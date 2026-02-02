CD Genomics Launches Microbial Single-Cell Sequencing Service, Emerging as One of the Few Providers Capable of Unlocking “Microbial Dark Matter”

NEW YORK, NY – CD Genomics announced a significant expansion of its microbial research capabilities with the launch of its Microbial Single-Cell Sequencing Service.

As one of the few service providers globally capable of delivering this advanced technology, CD Genomics is positioned to help researchers access microbial life that remains hidden from traditional methods. The service builds on a proven track record and successful project experience supporting microbial single-cell studies across complex sample types.

This service addresses a long-standing bottleneck in microbiology: the fact that over 99% of environmental microbes cannot be cultured in a laboratory setting. While traditional "bulk" sequencing has been the standard, it often obscures individual cellular differences by averaging signals across cells.

By moving to a "cell-by-cell" approach, CD Genomics enables the resolution of strain diversity and cell-state heterogeneity, capturing rare subpopulations that are typically lost in community-level data. This capability aligns with recent industry attention to microbial single-cell analysis as an emerging field, including Nature’s "Seven technologies to watch in 2025".

Revolutionizing Functional Analysis with scRNA-seq:

The Microbial Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq) service is engineered to capture mRNA from thousands of individual cells and to monitor functional programs and real-time stress responses. Utilizing the microbe-optimized MobiMicrobe™ workflow on the MobiNova™-100 platform, this service provides deep insights into metabolic characteristics and environmental adaptability.

Researchers receive comprehensive data packages, including cell-by-gene expression matrices, clustering results, and differential expression tables, making it an essential tool for studying antibiotic tolerance and nutrient shifts.

Reconstructing Genomes at the Single-Cell Level:

For those seeking to evaluate heterogeneity across species and strains, the Microbial Single-Cell Genome Sequencing service reconstructs strain-resolved genomes from individual cells. Supported by platforms like the MobiNova™-M1, the workflow utilizes advanced isolation and whole-genome amplification—such as MDA or MALBAC-like protocols—to identify novel or low-abundance members.

The resulting outputs, including high-quality assemblies and gene annotations, facilitate the detection of horizontal gene transfer and the exploration of inter-species dynamics.

Tailored Research Pathways:

CD Genomics offers flexible study designs to meet diverse reporting goals. Researchers can choose between genome-level sequencing for identifying novel strains, RNA-level sequencing for mapping functional states, or integrated genome-plus-RNA approaches for identifying rare phenotypic drivers.

For highly complex or host-associated samples, the team provides specialized feasibility reviews to determine the most effective analytical approach.

Technical Excellence and End-to-End Support:

The service is backed by CD Genomics' core strengths, including microbe-optimized cell handling tailored for challenging cell walls and high-throughput partitioning that scales to thousands of cells per run. Customers receive a structured delivery folder containing raw sequencing files, analysis-ready results, and a comprehensive project report covering methods and quality control.

Currently, the transcriptomics workflow is optimized for a specific list of key species, including E. coli, B. subtilis, S. aureus, and S. cerevisiae, with additional organisms supported on a project-dependent basis.

