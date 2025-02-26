Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Size to Expand USD 440.59 Bn by 2034

The global cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market size was evaluated at USD 194.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain USD 440.59 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2025 to 2034

In terms of revenue, the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market is worth USD 210.73 billion in 2025. The North America market size was valued at USD 79.60 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period.

The demand for advanced diagnosis and treatment solutions is driving the market. Growing regulatory approvals for novel and innovative therapeutics and biotherapeutics are leading in market growth.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Key Takeaways

🔹North America led the global by holding 41% of market share in 2024.

🔹Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the solid CAGR during the forecast period.

🔹The lung cancer segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

🔹The head and neck cancer segments is expanding at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

🔹The revlimid segment held the largest market share in 2024.

🔹The zytiga segments is predicted to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

AI Implementation and its Impact on Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics

Artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics is a crucial step in transforming the market. AI algorithm enables pattern recognition, data analysis, and predictive modeling to improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency of discovery and development of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics.

Improvements in genetic databases are driving the need for AI implementation to analyze vast amounts of data, identify potential candidates and enrolments of candidates, predict their efficacy, and optimize drug designs. The rising shift toward personalized treatment plans is the major factor driving essential AI implementation. To reduce cost and enhance patient outcomes, the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics industry is beyond excited for further AI leverage.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Potential

The cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market reflects the increased cancer prevalence, advancements in technology, and demand for personalized medicines. Rising demand for target therapies, immunotherapies, stem cell therapies, hormone therapies, and precision medicines is expecting significant growth in cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics. Additionally, the increased demand for biologics and pharmacologics is the major driver of the market.

Technological advancements in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and biotherapy are primarily drawing influence from market potential. Rising emphasis on innovation and developments in Adoptive cell transfer, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy, Bio chemotherapy, Cancer vaccines, Chimeric antigen receptor CAR T-cell therapy, Cytokine therapy, and Gene therapy are projected to emerge advancements in cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics. Ongoing clinical trials for neoadjuvant therapies are expected to bring more enhancements in cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements, including immunotherapy, gene therapy, digital technologies, gene editing, and precision medicines, are the major factors contributing to the growth advantages of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics. Ongoing developments of target therapy drugs and personalized medicines are driving a significant share of the market.



Growing advancements in nanocarrier-based therapies, monoclonal antibodies, CAR-T, cancer vaccines, and steam cell-based therapies are shifting the market toward success. Furthermore, advancements in precision diagnostics, including microfluidic systems and liquid biopsy, are leveraging access to minimally invasive procedures. Integration of cutting-edge technologies is further leveraging the market growth.

Strategic Collaborative Approaches

Growing collaborative approaches between research institutes, academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, government, and biotech industries are driving significant improvements in cancer therapeutic and biotherapeutics settings. These firms are leveraging the importance of partnerships to facilitate the basic research and development of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics.

Collaboration with academic institutes is improving clinical project predictability, reducing cost as well as time consumption. Government investments and funding in research and development are enabling access to cutting-edge technologies to enhance drug discovery and development areas.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 194.15 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 210.73 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 440.59 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 8.54% Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Application, Top Selling Drugs, End User, Product, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 128.91 Bn by 2034

The U.S. cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market size was valued at USD 55.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 128.91 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market. The prevalence of cancer, including breast, lung, and prostate cancer, is high in North America. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of cutting-edge therapies are leveraging the market growth in the region.

The United States is leading the regional market due to high cancer prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and investments in research and development. Canada is the second largest country leading the regional market with increased demand for advanced therapies and regulatory approvals for novel and innovative therapies.

🔹In February 2025, OnCusp Therapeutics received the FDA award as fast-track status to CUSP06, a CDH6-targeted ADC designed to provide treatment to patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness spectacular growth in the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market in the upcoming period due to the growing burden of cancer, rising adoption of advanced diagnosis and treatments, and improving healthcare infrastructure.



China is leading the regional market due to its high patient population and advanced healthcare expenditures. Japan and India are driving the market growth due to increased demand for advanced therapies and government investments and funding in healthcare infrastructure.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Segmentations Analysis

Top-Selling Drugs Analysis

The Revlimid segment accounted for the biggest cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market share. Revlimid is an oral cancer drug used to boost the immune system of the patient. The increased prevalence of lymphocytic leukemia is driving demands for Revlimid drugs. Growing advancements in combination therapies are emerging in the adoption of these drugs. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced monoclonal antibodies is the major factor driving the selling of Revlimid drugs.

On the other hand, the Zytiga segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the forecast period with its increased adoption in prostate cancer. Zytiga is an oral drug that inhibits the production of testosterone and reduces the growth of prostate cancer cells. Zytiga facilitates survival rate and delays disease progressions. Rising demand for target therapies with Zytiga drugs is driving the market.

Product Type Analysis

The chemotherapy segment cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market the market in 2024. This growth is attributed to the high adoption of chemotherapies. Chemotherapy has proven its efficacy for cancer treatment for decades. The rising prevalence of cancers like lung cancer and colon, breast, and ovarian cancers are the major adopters of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is well-known as a first-line treatment for various types of cancers.

On the other hand, the radiation therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the studied period. The adoption range of radiation therapy has been witnessing major growth due to increased cancer prevalence and demand for non-invasive treatments. Advancements in radiation therapy technologies such as image-guided radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), and stereotactic radiosurgery are improving treatment results.

Application Analysis

The lung cancer segment dominated the market in 2024 due to increased lung cancer prevalence. Advancements in immunotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and target therapies are the major approaches that leverage segment growth. Growth in awareness of lung cancer and demand for personalized medicines are driving the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market.

🔹In January 2025, The Food and Drug Administration gave clearness for the IND application for REC-4539, a novel LSD1 inhibitor, initiating a phase 1/2 clinical trial in SCLC and other solid tumor indications.

The head and neck cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of increased prevalence worldwide. The high rate of tobacco and alcohol consumption is the leading prevalence of head and neck cancers. Factors including approval of new drugs and advancements in research & developments, particularly for immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy, are emerging in the segment.

End-User Analysis

The hospital segment dominated the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market. Hospitals provide modern diagnostic and treatment options and trained and specialized staff. Hospitals are a priority expenditure that receives a large patient pool. Advanced infrastructure and government initiatives for insurance and funding for cancer care in hospitals make them popular among patients. The availability of cutting-edge care, including treatment, diagnosis, and monitoring, makes hospitals preferred majorly.

🔹In April 2024, The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, launched India's first home-grown gene therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay, a breakthrough in our battle against cancer.

However, the consumption segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Consumption (Sales) reflected the real-world situation of the market. The rising demand for cancer diagnosis and treatment options improves the consumption or sales of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics. The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions in hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies are the major drivers of the market.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market Key Players

🔹Merck & Co Inc.

🔹Amgen Inc.

🔹Novartis

🔹Bristol-Myers Squibb

🔹Celgene Corporation

🔹EnGeneIC Ltd

🔹Pfizer Inc.

🔹ELI Lilly and Company

🔹Hoffmann-La Roche AG

🔹Johnson & Johnson

What’s Going on Around the Globe?

🔹 In September 2024, the FDA granted clearance to Vironexis Biotherapeutics’ investigational new drug (IND) application, VNX-101. VNX-101 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy that enables a phase 1/2 clinical trial in CD19+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

🔹 In August 2024, CARsgen completed enrollment of patients in its pivotal phase 2 clinical trial evaluating satricabtagene autoleucel, an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy that targets CLDN18.2, for the treatment of CLDN18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal cancer.

🔹In August 2024, Adaptimmune Therapeutics received FDA approval for its afamitresgene autoleucel, an investigational T-cell receptor T-cell therapy marketed as Tecelra, for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Afamitresgene autoleucel is the first engineered T-cell therapy that was approved by the FDA for a solid tumor indication.

The research report categorizes the Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Top Selling Drugs

• Revlimid

• Avastin

• Herceptin

• Rituxan

• Opdivo

• Gleevec

• Velcade

• Imbruvica

• Ibrance

• Zytiga

• Alimta

• Xtandi

• Tarceva

• Perjeta

• Termodar

By Product Type

• Chemotherapy

• Radiation Therapy

• Hormone Therapy

• Biotherapy

• Others

By Application

• Blood Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Glioblastoma

• Malignant Meningioma

• Mesothelioma

• Melanoma

• Others

By End User

• Consumption (Sales)

• Household

• Hospita

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

