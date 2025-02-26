DNA Synthesis Market Size to Surpass USD 29.98 Billion By 2034

The global DNA synthesis market size was calculated at USD 4.97 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 29.98 billion by 2034 with a solid CAGR of 19.73% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide DNA synthesis market has been evaluated at USD 5.93 billion in 2025. The market expands because of innovations in biotechnology and increasing demand for personalized medicine, gene therapies, and diagnostics.
DNA Synthesis Market Key Points
• North America generated more than 40% of revenue share in 2024.
• The oligonucleotide synthesis segment captured the maximum market share of around 39.98% in 2024.
• The research and development (R&D) contributed the highest market share of around 44.96% in 2024.
• The biopharmaceutical companies segment captured the biggest market share of 42.03% in 2024.
DNA Synthesis Market Revenue Analysis:
DNA Synthesis Market Revenue, by Service, 2022-2024 (USD Million)
|
Service
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Oligonucleotide Synthesis
|
1,371.2
|
1,649.8
|
1,986.4
|
Gene Synthesis
|
2,128.8
|
2,518.7
|
2,982.5
DNA Synthesis Market Revenue, by
Application, 2022-2024 (USD Million) Application 2022 2023 2024 Research & Development 1,584.3 1,880.5 2,234.0 Therapeutics 1,216.8 1,453.3 1,737.3 Diagnostics 698.9 834.6 997.5 Market Overview and Industry Potential DNA synthesis is the artificial generation
of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It includes several types of synthetic DNA,
including oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA fragments, tailored to meet customer
needs. Synthetic DNA plays a vital role in developing new drugs, vaccines, and
therapies for genetic disorders via gene modification and molecular
diagnostics. These diagnostics utilize PCR assays and nucleic acid-based
sensors to detect pathogens and diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases
and mounting healthcare expenses have encouraged the adoption of synthetic DNA
by medical professionals due to personalization preferences. Synthetic DNA
markets experience continuous growth because scientists require increasing
numbers of innovative therapeutic drugs alongside new diagnostic devices and
various field research projects. The DNA synthesis market demonstrates great
potential to define the future trajectory of genomic and molecular biological
research as both the healthcare and biotechnology
fields expand. Artificial Integration (AI) in DNA Synthesis The DNA synthesis market utilizes artificial integration,
which means advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), robotics, and
automation improve DNA synthesis processes. AI and ML systems optimize DNA
production protocols while forecasting results and identifying errors to
strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of DNA synthesis. This technology
enables mass production of DNA at high speed, and it serves as an essential
requirement for genomic applications, synthetic biological applications, and
personalized medical needs. Research and development speed up through system
integrations to enable quicker enhancements of gene therapies, diagnostic tools,
and genetic engineering applications. • In October 2024, the company Absci
Corporation, a data-first generative AI drug creation company, partnered with
Twist Bioscience Corporation, the synthetic DNA manufacturer, using its silicon
Technologies The market demand for DNA synthesis
originates from ongoing progress in genetic engineering technology
developments. The market demand for custom DNA sequences grew exponentially
after the introduction of CRISPR-Cas9 and additional gene-editing innovations
which led to service market expansion. Research laboratories and biotechnology
companies need specialized DNA constructs for their operations; thus, DNA
synthesis stands crucial for implementing advanced genetic engineering
research. High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Synthetic DNA products and services
experience increased usage and production because health conditions are
becoming more common, and people understand better how personalized
medicine works throughout the world. The rising number of cases demands
accurate early diagnosis techniques, which increased market demand for
synthetic DNA services and products. Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines Treatments and personalized medicine
deliver unique treatment options that use genetic information about each
individual. The scientific field integrates knowledge from pharmacogenomics
and pharmacogenetics as well as pharmacometabolomics and pharmacoproteomics.
The goal of targeted medicine is to enhance healthcare results through better
methods of early detection and prevention and therapy monitoring systems. Rising Use in Agriculture and Food
Industry The production of genetically modified (GM)
crops depends on DNA synthesis to add beneficial characteristics. Plant genomes
receive genetically modified DNA sequences that scientists synthesize for
creating crops with precise genetic changes. DNA technology enables scientists
to monitor gene expression modifications, thus supporting the management of
| +1 804 441 9344 DNA Synthesis Market Regional Outlook: U.S. DNA Synthesis Market Size to
Achieve USD 9.30 Bn by 2034 The U.S. DNA synthesis market size is
estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to achieve USD 9.30
billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 19.10% from 2025 to 2034. North America dominated the global DNA
synthesis market in 2024. The development of these drugs continues to
accelerate as people become more aware of personalized treatments and the
growing number of chronic and genetic diseases. The market receives support
from key research institutions and universities, as well as biotech companies
that operate throughout this region. North American synthetic gene demand
experiences exponential growth because pharmaceutical organizations continuously
require fresh drug products, biological substances, and vaccine
developments. • The
American Cancer Society, Inc. predicts that 2,001,140 new cancer cases will
appear in the U.S. during 2024 based on their data. The growing number of cases
necessitates prompt, accurate diagnostic methods, which drives market adoption
of these services and products. Asia Pacific is expected to witness
lucrative growth in the DNA synthesis market during the forecast period. The
regional growth will be propelled by increasing investments made to construct
new DNA manufacturing facilities and expanding healthcare infrastructure drives
the regional growth. A growing demand for synthetic DNA exists because
researchers and diagnosticians need it to identify diseases effectively, while
personal medicine requirements also expand. Chinese pharmaceutical and
biotechnology firms adopt contract research organization services. • In May 2023,
GenScript unveiled the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in Jiangsu, China. DNA Synthesis Market Segmentation
Analysis Service Analysis The oligonucleotide synthesis segment
dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The segment expansion occurs
because synthetic oligos gain popularity in molecular diagnostics, therapeutic
applications, and gene therapy developments. The fields of molecular biology,
genetics, and genomics rely on oligonucleotides to perform functions during PCR
DNA sequencing and gene expression experiments. The expanding knowledge of
genetic disorders drives up the requirement for oligonucleotide applications in
diagnosis and treatment development. The gene synthesis segment is anticipated
to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The process of gene synthesis builds
DNA sequences from scratch to design customized genes. Market expansion occurs
because of technological developments in gene synthesis systems with increasing
project complexity in genetic engineering applications. Through gene synthesis,
research institutions and industries can create DNA sequences that meet their
precise requirements. Market expansion will be driven by the ongoing strategic
gene synthesis service launches of key market participants to ensure customer
demand satisfaction during the forecast period. • In November 2023,
Twist Bioscience launched its new product, Twist Express Genes, which provides
gene synthesis service for genes between 0.3 to 5.0kb and delivers the
synthesized genes within five to seven business days. Application Analysis The research and development segment held
the largest share of the DNA synthesis market. R&D demand is particularly
high for DNA synthesis applications in molecular biology, genetic testing, and
drug discovery. DNA synthesis benefits increasingly from the adoption of CRISPR
technology, which extends its use in genetic engineering and therapeutic
research needs. The intense research expansion results from affordable DNA
synthesis service availability which helps researchers accomplish genetics and
drug discovery studies at unprecedented speed and accuracy. The therapeutics segment is expected to
witness a notable growth rate during the forecast period. DNA synthesis plays a
vital role in building disease-specific treatments for different genetic
disorders and cancers, as well as providing DNA sequencing options and
therapeutic enzyme
analysis tools. The rising priority of precision
medicine, as well as personalized healthcare development, supports
synthetic DNA’s dominant role. DNA synthesis provides an essential tool to
create exclusive DNA sequences needed for medical applications, including
vaccine development and gene therapy,
as well as drug-protein manufacturing. • In
April 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued Pfizer Inc. approval to market BEQVEZ as an adeno-associated virus
(AAV)-based gene therapy that treats adult patients suffering from moderate to
severe hemophilia B. End-User Analysis The biopharmaceutical
companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment
expands due to the heightened usage of synthesized DNA products within
pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, which allows these firms to
create new disease treatment options, thus growing the market. DNA synthesis plays a fundamental role in
the development of biopharmaceutical products, which include therapeutic
proteins, vaccines, and gene therapies. Biopharmaceutical enterprises use
synthetic DNA to create new medical treatments for cancer, genetic disorders,
and autoimmune conditions because of expanding demands for precise medicinal
interventions. • In
January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
granted Vertex Pharmaceuticals, alongside CRISPR Therapeutics, approval to
treat sickle cell disease through their gene therapy. The academic and research institutes
segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Academic Research Institutes utilize DNA synthesis for their research
activities dedicated to synthetic biology genetics editing and genomics
projects. Modern research heavily relies on Strategic DNA synthesis since it
enables synthetic genetic development along with genetic modification abilities
to produce DNA libraries for various research applications. Academic
establishments require DNA synthesis solutions because these institutions
continue to expand their genomics and
• In May 2024, Molecular Assemblies, Inc. introduced its Full Enzymatic Synthesis (FES) technology licensing platform through the Partnering Program for chosen business partners. Members of the program gain access to synthesis automation equipment and licenses, which enable them to conduct research within their facilities. • In March 2024, Elegen announced the commercial launch of an enhancement to ENFINIA DNA that provides researchers with a reliable supply of very high-complexity DNA in as fast as 10 business days. This upgrade to ENFINIA DNA sets a new standard for DNA manufacturing, providing an industry-leading combination of speed, length, NGS-verified accuracy, and complexity. • In May 2023, NA Script, the Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology worldwide leader, released its SYNTAX DNA printing platform with an STX-200 automated system and the latest biochemistry solutions and software updates for broad commercial use.
(FES) technology licensing platform through the Partnering Program for chosen
business partners. Members of the program gain access to synthesis automation
equipment and licenses, which enable them to conduct research within their
facilities. • In March 2024, Elegen announced the commercial launch of an enhancement to
ENFINIA DNA that provides researchers with a reliable supply of very
high-complexity DNA in as fast as 10 business days. This upgrade to ENFINIA DNA
sets a new standard for DNA manufacturing, providing an industry-leading
combination of speed, length, NGS-verified accuracy, and complexity. • In May 2023, NA Script, the Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology worldwide
leader, released its SYNTAX DNA printing platform with an STX-200 automated
system and the latest biochemistry solutions and software updates for broad
commercial use. Segments Covered in the Report By Service • Oligonucleotide
Synthesis o Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis o
Pre-designed Oligonucleotide Synthesis • Gene
Synthesis By Application • Research
and Development • Therapeutics • Diagnostic By End-User • Biopharmaceutical
Companies • Academic
and Research Institutes • Contract
Research Organizations By Region • North
America • Europe • Asia
Pacific • Latin
America • Middle
East and Africa Thanks for
reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report
versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights.
With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical
resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business
needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or
future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with
reliable, up-to-date information. Browse Our
Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About Us Precedence Research is a worldwide market
research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering
to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals.
Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with
market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various
undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over
the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen
technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace &
defense, among different ventures present globally. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Blogs: Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV
Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor For Latest Update Follow Us:
Market Overview and Industry Potential
DNA synthesis is the artificial generation of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It includes several types of synthetic DNA, including oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA fragments, tailored to meet customer needs. Synthetic DNA plays a vital role in developing new drugs, vaccines, and therapies for genetic disorders via gene modification and molecular diagnostics. These diagnostics utilize PCR assays and nucleic acid-based sensors to detect pathogens and diseases.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and mounting healthcare expenses have encouraged the adoption of synthetic DNA by medical professionals due to personalization preferences. Synthetic DNA markets experience continuous growth because scientists require increasing numbers of innovative therapeutic drugs alongside new diagnostic devices and various field research projects. The DNA synthesis market demonstrates great potential to define the future trajectory of genomic and molecular biological research as both the healthcare and biotechnology fields expand.
Artificial Integration (AI) in DNA Synthesis
The DNA synthesis market utilizes artificial integration, which means advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), robotics, and automation improve DNA synthesis processes. AI and ML systems optimize DNA production protocols while forecasting results and identifying errors to strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of DNA synthesis. This technology enables mass production of DNA at high speed, and it serves as an essential requirement for genomic applications, synthetic biological applications, and personalized medical needs. Research and development speed up through system integrations to enable quicker enhancements of gene therapies, diagnostic tools, and genetic engineering applications.
• In October 2024, the company Absci Corporation, a data-first generative AI drug creation company, partnered with Twist Bioscience Corporation, the synthetic DNA manufacturer, using its silicon platform to develop a new therapeutic through the use of generative AI.
Major Trends in the DNA Synthesis Market
Advancements in Genetic Engineering Technologies
The market demand for DNA synthesis originates from ongoing progress in genetic engineering technology developments. The market demand for custom DNA sequences grew exponentially after the introduction of CRISPR-Cas9 and additional gene-editing innovations which led to service market expansion. Research laboratories and biotechnology companies need specialized DNA constructs for their operations; thus, DNA synthesis stands crucial for implementing advanced genetic engineering research.
High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Synthetic DNA products and services experience increased usage and production because health conditions are becoming more common, and people understand better how personalized medicine works throughout the world. The rising number of cases demands accurate early diagnosis techniques, which increased market demand for synthetic DNA services and products.
Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines
Treatments and personalized medicine deliver unique treatment options that use genetic information about each individual. The scientific field integrates knowledge from pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics as well as pharmacometabolomics and pharmacoproteomics. The goal of targeted medicine is to enhance healthcare results through better methods of early detection and prevention and therapy monitoring systems.
Rising Use in Agriculture and Food Industry
The production of genetically modified (GM) crops depends on DNA synthesis to add beneficial characteristics. Plant genomes receive genetically modified DNA sequences that scientists synthesize for creating crops with precise genetic changes. DNA technology enables scientists to monitor gene expression modifications, thus supporting the management of crop development and growth regulation.
DNA Synthesis Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 5.93 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 29.98 Billion
CAGR from 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 19.73%
Dominating Region
North America
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025 to 2034
Segments Covered
Service, Application, End-User and Regions
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
DNA Synthesis Market Regional Outlook:
U.S. DNA Synthesis Market Size to Achieve USD 9.30 Bn by 2034
The U.S. DNA synthesis market size is estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to achieve USD 9.30 billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 19.10% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the global DNA synthesis market in 2024. The development of these drugs continues to accelerate as people become more aware of personalized treatments and the growing number of chronic and genetic diseases. The market receives support from key research institutions and universities, as well as biotech companies that operate throughout this region. North American synthetic gene demand experiences exponential growth because pharmaceutical organizations continuously require fresh drug products, biological substances, and vaccine developments.
• The American Cancer Society, Inc. predicts that 2,001,140 new cancer cases will appear in the U.S. during 2024 based on their data. The growing number of cases necessitates prompt, accurate diagnostic methods, which drives market adoption of these services and products.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth in the DNA synthesis market during the forecast period. The regional growth will be propelled by increasing investments made to construct new DNA manufacturing facilities and expanding healthcare infrastructure drives the regional growth. A growing demand for synthetic DNA exists because researchers and diagnosticians need it to identify diseases effectively, while personal medicine requirements also expand. Chinese pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms adopt contract research organization services.
• In May 2023, GenScript unveiled the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in Jiangsu, China.
DNA Synthesis Market Segmentation Analysis
Service Analysis
The oligonucleotide synthesis segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The segment expansion occurs because synthetic oligos gain popularity in molecular diagnostics, therapeutic applications, and gene therapy developments. The fields of molecular biology, genetics, and genomics rely on oligonucleotides to perform functions during PCR DNA sequencing and gene expression experiments. The expanding knowledge of genetic disorders drives up the requirement for oligonucleotide applications in diagnosis and treatment development.
The gene synthesis segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The process of gene synthesis builds DNA sequences from scratch to design customized genes. Market expansion occurs because of technological developments in gene synthesis systems with increasing project complexity in genetic engineering applications. Through gene synthesis, research institutions and industries can create DNA sequences that meet their precise requirements. Market expansion will be driven by the ongoing strategic gene synthesis service launches of key market participants to ensure customer demand satisfaction during the forecast period.
• In November 2023, Twist Bioscience launched its new product, Twist Express Genes, which provides gene synthesis service for genes between 0.3 to 5.0kb and delivers the synthesized genes within five to seven business days.
Application Analysis
The research and development segment held the largest share of the DNA synthesis market. R&D demand is particularly high for DNA synthesis applications in molecular biology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. DNA synthesis benefits increasingly from the adoption of CRISPR technology, which extends its use in genetic engineering and therapeutic research needs. The intense research expansion results from affordable DNA synthesis service availability which helps researchers accomplish genetics and drug discovery studies at unprecedented speed and accuracy.
The therapeutics segment is expected to witness a notable growth rate during the forecast period. DNA synthesis plays a vital role in building disease-specific treatments for different genetic disorders and cancers, as well as providing DNA sequencing options and therapeutic enzyme analysis tools. The rising priority of precision medicine, as well as personalized healthcare development, supports synthetic DNA’s dominant role. DNA synthesis provides an essential tool to create exclusive DNA sequences needed for medical applications, including vaccine development and gene therapy, as well as drug-protein manufacturing.
• In April 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Pfizer Inc. approval to market BEQVEZ as an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy that treats adult patients suffering from moderate to severe hemophilia B.
End-User Analysis
The biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment expands due to the heightened usage of synthesized DNA products within pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, which allows these firms to create new disease treatment options, thus growing the market.
DNA synthesis plays a fundamental role in the development of biopharmaceutical products, which include therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and gene therapies. Biopharmaceutical enterprises use synthetic DNA to create new medical treatments for cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions because of expanding demands for precise medicinal interventions.
• In January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Vertex Pharmaceuticals, alongside CRISPR Therapeutics, approval to treat sickle cell disease through their gene therapy.
The academic and research institutes segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Academic Research Institutes utilize DNA synthesis for their research activities dedicated to synthetic biology genetics editing and genomics projects. Modern research heavily relies on Strategic DNA synthesis since it enables synthetic genetic development along with genetic modification abilities to produce DNA libraries for various research applications. Academic establishments require DNA synthesis solutions because these institutions continue to expand their genomics and biotechnology research activities.
DNA Synthesis Market Top Companies
• LGC Biosearch Technologie
• Bioneer Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• IBA GmbH
• Twist Bioscience
• Eton Bioscience
• Quintara Biosciences
• Eurofins Scientific
• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc
• GenScript Biotech Corporation
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In May 2024, Molecular Assemblies, Inc. introduced its Full Enzymatic Synthesis (FES) technology licensing platform through the Partnering Program for chosen business partners. Members of the program gain access to synthesis automation equipment and licenses, which enable them to conduct research within their facilities.
• In March 2024, Elegen announced the commercial launch of an enhancement to ENFINIA DNA that provides researchers with a reliable supply of very high-complexity DNA in as fast as 10 business days. This upgrade to ENFINIA DNA sets a new standard for DNA manufacturing, providing an industry-leading combination of speed, length, NGS-verified accuracy, and complexity.
• In May 2023, NA Script, the Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology worldwide leader, released its SYNTAX DNA printing platform with an STX-200 automated system and the latest biochemistry solutions and software updates for broad commercial use.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Service
• Oligonucleotide Synthesis
o Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis
o Pre-designed Oligonucleotide Synthesis
• Gene Synthesis
By Application
• Research and Development
• Therapeutics
• Diagnostic
By End-User
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Contract Research Organizations
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
