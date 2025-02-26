Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Exceed USD 43.05 billion by 2034

The global cancer biomarkers market size is evaluated at USD 15.58 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to exceed over USD 43.05 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.99% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of cancer biomarkers was valued at USD 13.87 billion in 2024. The North America cancer gene therapy market size was estimated at USD 4.99 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period.

The demand for personalized medicines has increased due to the rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, making it an essential approach in cancer biomarkers. Increasing adoption of liquid biopsies is driving significant growth in the market. Moreover, regulatory support for collaborative approaches to boost cancer biomarker settings is leveraging the growth.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Key Takeaways

• North America led the global market with the largest market share of 36% in 2024.

• The breast cancer segment has captured the biggest market share in 2024.

• The diagnostics segment contribute the biggest revenue share in 2024.

• The genetic biomarkers segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is driving demands for personalized medicines requiring significant biomarkers to approach advanced target therapies. The demand for personalized medicines makes essential approaches toward tailored therapies for individual patients to improve outcomes. Additionally, technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing and AI-enable diagnostic platforms are transforming the accuracy of diagnostic solutions.

With the growing adoption of liquid biopsy and the integration of cutting-edge technologies with drug discovery and development platforms, the cancer biomarkers market is expected to witness more growth in the upcoming period. Advancements in existing technologies are providing access to advanced versions of treatment solutions. The cancer biomarkers market is further anticipated to grow due to increasing utilization in drug discoveries and developments.

• In 2025, the Surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensor technology is projected to approach diagnosing cancer through the detection of cancer biomarkers by its high sensitivity, potential label-free operation, and fast response times, and, fundamentally, because of its non-invasive techniques.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Catapults the Medical Biomarkers Industry into the Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation in biomarkers is a significant step in improving the discovery of novel biomarkers, improving accuracy, and advancing personalized medicine approaches. It provides a more detailed and nuanced analysis of patient data to provide a better understanding of specific treatment requirements.

AI is a potential tool that can be reliable for the discovery speed and accuracy of cancer biomarkers. Ongoing innovations for advancing the facilitation of AI in clinical research are transforming the clinical markets, including cancer biomarkers. Novel adaptive approaches to boost detection and diagnostic technologies with AI integration are leveraged for further market expansion.

• According to a study performed by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in collaboration with several other institutions in the United States and Europe in September 2024, A blood test using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect cancer-related genetic changes and protein biomarkers can help screen women for early signs of ovarian cancer.

Key Trends

Increasing use of Biomarkers

The rising prevalence of cancers is leading to innovations and developments of new drugs and treatment solutions. Biomarkers are essential for identifying potential targets for drug discovery and development. Rising drug discovery and development activities are surging the adoption of biomarkers to improve the efficacy, safety, predictiveness, and prognostic value of novel drugs.

Additionally, biomarkers used in drug discovery and development help to improve patient stratification by allowing special treatment solutions for specific patients to enhance outcomes.

Collaborative Approaches

Government and regulatory investments in research and development and collaborative approaches between key market companies, research institutes, and academic institutes are playing favorable roles in market expansion. Companies are partnering with research institutes and providing strategic investments to enable access to non-invasive diagnosis and improve accuracy, accessibility, and personalized treatments.

Key market companies are surging collaborations with research institutes for the development of novel, innovative cancer biomarkers. These approaches are taking place due to the increased need for personalized medicines.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 15.58 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 43.05 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 11.99% Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Biomolecule, Profiling Technology, End User, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa