Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Attain USD 40.71 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global breast cancer diagnostics market size has been evaluated at USD 20.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain over USD 40.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of breast cancer diagnostics was valued at USD 18.63 billion in 2024. The North America breast cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 8.53 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The demand for liquid biopsy is the major factor driving the growth of the global market. The demand for early detection and diagnosis has increased, making a significant impact on the market growth.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

• North America led the global market with the biggest market share of 45.77% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The Imaging segment contributed the highest market share of 53% in 2024.

• The blood tests segment is growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• The diagnostics and predictive segment held a major market share of 49% in 2024.

• The prognostic segment is expanding at a solid CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

• The hospitals and clinics segment has held the largest market share of 51% in 2024.

Market Overview

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, growing rapidly globally. The world faces around 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer every year. Government programs for raising awareness of breast cancer have played the most significant role in the market expansion in a few years. Early cancer detection is important all over the world.

Early detection through annual mammography and other breast exams is trending for a late-stage breast cancer diagnosis. Technological advancements, including imaging, genomic tests, blood tests, AI, and ML integration, are transforming the market. Additionally, the adoption of decartelization and telemedicine emerges in global breast cancer diagnostics.

• Around 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and women between the ages of 50 and 71 are invited to be screened every 3 years to help detect cases. This equates to around 2.1 million breast cancer screens carried out by the program annually and preventing around 1,300 deaths.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer Diagnostics

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer detection and diagnostics is the best choice not only to improve effectiveness, diagnostic speed, and accuracy but also to detect the risk of cancer occurring in the future and provide pre-preventions. AI not only improves diagnostic properties but also helps to identify potential patients to improve patient engagement for novel clinical trials or diagnostic testing.

Major trends that are increasing the influence of AI on the market are government investments in technology advancements and healthcare IT infrastructure. Organizations and regulatory bodies are contributing a major share to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including AI for breast cancer diagnoses, to improve the speed and accuracy of early detection of cancers and provide accurate and efficient diagnostic strategies.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Major Trends

Insurance Coverage

Rising insurance coverage for breast cancer screening significantly drives the breast cancer diagnostics market. People are being aware of the importance of early detection and diagnostics for breast cancer. Technology advancements are allowing access to advanced diagnostic tools and methods. The adoption of telemedicine and decentralization allows access to advanced healthcare facilities in developing and rural areas.

The government initiatives for promoting awareness and diagnostic importance are urging patients to take diagnostics for breast cancer. Additionally, the availability of more insurance coverage by the government is fuelling patient engagement and enabling the best diagnostic facilities.

Telemedicine

The adoption of telemedicine in healthcare infrastructure is the major shift toward the availability of advanced healthcare facilities for developing and rural areas. Telemedicine provides early detection and diagnostics for rural people. T

The government focuses on raising awareness of cancer in rural populations and filling the demand for diagnostics in such remote areas. Telemedicine allows remote monitoring of patients and reduces the need for frequent in-person visits, which makes it more convenient and cost-effective.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

