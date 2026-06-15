Dr. Reddy’s Announces the First-to-Market Launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400mg, a Generic Equivalent of Bosulif®, in the United States

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDY #Bosulif--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif®, in the United States, expanding its oncology portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to improving patient access to affordable, high-quality medicines. Dr. Reddy’s has collaborated with MSN Laboratories Private Limited (“MSN”), a leading pharmaceutical company in India, on this product. Dr. Reddy’s holds the exclusive marketing rights for the product in the United States. MSN is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product.

Bosutinib Tablets (400mg) was a first-to-file product and is eligible for 180-days of generic drug exclusivity for this strength, in the U.S.

Milan Kalawadia, CEO- North America, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. said: “This launch highlights our commitment to leading with timely market entry for high-priority therapies while broadening access for both patients and healthcare providers. With this launch, we remain focused on strengthening our oncology portfolio and partnering across the healthcare system to ensure that critical treatments are both accessible and affordable.”

Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Laboratories added: “The successful development and commercialization of Bosutinib Tablets demonstrates MSN’s strong scientific, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities in complex oncology products. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines globally through efficient development and reliable manufacturing excellence.”

The Bosulif® brand (400mg) had U.S. sales of approximately $253.8 million for the latest 12-month period ended April 2026, according to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data.

Bosulif® is a registered trademark of Wyeth LLC.

RDY-0626-887

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About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

About MSN Laboratories: MSN Laboratories is a research-driven pharmaceutical company with integrated capabilities across APIs and finished dosage formulations. The company is recognized for its strong expertise in product development, regulatory execution, and world-class manufacturing infrastructure with USFDA approved facilities in Hyderabad, India and in New Jersey, USA. MSN serves global markets with a focus on quality, affordability, and operational excellence across multiple therapeutic segments, including oncology.

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INVESTOR RELATIONS

AISHWARYA SITHARAM

aishwaryasitharam@drreddys.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRIYA K

PRIYAK@DRREDDYS.COM