Compression Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 9.28 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global compression therapy market size was exhibited at USD 4.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 9.28 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Compression Therapy Market Key Takeaways

· North America dominated the compression therapy market with a revenue share of 43.0% in 2024

· Static compression therapy dominated the market and accounted for a share of 69.52% in 2024.

· The dynamic compression therapy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

· Hospitals dominated the market and accounted for a share of 32.46% in 2024.

· The home healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

· Institutional sales segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 61.0% in 2024.

· The retail sales segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2034

The U.S. compression therapy market size is evaluated at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 3.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2024 to 2034

North America dominated the compression therapy market with a revenue share of 43.0% in 2024. The market growth in the market is attributed to the rising technological advancements, increasing government initiatives, and increasing cases of obesity and diabetes. In addition, the rising advancements in compression therapy technology, including improved designs and the development of innovative materials that enhance patient compliance and comfort, are further anticipated to drive market growth in the region.

The U.S. Compression Therapy Market Trends

The U.S. is dominated the market growth in 2024. The market growth in the country is attributed to the increasing awareness about the advantages of compression therapy and the increasing geriatric population. Every year, up to 900,000 people are affected by venous thromboembolism (VTE, a blood clot) in the U.S. It is estimated that 60,000-100,000 Americans die of VTE each year.

· For instance, in November 2024, Cardinal Health launched the next generation of the Kendall™ Compression Series, its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System offering an enhanced clinician and patient experience.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The compression therapy market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as DVT, lymphedema, and venous diseases, and rising technological advancements like innovative compression garment materials and garments.

The market growth in India is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which necessitates proper management of related symptoms including swelling and poor circulation.

· For instance, in July 2024, Kauvery Hospital launched a lymphedema clinic and the Regional Replant Centre. The aim behind this launch was to bring awareness to the public of the process of surgically re-attaching amputated limbs.

The compression therapy market provides compression devices and garments that help comfort and support limbs affected by diseases such as injuries, leg cramps, and varicose veins. Compression therapy is commonly used after surgery to improve leg circulation and reduce swelling. Various activities such as walking include leg movement, which cause relaxation and contraction of the calves’ muscles. This helps to enhance blood flow from the lower extremities to the heart.

The major factors driving the compression therapy market are the increasing prevalence of venous diseases such as deep vein thrombosis and lymphedema, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing patient population. In addition, the increased awareness about the advantages of compression therapy among healthcare providers and patients is further anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A significant opportunity in the compression therapy market is the adoption of advanced technologies and materials into compression garments. Innovations like gradient compression, which offer varying degrees of pressure along the smart textiles and limbs coupled with sensors for real-time monitoring are enhancing patient care. These advancements enhance therapeutic outcomes and improve patient compliance. For instance, smart compression garments can make healthcare providers and patients about the optimal time for garment adjustments or replacement.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving compression therapy. The adoption of artificial intelligence in the compression therapy market is transforming operational efficiency and patient care. AI technologies have the capacity to analyze patient data to ensure optimal pressure levels for individualized treatment and provide personalized compression therapy plans.

In addition, AI-generated smart devices coupled with connected technologies and sensors allow real-time monitoring of therapy adherence, owing to increased market penetration and improved patient outcomes, further expected to revolutionize the growth of the compression therapy market.

Market Trends

· Increasing burden of accidents and sports injuries: The increasing prevalence of sports injuries and road accidents across the globe is also a major drive propelling the market growth. Compression therapy in sports injuries helps prevent and reduce swelling and pain.

· Growing Awareness and Acceptance: There is an increasing awareness among both patients and healthcare providers in managing various diseases. This increased understanding leads to greater adoption and acceptance of compression therapy as a major treatment modality, contributing to market growth.

Segment Insights

By Technology Insights

Static compression therapy dominated the market and accounted for a share of 69.52% in 2024. Static compression therapy includes applying constant pressure to impacted areas to reduce swelling and increase blood flow. The growth in the market is driven by the increasing widespread use of static compression products such as compression garments, stockings, and bandages. These products are commonly prescribed for diseases such as chronic venous insufficiency, deep vein thrombosis, and lymphedema.

Static compression therapy is more affordable, making it a cost-effective option for healthcare providers and patients. In addition, the lower cost, ease of use, and effectiveness of static compression products make them the preferred choice across patients and healthcare providers, which is further expected to drive the segment growth.

The dynamic compression therapy is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. Dynamic compression can adjust pressure levels based on patient needs and offers a flexible approach. This flexibility makes it effective for treating several diseases, such as injury pains and post-surgical wounds.

By Distribution Channel Insights

Institutional sales segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 61.0% in 2024. Institutional sales in the compression therapy market provide various advantages over retail sales and include distributing products through channels such as nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals. Institutional sales offer dependable and effective ways to deliver products to healthcare providers. In addition, the growing need for compression therapy solutions and increasing demand for products in the healthcare industry are expected to drive segment growth in the global market.

The retail sales segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Retail sales allow consumers to compare and select the best products for their needs, provide a wide range of options, and offer greater accessibility to compression therapy products for customers. Retail sales in compression therapy encompass the distribution of products through channels such as online retailers, medical supply stores, and pharmacies.

By End-use Insights

The Hospitals dominated the market and accounted for a share of 32.46% in 2024. Due to the ability to provide extensive care to patients with complex medical needs, hospitals are preferred over other healthcare facilities. Hospitals have the necessary resources, medical expertise, and infrastructure to effectively monitor and manage patient conditions. Furthermore, if there are any emergencies or complications, hospitals can provide immediate access to advanced medical care.

The home healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the compression therapy market is attributed to the rising development of user-friendly devices which is convenient for patients at home and increasing preference for home-based care due to its cost-effectiveness.

Here are several key advancements in compression garments:

· Modern compression garments use breathable fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and antimicrobial and hypoallergenic materials to improve comfort, reduce skin irritation, and prevent bacterial growth, while also reducing the risk of allergies and skin irritation.

· Advanced knitting techniques enable varying compression levels within a garment, enhancing blood circulation by being strongest at the extremities and decreasing towards the core.

· Advancements in body scanning and 3D printing technology enable personalized compression garments, providing optimal comfort and minimal waste, while 3D knitting technology enhances comfort and sustainability.

· Modern compression garments use embedded sensors to monitor physiological parameters, enabling real-time performance optimization and health monitoring. Integration with mobile apps allows users to track progress, adjust training or treatment, and share information.

· Compression garments offer fashionable options in various colors, patterns, and styles, and are designed for specific user groups including pregnant women, athletes, or patients recovering from specific surgeries.

· Modern compression garments are enhanced by durable fabrics and easy-care routines, making them resistant to wear and tear, deformation, and loss of compression.

Compression Therapy Market Top Companies

· Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

· Cardinal Health

· Julius Zorn GmbH

· Hartmann AG

· Medi GmbH & Co.

· SIGVARIS

· Spectrum Healthcare

· ArjoHuntleigh

· BSN Medical GmbH

· 3M Health Care

· Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

· Stryker

· Gottfried Medical

· Tactile Medical

Compression Therapy Market Recent Developments

· In October 2024, Tactile Medical announced that Nimbl, its next-generation pneumatic compression platform, is commercially available throughout America for the treatment of upper-extremity lymphoedema.





· In October 2024, Hyperice launched the Normatec Premier, a powerful new dynamic air compression therapy device that takes recovery to new heights. Hyperice’s CEO said that the new recovery product device marks the next step in the advancement of dynamic air compression technology.





· In February 2024, the Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper was introduced by CYSM Shapers. This new shapewear is enhanced with proprietary BIO Therapy Shapewear Technology. This addition is a revolution in integrating wellness and comfort into daily wear.

Compression Therapy Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Compression Therapy market.

By Technology

· Static Compression Therapy

o Compression Bandages

o Compression Stockings

o Compression Tape

o Others Compression Garments

· Dynamic Compression Therapy

o Compression Pumps

o Compression Sleeves

By End-use

· Hospitals

· Specialty Clinics

· Home Healthcare

· Physician’s Office

· Nursing Homes

· Others

By Distribution Channel

· Institutional Sales

· Retail Sales

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

