DNA Synthesis Market Size to Surpass USD 29.98 Billion By 2034

The global DNA synthesis market size was calculated at USD 4.97 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 29.98 billion by 2034 with a solid CAGR of 19.73% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide DNA synthesis market has been evaluated at USD 5.93 billion in 2025. The market expands because of innovations in biotechnology and increasing demand for personalized medicine, gene therapies, and diagnostics.

DNA Synthesis Market Key Points

• North America generated more than 40% of revenue share in 2024.

• The oligonucleotide synthesis segment captured the maximum market share of around 39.98% in 2024.

• The research and development (R&D) contributed the highest market share of around 44.96% in 2024.

• The biopharmaceutical companies segment captured the biggest market share of 42.03% in 2024.

DNA Synthesis Market Revenue Analysis:

DNA Synthesis Market Revenue, by Service, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

DNA Synthesis Market Revenue, by Application, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Application 2022 2023 2024 Research & Development 1,584.3 1,880.5 2,234.0 Therapeutics 1,216.8 1,453.3 1,737.3 Diagnostics 698.9 834.6 997.5



Market Overview and Industry Potential

DNA synthesis is the artificial generation of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It includes several types of synthetic DNA, including oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA fragments, tailored to meet customer needs. Synthetic DNA plays a vital role in developing new drugs, vaccines, and therapies for genetic disorders via gene modification and molecular diagnostics. These diagnostics utilize PCR assays and nucleic acid-based sensors to detect pathogens and diseases.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and mounting healthcare expenses have encouraged the adoption of synthetic DNA by medical professionals due to personalization preferences. Synthetic DNA markets experience continuous growth because scientists require increasing numbers of innovative therapeutic drugs alongside new diagnostic devices and various field research projects. The DNA synthesis market demonstrates great potential to define the future trajectory of genomic and molecular biological research as both the healthcare and biotechnology fields expand.

Artificial Integration (AI) in DNA Synthesis

The DNA synthesis market utilizes artificial integration, which means advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), robotics, and automation improve DNA synthesis processes. AI and ML systems optimize DNA production protocols while forecasting results and identifying errors to strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of DNA synthesis. This technology enables mass production of DNA at high speed, and it serves as an essential requirement for genomic applications, synthetic biological applications, and personalized medical needs. Research and development speed up through system integrations to enable quicker enhancements of gene therapies, diagnostic tools, and genetic engineering applications.

• In October 2024, the company Absci Corporation, a data-first generative AI drug creation company, partnered with Twist Bioscience Corporation, the synthetic DNA manufacturer, using its silicon platform to develop a new therapeutic through the use of generative AI.

Major Trends in the DNA Synthesis Market

Advancements in Genetic Engineering Technologies

The market demand for DNA synthesis originates from ongoing progress in genetic engineering technology developments. The market demand for custom DNA sequences grew exponentially after the introduction of CRISPR-Cas9 and additional gene-editing innovations which led to service market expansion. Research laboratories and biotechnology companies need specialized DNA constructs for their operations; thus, DNA synthesis stands crucial for implementing advanced genetic engineering research.

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Synthetic DNA products and services experience increased usage and production because health conditions are becoming more common, and people understand better how personalized medicine works throughout the world. The rising number of cases demands accurate early diagnosis techniques, which increased market demand for synthetic DNA services and products.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines

Treatments and personalized medicine deliver unique treatment options that use genetic information about each individual. The scientific field integrates knowledge from pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics as well as pharmacometabolomics and pharmacoproteomics. The goal of targeted medicine is to enhance healthcare results through better methods of early detection and prevention and therapy monitoring systems.

Rising Use in Agriculture and Food Industry

The production of genetically modified (GM) crops depends on DNA synthesis to add beneficial characteristics. Plant genomes receive genetically modified DNA sequences that scientists synthesize for creating crops with precise genetic changes. DNA technology enables scientists to monitor gene expression modifications, thus supporting the management of crop development and growth regulation.

DNA Synthesis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.93 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 29.98 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 19.73% Dominating Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Service, Application, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa