Channel Methods Launches MethodsSignals for Life Sciences Business Development

Channel Methods today announced the launch of MethodsSignals, an AI-enabled commercial intelligence service developed exclusively for life sciences commercial teams. Formulated Solutions participated as an early customer, helping shape MethodsSignals while achieving measurable improvements in commercial intelligence and business development.

MethodsSignals helps life sciences commercial teams identify high-fit business development opportunities, prioritize them based on each client's Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), and connect with validated decision-makers faster. The service combines AI with Channel Methods' more than 20 years of life sciences commercial expertise to turn current market intelligence into actionable opportunities.

During the pilot, Formulated Solutions used MethodsSignals to reduce its insight-to-first-contact timeline by more than 90%, accelerate opportunity identification, add dozens of relevant senior-level decision-makers to its CRM each week, and bring more timely market intelligence into commercial planning.

"The biggest impact has been what I'd call our insight-to-first-contact timeline," said Scott Carpenter, vice president of marketing at Formulated Solutions. "We've reduced that process by more than 90 percent. What used to require significant manual research to identify companies experiencing meaningful market changes and then find the right people to contact can now happen almost immediately."

The MethodsSignals pilot also demonstrated value beyond speed.

"Every week we're adding dozens of highly relevant senior-level contacts to our CRM," he said. "These aren't random names. They're decision-makers in the industries and functions we care about most. That's become an incredibly valuable commercial asset because we're continuously building a stronger database of potential customers."

MethodsSignals also improved strategic commercial planning and the quality of leadership conversations at Formulated Solutions.

"When you walk into leadership meetings with current market intelligence and a clear understanding of what's happening across the industry, the conversation changes," Carpenter added. "We're identifying opportunities earlier and making much more informed commercial decisions."

Throughout the pilot, Formulated Solutions worked closely with Channel Methods to continuously refine the service.

"Every time we've asked for adjustments, the Channel Methods team has responded quickly," Carpenter said. "That level of partnership has been just as valuable as the technology itself."

"For more than 20 years we've helped life sciences companies identify and pursue commercial opportunities," said Nicholas Crane, partner at Channel Methods. "MethodsSignals allows us to combine that experience with AI to deliver highly relevant opportunities our clients can act on immediately, so they spend less time researching and more time engaging the right organizations."

About MethodsSignals

MethodsSignals is Channel Methods' AI-enabled commercial intelligence service for life sciences organizations. It monitors clinical development, partnerships, investments, manufacturing expansion, leadership changes, and regulatory milestones, then filters and prioritizes findings against each client's Ideal Customer Profile. Optional contact intelligence provides validated company and decision-maker information, helping commercial teams identify high-fit opportunities earlier and move from market insight to customer outreach faster.

About Channel Methods

Channel Methods helps CROs, CDMOs, eClinical companies, technology providers, and other life sciences service organizations accelerate growth through commercial strategy, business intelligence, business development, and AI-enabled commercial services. Drawing on more than 20 years of life sciences experience, the company helps clients identify high-fit opportunities earlier, engage the right decision-makers, and build more predictable revenue growth.

For more information about MethodsSignals, visit channelmethods.com.

Contact name: Jillian Stamatis

Company: Channel Methods

Email: jillians@channelmethods.com

Phone: (732) 333-3240