ever high for these new options for treatment. Integration of AI-driven drug discovery, biomarker-based trials, and advanced drug delivery technologies will also further lead to market expansion. In the end, the development of new advanced pharmacological treatments is continually increasing survival rates, bettering patient quality of life, and fueling the growth of the endometrial cancer treatment market.

Marketed Therapies in Endometrial Cancer Market

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck & Co

Keytruda(pembrolizumab) is an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy developed by Merck & Co. for the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The drug is approved in combination with lenvatinib for patients whose disease has progressed following prior systemic therapy and who are not suitable candidates for radiation or curative surgery. Keytruda augments the immune system’s ability to detect and kill cancer cells by providing active support.

Jemperli (Dostarlimab): GlaxoSmithKline

Jemperli (dostarlimab) is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline that has been approved for use in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It is indicated for patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) malignancies with progressive disease after prior therapy. Jemperli, by blocking the PD-1 pathway, enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Lenvima (Lenvatinib): Eisai Co Ltd/Merck & Co

This is a targeted therapy approved to treat endometrial cancer which has advanced or recurred. In patients whose disease has progressed after systemic chemotherapy and are not candidates for either radiotherapy or curative surgery, this drug is approved for use in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Lenvima stops tumor growth and angiogenesis by blocking several receptor tyrosine kinases.

Emerging Therapies in Endometrial Cancer Market

Giredestrant: Genentech

Giredestrant is an experimental oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) developed by Genentech for blocking estrogen signaling in hormone receptor-positive cancers for treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) endometrial cancer. Giredestrant degrades the estrogen receptor to offer a treatment option for women with low-grade, stage 1, ER+ endometrial cancer. The trial assesses safety, efficacy, and tumor growth inhibition.

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

Selinexor, an oral SINE developed by Karyopharm Therapeutics, is designed to inhibit the export of tumor suppressor proteins to the cytoplasm from the nucleus, thereby stimulating cancer cell death. It is under investigation for the treatment of endometrial cancer, especially in its advanced or recurrent stages. By acting as an articulator against XPO1 protein, selinexor augments the function of some key tumor suppressors and has shown promise to increase progression-free survival in clinical trials. Efficacy of selinexor in endometrial cancer is currently in Phase 3 trials.

EG-007: Evergreen Therapeutics

EG-007 by Evergreen Therapeutics is an injectable antineoplastic agent that is presently undergoing Phase III trials for advanced endometrial cancer. As an EGFR antagonist, it inhibits the growth of tumors through the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a critical tyrosine kinase. It inhibits tumor cell proliferation and survival pathways by blocking EGFR, thereby worsening the efficiency of currently employed therapies and improving patient outcomes.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Giredestrant Genentech Selective estrogen receptor degraders Oral Selinexor Karyopharm Therapeutics Exportin 1 protein inhibitors Oral EG-007 Evergreen Therapeutics Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Intravenous Infusion

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Endometrial Cancer is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Endometrial Cancer Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global endometrial cancer market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of endometrial cancer. Some of the major players include Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the endometrial cancer market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for endometrial cancer.

In May 2024, The National Cancer Institute awarded the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute a $15 million grant to fund studies into novel treatments for endometrial cancer. Three research that target replication stress in endometrial cancer cells—a hallmark of many aggressive types of the disease—will be supported using this money.

Key Players in Endometrial Cancer Market:

The key players in the Endometrial Cancer market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Roche, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Macrogenics, Eisai Co Ltd, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Byondis, Eli Lilly and Company, Acrivon Therapeutics and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for endometrial cancer include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to current projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for endometrial cancer, and with the country still being the biggest market for the treatment of endometrial cancer. Recent endometrial cancer has made critical strides in early detection as well as in new diagnosis via biomarkers and novel imaging techniques. Targeted treatments such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and cutting-edge kinase inhibitors show immense promise during clinical trials, thus facilitating more targeted therapy-that is, treatment tailoring according to the unique genetic profile of each tumor. Research, on the tumor microenvironment and on immunotherapy, is propelling treatment innovations, giving fresh hope to patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Recent Developments in Endometrial Cancer Market:

· In January 2025, Karyopharm Therapeutics announced that it is continuing with the enrollment of patients in the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial to study selinexor as maintenance monotherapy for patients with advanced or recurrent TP53 wild-type endometrial cancer. The company is in active discussions with the FDA regarding the developments for endometrial cancer, including treatment options that may impact the ongoing Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial. Karyopharm will communicate updates regarding its endometrial cancer program in the first quarter of 2025.

· In November 2024, Acrivon Therapeutics said that they were getting good interim results from the ongoing Phase 2b study for ACR-368 in patients with endometrial cancer. The data presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting and discussed at the company-sponsored event showed good promise. This multicenter trial runs with the intent to register ACR-368 as a potential endometrial cancer therapy; the preliminary results show that it can potentially change the treatment landscape for this patient population.

· In August 2024, an update on their immuno-oncology drug, Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), was given by GSK. The U.S. FDA approved Jemperli plus chemotherapy for all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. This milestone was made as Jemperli is now the first and only drug based on immuno-oncology to provide an overall survival benefit for this patient population, thus giving a new avenue of hope for those suffering from this dreaded cancer.

· In June 2024, Karyopharm Therapeutics shared updated exploratory subgroup analyses from the SIENDO study (NCT03555422) involving patients with advanced or recurrent TP53 wild-type endometrial cancer at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. These findings were presented during a special ASCO plenary series rapid abstract update session on June 1 at 12:30 PM CT and were also published simultaneously in the Gynecologic Oncology Journal.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the endometrial cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the endometrial cancer market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current endometrial cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

