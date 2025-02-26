Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Attain USD 40.71 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global breast cancer diagnostics market size has been evaluated at USD 20.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain over USD 40.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of breast cancer diagnostics was valued at USD 18.63 billion in 2024. The North America breast cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 8.53 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The demand for liquid biopsy is the major factor driving the growth of the global market. The demand for early detection and diagnosis has increased, making a significant impact on the market growth.
North America led the global market with the biggest market share of 45.77% in
2024. •
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast
period. •
The Imaging segment contributed the highest market share of 53% in 2024. •
The blood tests segment is growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast
period. •
The diagnostics and predictive segment held a major market share of 49% in
2024. •
The prognostic segment is expanding at a solid CAGR of 8.4% during the
forecast period •
The hospitals and clinics segment has held the largest market share of 51% in
2024. Market Overview Breast
cancer is the most common type of cancer, growing rapidly globally. The world
faces around 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer every year. Government
programs for raising awareness of breast cancer have played the most
significant role in the market expansion in a few years. Early cancer detection
is important all over the world. Early
detection through annual mammography and other breast exams is
trending for a late-stage breast cancer diagnosis. Technological advancements,
including imaging, genomic tests, blood tests, AI, and ML integration, are
transforming the market. Additionally, the adoption of decartelization and
telemedicine emerges in global breast cancer diagnostics. • Around
55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and women between
the ages of 50 and 71 are invited to be screened every 3 years to help detect
cases. This equates to around 2.1 million breast cancer screens carried out by
the program annually and preventing around 1,300 deaths. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer Diagnostics The
integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer detection
and diagnostics is the best choice not only to improve effectiveness,
diagnostic speed, and accuracy but also to detect the risk of cancer occurring
in the future and provide pre-preventions. AI not only improves diagnostic
properties but also helps to identify potential patients to improve patient
engagement for novel clinical trials or diagnostic testing. Major
trends that are increasing the influence of AI on the market are government
investments in technology advancements and healthcare IT infrastructure.
Organizations and regulatory bodies are contributing a major share to the
adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including AI for breast cancer
diagnoses, to improve the speed and accuracy of early detection of cancers and
insurance coverage for breast cancer screening significantly drives the breast cancer diagnostics market.
People are being aware of the importance of early detection and diagnostics for
breast cancer. Technology advancements are allowing access to advanced
diagnostic tools and methods. The adoption of telemedicine and decentralization
allows access to advanced healthcare facilities in developing and rural areas. The
government initiatives for promoting awareness and diagnostic importance are
urging patients to take diagnostics for breast cancer. Additionally, the
availability of more insurance coverage by the government is fuelling patient
engagement and enabling the best diagnostic facilities. Telemedicine The
adoption of telemedicine in healthcare
infrastructure is the major shift toward the availability of advanced
healthcare facilities for developing and rural areas. Telemedicine provides early
detection and diagnostics for rural people. T The
government focuses on raising awareness of cancer in rural populations and
filling the demand for diagnostics in such remote areas. Telemedicine allows
remote monitoring of patients and reduces the need for frequent in-person
requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Regions What is the U.S. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size? The
U.S. breast cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 7.25 billion in
2024 and is expected to attain around USD 15.94 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of
8.20% from 2025 to 2034. North America dominates the global breast cancer market due to
rapidly growing breast cancer prevalence in the region. Well-established
healthcare infrastructure, growing organization emphasis, and government and
regulatory initiatives play vital roles in the regional market. Countries like the
United States and Canada are determined to reduce the mortality rate through
the development of smart early detective and diagnosis technologies. The United
States is the world's largest country, facing the highest incidence of breast
cancer. • In 2024, the United States estimated 310,720 new invasive breast
cancer cases and 56,500 new cases of non-invasive (in situ)
breast cancer to be diagnosed in women. • The United States witnessed 1 in 8 women, or approximately 13%
of the female population, developing breast cancer in their lifetime. The
United States leads the regional market due to the highest breast cancer
prevalence in the country’s women. Countries' emphasis on advancing healthcare
infrastructure, providing access to advanced screening facilities and early
detection technologies, and government and regulatory initiatives for promoting
awareness and the importance of breast cancer diagnostics are leveraging this
growth. The
breast cancer diagnostics market faces a major challenge of limited screening
programs for lower-age women. However, countries' organizations are advocating
for frequent screenings without an upper age limit, creating a favorable impact
to enhance countries' market potential. • In
April 2024, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) revised guidelines
for breast cancer screening by lowering the recommended starting age to 40 and
advising biennial screenings until age 75. Asia Pacific is
anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the
increasing prevalence of breast cancer in women. Expanding healthcare
infrastructure, government initiatives to promote awareness of breast cancer,
and the availability of disposable income, which allows spending on healthcare,
are the key factors driving market expansion in Asia. Japan leads the
regional market due to the high rate of breast cancer in countries aging
population. Early adoption of advanced technologies will fuel the country to
demonstrate its market through the upcoming period. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation Outlook Type insights The
imaging segment dominated the breast cancer diagnostics market. This growth is accounted
for by increased numbers of operations and improved accuracy and detection
rates of imaging technologies. Major imaging technologies, including
ultrasound, MRI, 2D mammography, and 3D mammography, are popular in breast
cancer diagnostics. • In
August 2024, Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company commercializing
IzoView, a breast CT imaging system, started pursuing a regulatory strategy in
the U.S. and EU for launching IzoView as a diagnostic device indicated for use
in patients with dense breast tissue, a normal version with a high risk for the
development of breast cancer. The
blood tests segment is projected to grow at a significant rate over the
forecast period due to increasing demand for blood test detections. Growing clinical trial emphasis and demand for
liquid biopsy technology are major factors driving this growth, additionally
with the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Production Insights The
instrument-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to
increased manufacturing companies’ investments in advancing instruments for
breast cancer diagnostics. The segment growth is majorly attributed to the
increased adoption of imaging technologies and biopsy procedures. The
development of smart kits to detect early breast cancers is trending in the
market. • In
April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science
research and clinical diagnostic products, launched the ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation
Detection Kit, its first ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay. The
platform-based segment will grow rapidly in the market due to the rising
adoption of digital platforms and cutting-edge technologies. Imaging analytics platforms,
liquid biopsy platforms, genomic
analysis platforms, and digital pathology platforms are majorly adopted for
breast cancer diagnostics. Ongoing advancements in digital technologies and the
integration of AI and ML are transforming the segment expansion. Application Insights The
diagnostics and predictive segment accounted for the largest market share in
2024 due to increased demand for early cancer detections and the adoption of
advanced diagnostic technologies such as biopsy, histopathology, genomic
analysis, and imaging technology. Additionally, companies surged in AI
implementation, with existing diagnostic technologies playing a transforming
role in the adoption of diagnostics and predictive technologies. On
the other hand, the prognostic segment is projected to witness significant
growth in the forecast period due to the increased adoption of prognostic tests
for the prediction of breast cancer recurrences. Patients are rapidly adopting
prognostic tests to match with medicines and improve survival chances. End-Use Insights The
hospitals and clinics segments dominated the breast cancer diagnostics market.
The segment growth is accounted for due to the increased incidence of breast
cancer and patient hospitalizations. The availability of advanced technologies,
diagnostic tools, and skilled healthcare professionals attracts patients to
take diagnostics from hospitals and clinics. Additionally, government funding
and insurance facilities for breast cancer diagnosis have a vital impact on
patient enrollment in hospitals. The
diagnostic centers and medical laboratories segment is predicted to generate a
significant share in the forecast period with increased demand for advanced
diagnostic tests and screening procedures. The rising adoption of liquid
biopsy, the adoption of digital platforms and telehealth, and the surge in the
adoption of AI-enable diagnostic solutions in diagnostic centers and medical
Genomic Health •
NanoString Technologies Inc. •
Paragon Biosciences LLC •
AstraZeneca •
Devicor Medical Products Inc. •
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated •
Koninklijke Philips N.V. •
Siemens AG •
Biocept Inc. •
Epigenomics Inc. Global News • In
November 2024, The FY25 Defense Appropriations Act announced funding for the
Breast Cancer Research Program (BCRP) to support innovative, high-impact
research with clinical relevance that will accelerate progress to end breast
cancer for Service Members and their Families, Veterans, and the general
public. • In
January 2025, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) selected Guardant Health,
Inc.’s Shield™ multi-cancer detection (MCD) test for use in its Vanguard study,
which will be used in the feasibility of using MCD tests in future clinical
trials related to cancer screening. • In
February 2025, the Department of Health and Social Care announced the launching
of the world’s biggest trial of artificial intelligence for the detection of
breast cancer. Nearly 700,000 women across the UK are projected to participate
in this test to detect breast cancer cases earlier. Segment Covered in the Report By Type •
Imaging •
Biopsy •
Genomic Tests •
Blood Tests •
Others By Product • Platform-Based
Products • Instrument-Based
Products By Application • Screening • Diagnostic
and Predictive • Prognostic • Others By End Use • Hospitals
and Clinics • Diagnostic
Centers and Medical Laboratories • Others By Geography • North
America
o U.S.
o Canada • Europe
o U.K.
o Germany
o France • Asia
Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea • Rest
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
