Dr. Reddy’s Q1FY26 Financial Results

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q1 FY26
Revenues
₹ 85,452 Mn
[Up: 11% YoY; Flat QoQ]
Gross Margin
56.9%
[Q1FY25: 60.4%; Q4FY25: 55.6%]
SG&A Expenses
₹ 25,647 Mn
[Up: 13% YoY; 7% QoQ]
R&D Expenses
₹ 6,244 Mn
[7.3% of Revenues]
EBITDA
₹ 22,784 Mn
[26.7% of Revenues]
Profit before Tax
₹ 19,047 Mn
[Up: 1% YoY; Down 5% QoQ]
Profit after Tax
attributable to Equity Holders
₹ 14,178 Mn
[Up: 2% YoY; Down 11% QoQ
Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: “We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio. The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market. We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development.”
All amounts in millions, except EPS
All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = ₹85.74
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited & Subsidiaries
Revenue Mix by Segment for the quarter
Particulars
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
YoY
Q4FY25
QoQ
(₹)
(₹)
(₹)
Global Generics
75,620
68,858
10
75,365
0
North America
34,123
38,462
(11)
35,586
(4)
Europe
12,744
5,265
142^
12,750
0
India
14,711
13,252
11
13,047
13
Emerging Markets
14,042
11,878
18
13,981
0
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
8,181
7,657
7
9,563
(14)
Others
1,651
212
678
132
1149
Total
85,452
76,727
11
85,060
0
^Excluding Consumer healthcare (NRT) sales; YoY revenue growth is at 15%
Consolidated Income Statement for the quarter
Particulars
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
YoY
Q4FY25
QoQ
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Revenues
997
85,452
895
76,727
11
992
85,060
0
Cost of Revenues
429
36,825
354
30,383
21
441
37,797
(3)
Gross Profit
567
48,627
541
46,344
5
551
47,263
3
% of Revenues
56.9%
60.4%
55.6%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
299
25,647
265
22,691
13
281
24,055
7
% of Revenues
30.0%
29.6%
28.3%
Research & Development Expenses
73
6,244
72
6,193
1
85
7,258
(14)
% of Revenues
7.3%
8.1%
8.5%
Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net
-
-
0
5
(160)
9
768
(100)
Other (Income)/Expense, net
(9)
(739)
(5)
(470)
57
(29)
(2,465)
(70)
Results from Operating Activities
204
17,475
209
17,925
(2)
206
17,647
(1)
Finance (Income)/Expense, net
(18)
(1,570)
(10)
(837)
88
(27)
(2,352)
(33)
Share of Profit of Equity Investees, net of tax
(0)
(2)
(1)
(59)
(98)
(1)
(55)
(98)
Profit before Income Tax
222
19,047
220
18,821
1
234
20,054
(5)
% of Revenues
22.3%
24.5%
23.6%
Income Tax Expense
58
4,951
57
4,901
1
49
4,181
18
Profit for the Period
164
14,096
162
13,920
1
185
15,873
(11)
% of Revenues
16.5%
18.1%
18.7%
Attributable to Equity holders of the Parent Co.
165
14,178
162
13,920
2
186
15,939
(11)
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
(1)
(82)
-
-
-
(1)
(66)
24
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
0.20
17.02
0.19^
16.69^
2
0.22
19.11
(11)
^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) Computation
Particulars
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
Q4FY25
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Profit before Income Tax
222
19,047
220
18,821
234
20,054
Interest (Income) / Expense, net*
(12)
(1,028)
(12)
(1,037)
(7)
(627)
Depreciation
34
2,894
29
2,508
31
2,636
Amortization
22
1,871
15
1,302
22
1,919
Impairment
-
-
0
5
9
768
EBITDA
266
22,784
252
21,599
289
24,749
% of Revenues
26.7%
28.2%
29.1%
*Includes income from Investment
Key Balance Sheet Items
Particulars
As on 30th Jun 2025
As on 31st Mar 2025
As on 30th Jun 2024
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Investments
853
73,169
797
68,299
1,115
95,599
Trade Receivables
1,110
95,137
1,055
90,420
946
81,088
Inventories
882
75,600
829
71,085
800
68,568
Property, Plant, and Equipment
1,199
1,02,784
1,140
97,761
943
80,813
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
1,255
1,07,572
1,267
1,08,613
483
41,374
Loans and Borrowings (Current & Non-Current)
567
48,644
545
46,766
358
30,675
Trade Payables
437
37,457
414
35,523
398
34,109
Equity
4,126
3,53,755
3,932
3,37,166
3,436
2,94,628
Key Business Highlights for Q1FY26
- Expanded partnership with Alvotech to co-develop, manufacture and co-commercialize pembrolizumab, a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda®.
- Expanded collaboration with Sanofi to launch BeyfortusTM (Nirsevimab), a novel drug for preventing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in India.
- Launched Sensimune in India, an immunotherapy product for house dust mite-induced allergies, in partnership with ALK-Abelló.
ESG Highlights and other updates for Q1FY26
- Improved rating by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) to ‘A’ in the Climate category, positioning us among the top 2% of the global companies assessed. We upheld our leadership status in the Water and Supplier Engagement categories.
- Received a Form 483 with two observations for Middleburgh API facility in New York. The USFDA has classified the inspection outcome as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)'.
- Received a Form 483 with two observations following GMP inspection conducted at CTO-5, our API facility in Miryalaguda, Telangana. All observations have been addressed and responded to within the stipulated timelines.
Revenue Analysis
-
Q1FY26 consolidated revenues stood at ₹85.5 billion, YoY growth of 11% and flat QoQ.
Growth during the quarter was broad-based, aided by contributions from the acquired Consumer Healthcare portfolio in Nicotine Replacement Therapy (’NRT’) and sustained performance in our branded markets.
Global Generics (GG)
- Q1FY26 revenues at ₹75.6 billion, YoY growth of 10% and flat QoQ.
North America
-
Q1FY26 revenues at ₹34.1 billion, YoY decline of 11% and QoQ decline of 4%.
The decline was primarily due to increased price erosion in certain key products including Lenalidomide.
- During the quarter, we launched five new products in the U.S.
- We filed one new Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the USFDA during the quarter.
-
Filings pending approval from USFDA - 73 includes:
- 70 ANDAs (43 are Paragraph IV applications, and 22 may have a ‘First to File’ status and
- 3 New Drug Applications (NDAs) filed under Section 505(b)(2)
Europe
-
Q1FY26 revenues at ₹12.7 billion, YoY growth of 142% and flat QoQ growth. This includes revenues from the acquired NRT business.
- NRT at ₹6.7 billion, QoQ growth of 12%.
- Germany at ₹3.2 billion, YoY growth of 13% and QoQ decline of 11%.
- UK at ₹1.7 billion, YoY growth of 10% and QoQ decline of 20%.
-
Rest of Europe at ₹1.2 billion, YoY growth of 30% and QoQ growth of 9%.
The growth in Europe was largely driven by revenues from the acquired NRT portfolio and incremental contributions from new product launches though partly offset by price erosion. QoQ performance remained stable as the impact of price erosion was balanced by gains from forex and increased volumes.
- During the quarter, we launched 13 new products in the region.
India
-
Q1FY26 revenues at ₹14.7 billion, YoY growth of 11% and QoQ growth of 13%.
Growth for the quarter was driven by introduction of new products, price increases and commercial execution.
- As per IQVIA, our IPM rank was maintained at 10.
-
During the quarter, we launched five new brands.
- Includes two Innovative assets Beyfortus (RSV Vaccine) & Sensimmune (Acarizex Slit)
Emerging Markets
-
Q1FY26 revenues at ₹14.0 billion, YoY growth of 18% and flat QoQ.
YoY growth was largely driven by increased volumes of existing products, gains from new launches across multiple countries and favorable foreign exchange. QoQ performance remained stable as the gains from new product launches and favourable prices was largely offset by softer volume growth.
- Revenues from Russia at ₹7.1 billion, YoY growth of 28% and QoQ growth of 8%. YoY growth was due to higher volumes of existing products, new product introductions and favorable forex. QoQ gains reflect favourable forex, improved pricing and higher sales volumes.
- Revenues from other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Romania at ₹2.0 billion, YoY growth of 2% and QoQ decline of 20%. While YoY growth was supported by new product launches, whereas QoQ decline was due to lower volumes.
- Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at ₹5.0 billion, growth of 13% YoY and flat QoQ. While YoY growth was due to higher sales volumes and new product launches, though partially moderated by price erosion, QoQ performance remained steady, as volume gains from existing products and recent launches were neutralized by price erosion.
During Q1FY26, we launched 26 new products across countries.
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
-
Q1FY26 revenues at ₹8.2 billion, YoY growth of 7% and QoQ decline of 14%.
Growth during the quarter was driven by launch of new API products and favourable forex, partially offset by lower pricing and softer demand. Performance was further supported by growth in the pharmaceutical services business. QoQ decline was primarily attributable to seasonal volume softness.
During the quarter, we filed 12 Drug Master Files (DMFs) globally.
Income Statement Highlights:
Gross Margin
-
Q1FY26 at 56.9% (GG: 60.9%, PSAI: 13.2%), a YoY decline of 350 basis points (bps) and a QoQ improvement of 134 bps.
YoY decline was primarily due to higher price erosion in generics segment and reduced operating leverage, partially offset by favorable product mix.
Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
-
Q1FY26 at ₹25.6 billion, YoY increase of 13% and QoQ growth of 7%.
The YoY increase was driven by strategic investments in consumer healthcare business segment, including the NRT and Nestlé JV. Other SG&A expenses stayed mostly unchanged from last year, reflecting cost discipline across core operations. The QoQ reflects targeted investments to enhance brand visibility and expand coverage across branded markets.
Research & Development (R&D) Expenses
-
Q1FY26 at ₹6.2 billion. As % to Revenues – Q1FY26: 7.3% | Q1FY25: 8.1% | Q4FY25: 8.5%.
R&D investments were focused on building a robust pipeline of high-value products, spanning complex generics, biosimilars, APIs and novel biologics with particular emphasis on oncology, peptides and injectables and aimed at developing first to market formulations.
Net Finance Income/Expense
- Q1FY26 income at ₹1.6 billion compared to ₹0.9 billion in Q1FY25.
Profit before Tax
-
Q1FY26 at ₹19.0 billion, a YoY growth of 1% and a QoQ decline of 5%.
As % to Revenues – Q1FY26: 22.3% | Q1FY25: 24.5% | Q4FY25: 23.6%.
Income Tax
- Q1FY26 at ₹5.0 billion. As % to PBT – Q1FY26: 26.0% | Q1FY25: 26.0% | Q4FY25: 20.8%.
Profit attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company
-
Q1FY26 at ₹14.2 billion, a YoY growth of 2% and a QoQ decline of 11%.
As % to Revenues – Q1FY26: 16.5% | Q1FY25: 18.1% | Q4FY25: 18.7%.
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
- Q1FY26 is ₹17.02.
Other Financial Highlights:
EBITDA
-
Q1FY26 at ₹22.8 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ decline of 8%.
As % to Revenues – Q1FY26: 26.7% | Q1FY25: 28.2% | Q4FY25: 29.1%.
Others:
- Operating Working Capital: As on 30th June 2025 at ₹133.3 billion.
- Capital Expenditure: Q1FY26 at ₹6.8 billion.
- Free Cash Flow: Q1FY26 at ₹4.5 billion.
- Net Cash Surplus: As on 30th June 2025 at ₹29.2 billion
- Net Debt to Equity: As on 30th June 2025 is (0.08)
- Annualized Return on Capital Employed (RoCE): Q1FY26 stood at 22.0%
About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
All amounts in millions, except EPS
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Operating Working Capital
Particulars
As on 30th Jun 2025
(₹)
Inventories
75,600
Trade Receivables
95,137
Less:
Trade Payables
(37,457)
Operating Working Capital
133,280
Free Cash Flow
Particulars
Three months ended
(₹)
Net cash generated from operating activities
17,817
Less:
Taxes
(3,188)
Investments in Property, Plant & Equipment and intangibles
(10,115)
Free Cash Flow before Acquisitions
4,514
Less:
Acquisition related pay-outs
-
Free Cash Flow
4,514
Net Cash Surplus and Debt to Equity
Particulars
As on 30th Jun 2025
(₹)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
9,004
Investments
64,165
Short-term Borrowings
(38,381)
Long-term Borrowings (Current & Non-current)
(10,263)
Less:
Restricted Cash Balance – Unclaimed Dividend and others
292
Lease liabilities (Included in Short-term and Long-term Borrowings)
(6,463)
Equity Investments (Included in Investments)
1,476
Net Cash Surplus
29,220
Equity
353,755
Net Debt/Equity
(0.08)
Computation of RoCE
Particulars
As on 30th Jun 2025
(₹)
Profit before Tax
19,047
Less:
Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss)
(1,028)
Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A]
18,019
Average Capital Employed [B]
328,294
Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio)
22.0%
Computation of Capital Employed:
Particulars
As on
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Property Plant and Equipment
102,784
97,761
Intangibles
95,597
96,803
Goodwill
11,975
11,810
Investment in Equity Accounted Associates
4,938
4,811
Other Current Assets
31,768
30,142
Other Investments
6,481
10,391
Other Non-Current Assets
939
972
Inventories
75,600
71,085
Trade Receivables
95,137
90,420
Derivative Financial Instruments
38
(729)
Less:
Other Liabilities
47,254
48,788
Provisions
6,789
6,324
Trade payables
37,457
35,523
Operating Capital Employed
333,757
322,831
Average Capital Employed
328,294
Computation of EBITDA
Refer page no. 3 & 4.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil, and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance.
For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
