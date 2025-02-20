Cell Sorting Market Size to Hit USD 601.89 Million by 2034

The global cell sorting market size was valued at USD 261.35 million in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 601.89 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034. Advancements in high-speed sorting are the key factors driving market growth. Also, the expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors coupled with the ongoing research and development initiatives can fuel market growth further.

Cell Sorting Market Key Takeaways:

· Reagents and consumables dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024.

· Cell sorting services are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

· Fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting (FACS) technology accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2024

· Magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technology is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

· Research applications held the largest share of 62.6% in 2024.

· Clinical applications are expected to register significant growth with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

· Research institutions led the market with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2024.

· The medical schools and academic institutions segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

· Asia Pacific cell sorting market dominated the global cell sorting market with a revenue share of 30.9% in 2024.

· North America cell sorting market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

· The cell sorting market in the U.S. dominated the North America cell sorting market with a revenue share of 85.6% in 2024.

The cell sorting market is witnessing major growth contributed by the surging requirement for personalized medicine, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing applications in research and clinical settings. In addition, the rising investment in cell-based applications and therapies and the technological innovations particularly Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) is a major factor contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is rising utilization of cell sorting technologies by biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries in the field of R&D. Ongoing initiatives by government in the development of advanced therapeutics is anticipated to propel research activities in the field.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the market. By improving production processes, AI enable more précised prediction of manufacturing outcomes, enhancing efficiency and decreasing overall operational costs. Furthermore, the combination of AI-powered analytics in quality control complies with strict regulatory standards, while optimizing the development timelines for emerging therapies.

Market Trends

· Technological Innovations Improve Precision and Efficiency: The market benefits from ongoing technological innovations, such as advanced detection capabilities and high-speed sorting. These advancements improve efficiency, precision, and versatility fueling the market growth. Developments in cell sorting market is important for numerous fields.

· Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery: The market thrives on the increasing demand for accurate identification of possible drug candidates in drug discovery. Also, the important role of cell sorting in enhancing pharmaceutical research and development is propelling the market growth soon.

· Increasing Applications of Cell Sorting Technology Across Many Fields: The escalating application of this technology across clinical diagnosis, research and biopharmaceutical production, along with the technological innovations and strong regulatory environment. As the demand for efficient and precise cell analysis continues to rise, the market will witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope of Cell Sorting Market

By Product Insights

Reagents and consumables dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for specialized materials required for precise cell sorting processes coupled with the clinical applications needing high-quality reagents. These products include antibodies, fluorescent dyes, and specialized reagents which are vital for labelling and detecting.

The cell sorting services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing demand for outsourcing cell sorting processes. Proper maintenance services such as calibrations and check-ups are important to ensure optimal performance of the technology.

By Technology Insights

Fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting (FACS) technology accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be driven by the high efficacy, speed and precision of this technique in separating specific cell culture for research and clinical applications. This technique is specifically relevant in diagnostic and research fields, providing versatile platforms for many applications.

Magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technology is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing adoption of (MACS) technology for its high efficiency, simplicity, and ability to separate specific cell types without requiring complex instrumentation. This technology is diverse, and applicable to different cell types, such as immune cells and stem cells, impacting positive market growth further.

By Application Insights

Research applications held the largest share of 62.6% in 2024. The dominance of the segment is owing to the significant investments in biomedical research by various organizations and government have gained significant advancements. Moreover, there is a growing need for accurate cell isolation in many fields like immunology, cancer research and stem cell studies.

Clinical applications are expected to register significant growth with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing demand for innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, especially in individualized medicine and cancer treatment, which necessitates accurate cell sorting technologies. Technologies like microfluidics and FACS have also enhanced the efficiency of cell sorting systems.

By End Use Insights

Research institutions led the market with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the increasing expenditure in scientific research along with the rising need for accurate cell isolation in different fields such as immunology, cancer research, and stem cell studies. Skilled workers trained in controlling equipment that are well equipped to adopt these technologies.

The medical schools and academic institutions segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing focus on training and research in biotechnology and cellular biology. Medical institutions offer intensive training sessions, enabling students to work with innovative equipment-like cell sorting and cytometry. This factor can impact segment growth positively.

Regional Insights

Advancements in cell sorting technologies: Asia Pacific to Sustain as a Leader

Asia Pacific cell sorting market dominated the global cell sorting market with a revenue share of 31.0% in 2024. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the innovations in cell sorting technologies such as MACS and FACS. The region has also witnessed substantial research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in recent years.

The China Cell Sorting Market Trends

In Asia Pacific region China led the market owning to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like HIV and Cancer, requires innovative diagnostic tools. Chinese government is also increasingly picturizing research capabilities and healthcare access thereby strengthens its market presence in the region further.

· In July 2024, NanoCellect Biomedical, a leader in microfluidic cell sorting technology, announced the launch of VERLO™ Image-Guided Cell Sorter, a groundbreaking cell sorter poised to redefine the landscape of single-cell visualization and gentle flow cytometry analysis and cell sorting.VERLO represents a significant leap forward in flow cytometry and cell sorting technology.

A well-established healthcare industry: North American Countries to Boom

The North America region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, in the North American region US held the largest market share due to the commercial availability of platforms like MACS and FACS. The country's strong research ecosystem containing research centers and esteemed universities boosts extensive innovation and research in cell sorting applications.

Cell Sorting Market Top Companies

· BD

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Danaher Corporation

· Sony Group Corporation

· Miltenyi Biotec

· On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

· Cytonome/ST, LLC

· Union Biometrica, Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· fluidics

Cell Sorting Market Recent Developments

· In April 2024, BD launched the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, enabling researchers to confirm complex biological insights and isolate desired cells with ease, globally.

· In August 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. appointed Jon DiVincenzo as President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing Andy Last, who retired, bringing over three decades of industry experience in life science and clinical diagnostics.

· In May 2023 A leading medical technology company, Becton, Dickinson, and Company announced the worldwide commercial launch of BD FACSDiscover S8 Sorter to compile spectral flow cytometry with real-time imaging technology that helps researchers uncover more detailed information about cells that was previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

· In October 2023, Sony Corporation, a leading multinational organization based in Japan announced the launch of its new cell sorter. The new FP7000 spectral cell sorter is capable of sorting more than 44 colors with simple workflows and is configurable with up to 6 lasers and 182 detectors.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

· Cell Sorters

· Reagents and Consumables

· Services

By Technology

· Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

o Jet-in-air Cell Sorting

o Cuvette-based Cell Sorting

· Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

· MEMS - Microfluidics

By Application

· Research Applications

o Immunology & Cancer Research

o Stem Cell Research

o Drug Discovery

o Other Research Applications

· Clinical Applications

By End Use

· Research Institutions

· Medical Schools and Academic Institutions

· Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

· Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

