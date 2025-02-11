Digital Health Market Set to Surge to USD 1,093.65 Billion by 2034 Says Precedence Research

The global digital health market size was valued at USD 362.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 420.08 billion in 2025. Analysts expect the market to reach approximately USD 1,093.65 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the global digital health market is likely to expand at 11.68% CAGR between 2025 and 2034. On the other hand, the U.S. digital health market is set to soar at 11.64% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Digital Health Market Key Insights

🔹Europe dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.67% in 2024.

🔹The services segment accounted for the biggest market share of 65.67% in 2024.

🔹The telehealthcare segment contributed the highest market share of 41.01% in 2024

Digital Health Market Revenue Analysis:

Digital Health Market Revenue (USD Million), by Component, 2022 to 2024

Component 2022 2023 2024 Hardware 45,974.0 53,929.3 62,673.1 Software 45,349.4 53,157.7 61,719.6 Services 1,71,309.3 2,02,843.3 2,37,964.6



Digital Health Market Revenue (USD Million), by Technology, 2022 to 2024

Technology 2022 2023 2024 Telehealthcare 1,02,965.6 1,02,965.6 1,48,618.6 mHealth 80,610.0 80,610.0 1,09,741.7 Digital Health Systems 47,699.6 47,699.6 61,787.6 Health Analytics 31,357.5 31,357.5 42,209.3



What is the market size of U.S. Digital Health Market?

The U.S. digital health market size was valued at USD 79.10 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 92.08 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 248.11 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 11.64% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. digital health market is driven by the growing incidence of chronic illnesses in conjunction with population aging.

U.S. Digital Health Market Highlights:

· The services segment led the market in 2024.

· The hardware segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR during the forecast period.

· The telehealthcare segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

· The mHealth segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Digital health is gaining momentum in the healthcare sector worldwide. The digital health market is accelerated by the adoption of digital health technologies like telemedicine, telehealth, smart wearable medical devices, mobile health applications, software, hardware, sensory equipment, and several other tools and techniques. All of these advancements are playing major roles in biomedical research, development, and hospitality. The potential advantages of these digital technology solutions include remote patient monitoring, access and affordability to medical services, optimization of patient healthcare, real-time tracking of patient’s health status, etc.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the healthcare product launch in the market by ensuring its correctness in quality, safety, efficiency, and promising medicinal effects. The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. FDA established the Digital Health Center of Excellence to promote the advancements of digital health technologies. Moreover, the CDRH aims to empower digital health stakeholders to advance healthcare.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Health Market

Artificial intelligence is playing a major role in diagnostics, personalized treatments, genomics, and real-time patient monitoring. The medicinal research is transformed by the insertion of technologies like predictive analytics, machine learning, deep learning, and big data.

The possible health risks to the patients can be identified with the help of predictive analytics and AI-powered technologies. Artificial intelligence plays vital roles in telemedicine, next-generation sequencing, and drug discovery by enabling scientific innovations. It is also possible to address the current and future needs along with challenges in the healthcare system.

Major Trends in the Digital Health Market:

Mobile Applications Including Virtual Reality:

These include applications for health and wellness, self-care support, digital therapeutics, medication management, digital care, remote patient monitoring, etc. Moreover, there are clinical platforms, clinical decision support tools, and research platforms. They help in the capturing, storage, and transmission of health information to support the general well-being of people and healthy living. These apps can also track healthy eating habits, exercises, and weight loss targets. Disease-specific apps help patients in their self-care management.

Wearable and Biometric Sensor-Based Tools:

These advanced tools include digital biomarkers, risk-screening tools, digital care devices, remote patient monitoring tools, and sensor-based COAs. The algorithms can help in tracking physiological and behavioral processes such as sleep, and activity. The data can be used in research or recommending fitness or wellness and for patient monitoring. The rising use of sensor-based tools like smart inhalers, applications using a smartphone camera, and seizure-detecting bracelets drives the growth of the digital health market.

Digital Tools Supporting Disease Assessment and Diagnosis:

These include triage applications, risk screening tools, diagnosis support tools, diagnostic devices, prognostic devices, etc. The triage apps process information provided by patients and transfer it to a suitable caregiver or healthcare professional. These digital health tools use evidence-based information supported by review-based literature and medical practice guidelines to provide promising data to patients and physicians.

Digital Health Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details CAGR 2025 to 2034 11.68% Market Size in 2024 USD 363.36 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 420.08 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,093.65 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historic Period 2020 to 2023 Leading Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Components, Technology, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Key Regional Analysis:

What is the market size of digital health in Europe?

The Europe digital health market size was calculated at USD 125.62 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 333.30 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2025 to 2034.

Europe dominated the digital health market in 2023 due to the rise in healthcare expenses, the rising geriatric population, and the leading health conditions. The adoption of wearable technology including devices like fitness monitoring smartwatches and fitness trackers is gaining popularity. The European Health Data Space (EHDS) faces challenges regarding privacy protection, citizen protection, policy and regulatory framework, etc. These challenges were addressed by DigitalHealth Europe and it has presented 32 actionable recommendations. These recommendations were directed in a specific legal framework by the European Commission.

The project through DigitalHealth Europe consulted with around 140 stakeholders and experts from several areas and developed proposals for regulatory action, strategy, and policy. It also proposed other necessary actions to support and enable the sharing and usage of responsible health data. DigitalHealth Europe also aims to empower European citizens and build a healthy society through digital health. It focuses on the large-scale deployment of digital solutions for person-centered integrated care. It also offers structured advice on the funding instruments and financing sources of the European Union.

🔹In October 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a 2-year progress report stating the acceleration of digital health transformation across the European region. This progress report revolves around the emerging needs and recent developments in digital health.

🔹In November 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) presented a detailed report examining the vital role of mobile health (mHealth) data in regulatory decision-making.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the digital health market over the forecast period due to the rising healthcare costs, the growing awareness of healthcare management, and supportive government initiatives. The expanding implementation of healthcare IT solutions in healthcare facilities drives the growth of the digital health market.

The healthcare IT solutions such as practice management software, hospital information systems (HIS), and electronic health records (EHRs) enhance patient care and operational effectiveness. The analysis of large amounts of healthcare data and the launch of actionable insights through clinical decision-making and the use of AI-driven solutions and healthcare analytics. The government of the Asia-Pacific region is providing supportive laws and regulations to promote the adoption of digital health across the region.

🔹In October 2024, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conducted the APAC Health Conference and Exhibition and highlighted the launch of the new Maturity Assessment Model. This model is designed to assist healthcare organizations in leveraging data and analytics to enhance patient outcomes.

🔹In June 2024, APACMed organized the Digital Health Reimbursement Policy Forum covering key insights on the evolving landscape of digital health reimbursement in the Asia Pacific region by focusing on AI-powered digital technologies.

🔹In June 2024, APACMed organized the Digital Health Reimbursement Policy Forum in collaboration with the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA), the American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturer’s Association of Japan (AMDD), and the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association (KMDIA).

Digital Health Market Segmentation:

Component Insights

The services segment dominated the digital health market in 2023 due to software upgrades and advancements in software and hardware services. The services include operational training, integration, installation, and upgradation and are preferred by most of the companies that augment the market’s growth rapidly.

The increasing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries raise the demand for digital health services in the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs) propels the demand for these services in the market. The shift toward adopting post-installation services like staffing, optimization, training, and many other services.

The software segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the digital health market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for software, fitness applications, and healthcare analytics platforms. The need for software applications raised during pandemic cases to achieve efficient tracking and monitoring of total number of test cases related to COVID-19 pandemics. The potential features of software applications in the implementation of efficient, fastest, and cost-effective healthcare practices raise the demand for the software segment in the market.

Technology Insights

The telehealthcare segment dominated the digital health market due to the expansion of healthcare sectors and the adoption of digital transformation in healthcare systems. The favorable government initiatives to adopt novel digital health technologies also propel the growth of the telehealthcare segment in the market. The insertion of smartphones, the internet, and a large number of healthcare applications accelerates the demand for telehealthcare systems in the market. The advancements in wearable device technology trigger the growth of mHealth (mobile health) technology in the market.

The mHealth segment is expected to witness prominent growth in the digital health market due to the advancements in telecommunication infrastructure and the progress of high-speed internet connectivity. These solutions enable seamless communication and easy access to mobile health solutions in remote or underserved areas. The remote monitoring of the health status of patients along with providing virtual consultations through telemedicine platforms is possible due to the adoption of mHealth technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Digital Health Market

The digital health market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as BioTelemetry Inc, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, iHealth Lab Inc, AT & T, Honeywell International Inc, Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AdvancedMD Inc., Cerner Corporation etc. hold prominent positions in the digital health market. These companies are setting outstanding examples in front of young researchers through their excellent R&D innovations, trustful product manufacturing, and useful service deliveries all over the world.

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹In May 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) published the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) which was launched by the networks of WHO in October 2023. The GIDH network unites organizations, institutions, development partners, and governmental agencies to support digital health across several countries globally through transformative healthcare.

🔹In May 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) published its Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) as a global platform to transfer verified health documents between institutions and across borders through this global digital public infrastructure.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

🔹Software

🔹Hardware

🔹Services

By Technology

🔹Telehealthcare

• Telehealth

• Telecare

🔹mHealth

• Apps

• Wearables

• Glucose Meter

🔹Digital Health Systems

• E-prescribing Systems

🔹Health Analytics

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

